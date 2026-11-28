On a recent road trip to Donegal, my mother, my friend Paul Howard and I were surprised to learn that parts of Donegal are not as far from Dublin as you might imagine. In our Dublin-centric heads, all parts of Donegal seem Very Far Away, so we were expecting to be on the road for five hours when in fact we made it up to Ballyshannon in 2½.

Nearly everyone we met up there when we recounted our surprisingly speedy journey, said “That’s why nobody comes here; they think it’s too far away”. Tourism Ireland needs to capitalise on this immediately with a marketing campaign aimed at eejits like us: “Certain parts of Donegal – closer than you think.” They can have that for free.

We were in Ballyshannon, birthplace of Rory Gallagher, for the Allingham Arts Festival. My mother and Paul both have books out at the moment, and I was due to interview them at two different events at the local arts centre. Ann’s book, a moving, funny memoir about ageing, is called Still Here: Everything I Know About Being Older while Paul’s hilarious novel, A Nation Once Again, has been nominated for an Irish Book Award. My mother’s book was not nominated, which seems like a shocking oversight but I suppose everybody makes mistakes. The good news is that it has been reprinted by O’Brien Press due to popular demand, which is better than any award.

I’d never heard of the Allingham Arts Festival but it’s been going for years and is run by the friendliest, kindest group of people. The festival is named for William Allingham, a 19th-century poet from Ballyshannon and his artist wife, Helen. I looked Allingham up before our trip and discovered that he wrote, among many other works, a poem called The Fairies. When I read it, the words seemed deeply familiar but for ages I couldn’t understand why. Then after a bit more research I realised they are words I’d heard many times on account of how often I’ve watched Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The poem comes in the scene at the start of the film where Charlie has just finished his paper round and finds himself outside the gates of the chocolate factory. He watches as the lights come on in one of the factory’s tall chimneys spelling out the letters W, O, N, K and A. Then he turns to find a creepy man, with a cart full of knives and random items, reciting a poem: “Up the airy mountain, down the rushy glen, they daren’t go a’ hunting for fear of little men.” Charlie in his red jumper is understandably petrified. “You see,” The Tinker says, pointing at the factory, “nobody ever goes in and nobody ever goes out”, at which point Charlie pegs it home to his four grandparents, who all famously share the same bed.

Apparently Allingham, who was a customs officer and later a magazine editor in London, yearned for his hometown but also enjoyed the bustle of the English capital, where he met his wife Helen, a renowned watercolourist. WB Yeats was a fan of Allingham, particularly of his short poem Four Ducks on a Pond, which goes like this:

“Four Ducks on a pond/A grass-bank beyond/A blue sky of spring/White clouds on the wing; What a little thing/To remember for years – To remember with tears!” Yeats liked it so much he included it in an anthology published after Allingham’s death in 1899. He wrote to Helen, asking for permission to publish the poems, saying “I sometimes believe that he was my own master in Irish verse, starting me in the way I have gone”.

We were staying outside Ballyshannon in the Sandhouse Hotel. Our rooms had sweeping views of Rossnowlagh Beach, so the next morning, sunny and cloudless, we went for a walk there, my mother’s rollator skimming the sand with ease. Then we went for a skite around the town, admiring the river Erne, taking pictures of Paul and Ann’s books in the window of A Novel Idea, the local bookshop, and getting selfies at the Rory Gallagher statue.

[ Róisín Ingle: I took my mother to London to see Joyce, her only remaining siblingOpens in new window ]

When we returned from our jaunt, an active retirement group was giving a concert in the foyer of the Arts Centre. The Ukuladies are, as the name suggests, ukulele-wielding women of a certain age with a vast repertoire of songs. We rocked through Chuck Berry’s Johnny B Goode and more until it was time for my talk with my mother and the relatively short drive home.

Later, doing more Allingham research, I found an 1852 poem of his called The Girl’s Lamentation, which, unusually for the time, showed considerable compassion for a young girl who was abandoned by a lover after she became pregnant. “Oh! light and false is a young man’s kiss/And a foolish girl gives her soul for this/Oh! light and short is the young man’s blame/And a helpless girl has the grief and shame.”

Two huge takeaways then from our trip to Ballyshannon: Some bits of Donegal are closer than you might previously have thought, and William Allingham was an empathic man way ahead of his time.