It’s the last Thursday in October when I call writer Helen Garner at her home in Melbourne, Australia. I first came across her work in 1987, when travelling in Australia for a year, and recall being mesmerised by her 1984 novel, The Children’s Bach, now considered a modern classic.

At 84, Garner’s powerhouse writing of both fiction and non-fiction has since seeped far out into international consciousness. Her name is consistently in the unpredictable mix of possible contenders for future Nobel Laureates. Her non-fiction books include the recent award-winning collected diaries, How To End A Story; This House of Grief, the true crime story of the trial of a father who drove his three children into a lake; and The Season (2024), a meditation on taking her teenage grandson to his football training for a season, which has just been published in Europe.

In 2025, Garner published The Mushroom Tapes, Conversations on a Triple Murder Case, with Chloe Hooper and Sarah Krasnostein, which won Book of the Year for General Non-Fiction at this year’s Australian Book Industry Awards. As it happens, our conversation takes place just one day before Erin Patterson’s unsuccessful appeal against her sentence for murdering three of her relatives with poisoned mushroom beef Wellingtons, and the attempted murder of a fourth relative.

Erin Patterson had just built her dream home, was wealthy enough from an inheritance that she didn’t need to work, and had custody of her two children. She seemed to have everything most people would want. But she clearly was not most people, because most people do not make a premeditated plan to murder their in-laws by the gothic method of secreting poison mushrooms into a lunch to which they had invited the relatives.

Unsurprisingly, the subsequent trial attracted global attention. “Every bloody journalist in the country was down there, in Morwell, and they were all in competition for the story,” Garner says. Originally, she and two friends, Hooper and Krasnostein, who had also previously written books about trials, thought they might make a podcast about the case.

“We were interested in having a conversation about the story. Because the trial was taking place in Morwell, a small country town about three and a half hours away from Melbourne, where we all live, we realised we were going to be driving up and down a lot. We thought if we got decent recording equipment in the car, that we could just talk as we were going along.”

The podcast idea got dropped early on. “We said, let’s just saunter on, and maybe we can turn this into a book. It’s not that we had a worked out idea – it was rather ad hoc. There’s a big age difference between us too. I’m 84 and they are both in their early 50s, and they had young kids at home.”

Patterson (52), is currently serving a life sentence without parole in Melbourne’s Dame Phyllis Frost’s women’s prison. In July 2023, she invited her estranged husband Simon, his parents and his aunt and uncle to lunch. It later emerged she had earlier allegedly attempted to murder Simon at least three times, by putting rat poison and antifreeze into food she made for him – each time resulting in hospital stays, once of which necessitated having part of his bowel removed. He did not attend this lunch, cancelling at the last minute. Neither of Erin and Simon Patterson’s two young children were at the lunch.

At trial, Patterson was found guilty of deliberately poisoning her four relatives by putting death cap mushrooms into a beef Wellington paste, resulting in the death of three of them. At no point of their slow weeklong deaths did Patterson attempt to save their lives by confessing to medics she had given them poisoned mushrooms. The fourth, Ian Wilkinson, survived after the trauma of weeks in an induced coma.

Helen Garner: More than a year on, and having sat in court for most of the trial, why does she think Patterson committed this crime? 'Everybody asks that question, and I don’t know the answer,' she says. Photograph: Darren James

Even though the trio of writers gave up on the idea of making a podcast, the fact they had so many discussions while driving back and forth between Morwell and Melbourne, all of which they recorded, steered them towards a conversational type of format. The book takes a chronological shape, as the trial progresses.

“We hired someone to transcribe the recordings, and Sarah and Chloe massively cut all the obvious crap out of it. It was hundreds of thousands of words long. It was colossal. They went for it with an axe and enormously reduced it. We read the stuff over, and we sat at my kitchen table to hack and slash. Structure-wise, it was a trial, so a trial imposes its own structure. Without that, we couldn’t have done it in the time available.”

But The Mushroom Tapes is about far more than the story of a very singular crime. It weaves in philosophical meditations from three different perspectives about possible motive, ageing, lies, delusions, ethics, rage, psychopathic behaviour, and the ultimately unanswerable question about why it is that someone living an apparently normal life commits a triple murder.

“Sitting in court, you look at the person in the dock and you think, I wonder if I would get on with that person? I wonder what they’d be like to talk to? Can I imagine having a conversation with them? Those questions come to me,” Garner says.

More than a year on, and having sat in court for most of the trial, why does Garner think Patterson committed this crime?

“Everybody asks that question, and I don’t know the answer,” she says. “We kicked around what we could come up with as ideas. One thing that struck me during the trial was how the judge spoke to the jury very carefully about motive. He said to them, ‘The prosecution does not have to prove anything about motive.’ Motivation is probably the most mysterious part of criminal behaviourism, especially when you get into family situations. Nobody knows. Often the person who did the crime doesn’t know either.

“I think the idea of motivation is almost like a red herring. It is something that fascinates us, but is always going to be mysterious. I have spent a lot of time pondering over these things. I wonder if there is some pain or rage that fills a person and they become obsessed with the person who is their target of blame and they think if they can just get rid of that person, this pain and this awfulness inside them, this frustration, or whatever the name of the emotion might be, if they can kill that person or just obliterate that person, maybe that thing will go away. I have no enlightenment to give you about her.”

After the guilty verdict, a series of astounding photographs of Patterson were released which had been taken by Martin Keep of AFP through prison van windows. They went around the world, and one image subsequently won him the Nikon Photo of the Year. They are compelling, primal and disturbing studies of surprise, shock, and a kind of agony. Above all, they have something of a repellent intimacy about them, even though taken in a public place, where photography is legally allowed. You simply cannot look away from them.

Erin Patterson leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on September 8th, 2025. She had been sentenced to life in prison. Photograph Martin Keep/AFP/Getty

“I was deeply shocked by those photos,” Garner says, admitting, notwithstanding Patterson’s guilt, that she still found them cruel. “It was strange to see her in the court each day and then to see the drawing the court artist would do of her. Those drawings were incredibly distorting, in my opinion, of what she actually looked like. They imbued her face with a sort of horribleness that I didn’t see in it.

“She was pretty self-contained in the court. She didn’t show her feelings in the court. She was obviously a highly intelligent person. She was very articulate. But her face in those photos in the van – that was when you saw her completely stripped of the front that she had to put in in order to sit there and have people staring at her for months.”

Did she feel sorry for Patterson?

“I think people who have done something as terrible as she did must be punished. But I did feel sorry for her. I almost always feel sorry for a murderer. I’m not talking about psychopaths who are just completely terrifying and you can’t even imagine what’s in their heads, I’m talking about when I walk into a court and see the accused person. I used to think that when I saw a person accused of a murder, that that they would look evil, that they would look bad, and be radiating a kind of blackness, but I almost always have noticed that the person in the dock is a broken person. There is something to me terribly painful and grievous about that, because that person has done something so terrible that their life is now distorted and twisted.”

In September of 2025, Erin Patterson was sentenced to 33 years in prison (some of which she had already served in custody) with parole at the age of 82. Patterson’s appeal against the sentence was heard at Victoria’s Court of Appeal at the end of last month. Three judges dismissed her appeal. Furthermore, they agreed with the prosecution that her current sentence was inadequate, as it offered her freedom in three decades’ time.

“We have concluded that the case involved such shocking criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a non-parole period,” Justice Stephen McLeish told the court, on the panel’s behalf. “This offending was extraordinarily cold and calculated and stands to be denounced in the strongest terms.”

Patterson is only the second woman in Australia to be given a whole life sentence.

Since Erin Patterson’s conviction, Simon Patterson has been inundated with offers of money to tell his story from various media outlets, both in Australia and internationally. He has turned them all down. Earlier this year, through a spokeswoman, it was announced that he will write a memoir, and that a publishing deal had already been made.

“There is a kind of a membrane that exists between someone who has murdered someone and who hasn’t,” Garner says. “To have gone through that membrane and blasted yourself out to the other side – who knows what’s out there? What do you see out there when you go through that membrane? Who has done that final thing... which we are not to do.”

The Season is published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson. The Mushroom Tapes, Conversations on a Triple Murder Case, with Chloe Hooper and Sarah Krasnostein, is published by Orion