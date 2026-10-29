Australian court to rule on Erin Patterson’s appeal in mushroom murders case

Erin Patterson is escorted out of the Supreme Court of Victoria in August 2025 after she was convicted of murdering three people by serving beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

An appellate court in Australia is set to hand down a decision on Friday in the case of a woman convicted of murdering her in-laws and another relative with death cap mushrooms, following a trial that captivated the nation and spawned several podcasts, books and fictionalised television series.

Erin Patterson (52) was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years a year ago for the murders of three people who fell ill after eating beef Wellington that she served in 2023, and the attempted murder of a fourth relative who was seriously poisoned but survived. Patterson, who testified at her own trial, has maintained that the deaths were a tragic accident.

The court will rule on appeals from both Patterson’s attorneys and the prosecution.

In August, defence attorneys contended her conviction should be thrown out on several grounds, including that the jury was not sufficiently sequestered in the high-profile case, that prejudicial evidence was included in the trial and that the prosecution’s closing arguments overreached.

At the same time, prosecutors in the case appealed Patterson’s sentence, arguing that the non-parole period she was given of 33 years was “manifestly inadequate” when the crimes for which she was convicted were “truly dreadful.”

If Patterson is successful, the Victorian Court of Appeal could quash her conviction and order a retrial, or overturn her conviction and acquit her.

Gail and Don Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, died several days after eating a lunch prepared by Patterson in Leongatha, a rural town about two hours southeast of Melbourne in the state of Victoria. Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, was in intensive care but recovered and testified at the criminal trial.

Patterson had also invited her husband to the lunch, but he had cancelled the night before. The couple were separated.

Patterson’s attorneys argued that the inclusion of certain items of evidence in the original trial represented a “substantial miscarriage of justice.”

Prosecutors, on the other hand, said Patterson had committed “a vile crime without redeeming features.”

They said the sentencing judge had erred in taking into account the fact that Patterson would likely be held in solitary confinement because of the “unprecedented media coverage” of the case, when the notoriety was of her own making.

Patterson is not expected to attend court in person.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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