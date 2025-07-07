Australian woman convicted of three murders in poisonous mushrooms trial

Erin Patterson has been found guilty of three murders. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

Australian woman Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murdering three of her estranged husband’s relatives by deliberately serving them poisonous mushrooms for lunch.

The jury in the Supreme Court trial in Victoria returned a verdict after six days of deliberations which followed a nine-week trial that gripped Australia.

Patterson, who showed no emotion but blinked rapidly as the verdicts were read, faces life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

Three of Patterson’s four lunch guests – her parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson – died in hospital after the 2023 meal at her home in Leongatha, at which she served individual beef Wellington pastries containing death cap mushrooms.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband, who survived the meal.

Black plastic surrounds the exterior of Erin Patterson’s Leongatha home. Photograph: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

It was not disputed that Patterson served the mushrooms or that the meal killed her guests. The jury was required to decide whether she knew the lunch contained death caps and if she intended for the guests to die.

The guilty verdicts, which had to be unanimous, indicated that jurors rejected Patterson’s defence that the presence of the poisonous fungi in the meal was a terrible accident, caused by the mistaken inclusion of foraged mushrooms that she did not know were death caps.

Prosecutors did not offer a motive for the killings, but during the trial highlighted strained relations between Patterson and her estranged husband, and frustration that she had felt about his parents in the past.

The case turned on the question of whether Patterson meticulously planned a triple murder or accidentally killed three people she loved, including her children’s only surviving grandparents.

Her lawyers said she had no reason to do so – she had recently moved to a beautiful new home, was financially comfortable, had sole custody of her children and was due to begin studying for a degree in nursing and midwifery.

But prosecutors suggested Patterson had two faces – the woman who publicly appeared to have a good relationship with her parents-in-law, while her private feelings about them were kept hidden.

Her relationship with her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, who was invited to the fatal lunch but did not go, deteriorated in the year before the deaths, the prosecution said.

The simplest facts of what happened that day and immediately afterwards were hardly disputed. But Patterson’s motivations for what she did and why were pored over in detail during the lengthy trial, at which more than 50 witnesses were called.

The individual beef Wellington pastries Patterson served her guests was one point of friction, because the recipe she used contained directions for a single, family-sized portion.

Simon Patterson, the estranged former husband of Erin Patterson. Photograph: Diego Fedele/AAP Image via AP

Prosecutors said she reverted to individual servings so she could lace the other diners’ portions, but not her own, with the fatal fungi. Patterson claimed she was unable to find the correct ingredients to make the recipe as directed.

Nearly every other detail of the fateful day was scrutinised at length, including why Patterson sent her children out to a film before her guests arrived, why she added additional dried mushrooms to the recipe from her pantry, why she did not become ill when the other diners did, and why she disposed of a food dehydrator after the deaths and told investigators that she did not own one.

Patterson acknowledged some lies during her evidence – including that she had never foraged mushrooms or owned a dehydrator. But she said that those claims were made in panic as she realised her meal had killed people.

She said she did not become as ill as the other diners since she vomited after the meal because of an eating disorder. She denied that she told her guests she had cancer as a ruse to explain why she invited them to her home that day.

Before the verdict, Australian news outlets published photos of black privacy screens erected at the entrance to Patterson’s home.

The case has provoked fervour among the public and media, and the courtroom in the rural town of Morwell was packed throughout the trial. – AP