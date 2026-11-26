John Bergin: Family mythology says my father won the watch in a card game in Liverpool, the place I now call home.

My watch broke the other week. It just stopped for no reason and would not go again. You may ask what this story has to do with Ireland.

Well, this watch is one of only two I have had since I left Ireland for the UK.

It brought back memories of my father’s watch from childhood. His was a rectangular windable Omega watch. Family mythology says he won the watch in a card game in Liverpool, the place that I now call home.

For years, my dad’s watch would be entrusted to O’Connor watchmaker and jeweller on O’Connell Street for cleaning and repair. The shop would hold on to it for a few weeks. The watchmaker would say that he liked looking at its exquisite movement and wanted to do the watch justice. After my dad died, the watch was passed to my mother. She faithfully had it repaired at the same city centre jeweller. Now my father’s watch is in the custody of my nephew, who holds it in the same reverence.

Before I moved across the pond, like droves of other Irish in the early 1980s, I went to O’Connor’s and bought my own Seiko watch.

I have held on to that watch for all those years. When the watch lens was lost, I was unable to track down a replacement. Even Seiko could not help.

Display cabinet at the site of O'Connor Watchmaker and Jeweller O'Connell Street, Dublin

[ I was born in Ireland but I can’t confidently pronounce Bláthnaid, as my mother could doOpens in new window ]

But living abroad makes you cling harder to things that connect you to home. And I could not let myself throw out the memories it conveyed.

So the old watch has languished in a dressing table drawer in my home in Liverpool, wrapped in an old envelope.

I came over in the 1980s to work for AIB. There were very few opportunities for career development. I was offered a role in the Birkenhead branch beside the old Lairage where the cattleboat disgorged its animal cargo before crossing the Mersey to offload its passenger cargo. Later, as the bank consolidated its network, I moved across the river to Liverpool city.

Over the years, I met many jewellers as a business development manager for the bank but, they were unable to help repair that Seiko watch and bring it back to life. How I missed that shop in Ireland’s widest city street that was long closed.

John Bergin's Seiko watch

When I took early retirement from AIB after it decided to close its full network in the UK, I still could not forget the watch.

After leaving the bank I enjoyed being a gentleman of leisure living on Wirral. Then life threw me a curve ball. I was diagnosed with cancer, and went through surgery and radiotherapy, and have hopefully come out the other side. Wherever is said about the NHS here I can only say that I had exemplary rapid treatment.

This brought the watch back into focus as I looked at it forlornly and remembered halcyon days at home travelling around Ireland with Macra na Feirme.

Recently that second watch I mentioned, another Seiko, ceased to work. I felt that I would be consigned to the much less elegant task of timekeeping: my phone, with its stark digital numbers. Gone would be the sweeping hands with time shown by the mere twist of my wrist.

I scoured online, hoping that casting my net far beyond O’Connell Street and Bold Street, I would find someone to do repairs. And my search was answered. I found watchmakers who, when given the sad facts about both pieces, said they would try and see what could be done.

Yesterday I had the pleasure of getting both watches back fully repaired to their past ticking glory.

[ When I left Ireland, I hated how everyone seemed to know each other. Now it’s what I loveOpens in new window ]

Standing outside the repair shop in a small suburban street, I felt like I was back in Dublin city centre, collecting my dad’s watch from the smiling Mr O’Connor.

I was linking again with my family history and for a moment, despite the passing of decades, all felt right with the world.

John Bergin is originally from Dublin and left Ireland for Liverpool in the 1980s. He is now based in Wirral, UK