Housing regulators have delisted a Kilkenny group set up to help mental illness patients, removing its ability to make new applications for public funding in a first for the watchdog.

The move was made on Thursday against Kilkenny Mental Health Association CLG, which leases a single property to the HSE for housing to help the “rehabilitation of persons suffering from mental illness”.

It followed two years of engagement with the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (AHBRA), the supervisor of not-for-profit groups that receive public funds and can borrow from the State to provide affordable housing for tenants.

The AHBRA noted the Kilkenny group has “no direct tenants”, saying the intervention would not affect residents’ rights.

“The cancellation of registration is a significant regulatory action,” the AHBRA said, adding that the Kilkenny group no longer holds approved housing body (AHB) status and cannot hold itself out as one.

“The organisation is also no longer eligible for funding under schemes where registered AHB status is a requirement,” the regulator said.

This is the first time since the AHBRA was established in 2021 that it deployed powers to cancel the registration of an AHB. The move followed the Kilkenny group’s “failure to implement an approved statutory compliance plan”, it said.

At the same time, the group remains subject to other legal and contractual obligations. “The cancellation of AHB registration does not dissolve the organisation or require it to dispose of property or terminate its existing housing operations,” said the regulator.

“In reaching its decision, AHBRA considered the existing housing arrangements and the potential impact of cancellation on residents. Having considered the information available to it, AHBRA was satisfied that the cancellation of registration would not adversely affect the rights or interests of tenants.”

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There was no comment from Christine Hickey, company secretary of Kilkenny Mental Health Association, which has a history dating to 1980 and is also a charity.

Hickey said only that she would pass the AHBRA statement to directors and tell them about questions from The Irish Times. “I will let them know you have called,” she said.

The group, which has a business address at St Canice’s hospital in Kilkenny, reported a €19,848 deficit in 2025, in accounts filed this month.

In the accounts, the directors said they were “negotiating the setting up of a lease agreement with the HSE” for its use of Altamont House, a residence on the outskirts of Kilkenny city. “They have also used the services of a quantity surveyor to assess the cost of refurbishing Mount Lacken house which has fallen into disrepair.”

AHBRA’s statement said it carried out a standards assessment of the Kilkenny group in 2024 “which identified non-compliance with the governance, financial and property [and] asset management standards”.

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“A compliance plan was subsequently approved, setting out the actions required to address the identified areas of non-compliance,” the regulator said.

“Despite regulatory engagement and opportunities to address these issues, the AHB did not implement the approved compliance plan in accordance with its terms.”