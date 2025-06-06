Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle: live reaction to day three of State exams

Leaving Cert: geography (9.30-12 midday), maths paper one (2-4.30pm)

Junior Cycle: history (9.30-11.30am), maths (1.30-3.30pm)

Leaving Cert students Cormac Taaffe, Aron Kavanagh and Ilyas Ugurlu at Belmayne Educate Together Secondary School, Belmayne, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

More reaction to Leaving Cert geography: 'Overall students will be happy’

The consensus among teachers is that the geography exam gave students ample opportunity to show off their skills and knowledge.

Stephen Doyle, a geography teacher at Moyle Park College, Dublin and a Studyclix subject expert, said part one short questions followed a similar pattern to previous years and would have provided a comfortable introduction to students.

“Like previous years, map work and skills based questions such as OS maps, aerial photographs, graphs and tables featured heavily in section 1 this year,” he said.

“Part two of today’s higher-level exam gave plenty of options for students. There were no surprises on this paper with reliable questions such as Human interaction with the rock cycle, landform development and surface processes all coming up in the physical geography section. A prepared student would have had no trouble answering one or even two full questions in this section.”

For regional geography again, he said, there wereno major surprises.

“What was expected to come up came up. Concept of a region was due to make an appearance on the paper and it did not disappoint,” he said.

“This year in the economic section they covered current topics such as sustainable development, European Union policy and economic development while in the human geography section, topics such as migration and urban expansion as well as dynamics of population were examined.”

In the final section of the exam, the “option” section of the paper required students to write a longer essay style question worth 80 marks.

“Geoecology tends to be a very popular option for students. There were two questions on soils and the popular biome question was specific again this year, requiring students to discuss the felling of tropical rainforests, agricultural practices and industrial development,” he said.

“Overall students will be happy with this exam as they had ample opportunity to show off their skills and knowledge in this subject.”

Similarly, Michael Doran, geography teacher at The Institute of Education, said students will be relieved by the appearance of anticipated topics like deposition and human impact on biomes.

“Every section contained challenges that would test a student’s grasp of the full range of the course.”

Many students, he said, will have gone straight to the geoecology question on page 18 to see if “their long hours of effort will have paid off”.

“A wave of relief will also have washed across many upon seeing the appearance of human impact on biomes question there. This appearance was rightly predicted by many and will have given them a solid foundation of confidence to go forward,” he said.

“This would have set the tone for the 2hrs 50minutes of writing that lay ahead. It was not necessarily an easy paper, but prepared students will have felt able to tackle the challenges.”

State examinations body defends ‘grossly unfair’ Junior Cycle exam

You may be aware of controversy over the inclusion of a question on short stories in the Junior Cycle, which featured for the first time since the revised subject has been examined since 2017.

There is more criticism of the wider exam from teachers, such as Alan O’Connor, in today’s letters section of The Irish Times.

He describes it as “grossly unfair and seemed deliberately designed to trip students and teachers up."

In a statement to The Irish Times, the State Examination Commission says it is assured that the exam was “fully within the scope of the specification and in keeping with the aims, objectives and learning outcomes for Junior Cycle English.”

Leaving Cert students at Ardscoil Ris, Griffith Avenue, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Leaving Cert geography: ‘A fine paper students will be pleased with’

Students are leaving leaving exam halls after today’s Leaving Cert geography exam and the mood is upbeat.

Dan Sheedy, geography teacher and principal of TheTuitionCentre.ie, says geography students “will be happy with a very fair and balanced 2025 higher-level paper”.

“In physical geography, plenty of choice was available from the challenging but frequently appearing isostatic processes to the widely predicted landform of deposition which will have pleased everyone,” Mr Sheedy said.

“Questions on human interaction with the rock cycle, folding or faulting will also have been welcomed by all students as a chance to display the fruits of their hard work in this, the section they are most likely to attempt two questions from.

In the most widely chosen option, geoecology, some students may have been disappointed not to see the characteristics of a biome, however the anticipated topic of human Interference in biomes will have been seen with relief by many if not all. Mr Sheedy said.

“Migration and the European Union were themes throughout the paper, with both regional and human geography containing questions on these topics,” he said.

“The elective sections contained no surprises for the well-prepared student with sketch maps and 30-mark questions consistent with recent years. The short question section contained the usual mixture of physical, regional, statistical analysis and map/photo questions.

“Overall, it was a fine paper that all students will be pleased with,” he said.