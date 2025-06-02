Brian Mooney’s Leaving Cert survival guide: Get seated 30 minutes before the exam – and don’t wear a smartwatch

Anxiety comes from fear of the unknown. Any situations where you are assessed under pressure can amplify this uncertainty. Photograph: Alan Betson

Take a deep breath: it’s just hours before Leaving Certificate English paper one lands on exam desks at 9.30am on Wednesday. If you are feeling anxious, you are not alone. It is normal for Leaving Cert students (and their parents) to feel stressed.

As a guidance counsellor for many years, I have seen how some simple tips can help calm nerves and help candidates feel they are ready to step up to the challenge.

Trust

Anxiety comes from fear of the unknown. Any situations where you are assessed under pressure – such as a job interview or an exam – can amplify this uncertainty. It is easy to feel consumed by the unknowns and immobilised by a lack of control over the outcome. This can result in panic – especially if you feel flustered by a question. The key is to trust your process. Nurture your own self-belief and remind yourself of all the hard work you’ve done.

Organise

If you haven’t done so already, arrange your revision notes for all the exam papers in each subject. Try organising them backwards, starting from your last exam, identifying the periods of time available before each paper to review your notes.

When you have completed this process, you will have an idea of how you are going to use the remaining time available. Doing this will give you back a sense of control over the exam and reduce excess stress.

Check

Make make sure to bring blue or black ink pens, only, and pencils (for diagrams only). Make sure it’s dark pencil; the light ones may not scan well when the exams are digitised for marking. If required, bring your calculator.

A clock will be on display in the centre so you do not need a watch.

There is a prohibition on smart watches and other devices so do not bring them. Check your other daily requirements such as water, food and transport costs, where appropriate.

Timing

Students will be required to be in their assigned seat in the exam centre 30 minutes before the start time of exams on day one, and at least 15 minutes in advance of their exams on subsequent days.

Remember: candidates are not allowed to enter exam centres if they arrive more than half an hour late – and you are not allowed to leave the exam centre within the final 10 minutes.

Plan

When the invigilator arrives at your desk, you will be offered a choice of subject level in that exam subject. Opt for the paper you have prepared for. Never attempt to change levels at the last minute; this is typically a negative side effect of exam nerves.

Once you receive your paper, read it carefully before you do anything else. Start to sketch out the outline for your answers to every question you plan to answer at the back of your answer book.

Your brain will continue to reflect on all the questions as you begin to write. Start working on the first question, selecting the one you feel most comfortable with.

Review

If you still have a few minutes left at the end, try boosting your chances of getting a few extra marks by rereading your script. As any writer knows, a first attempt is always improved by rereading.

Leave at least half a page free at the end of each question so you can add extra material – if you want to – at the end of the exam. New ideas may occur to you as you read back your answer.

Options

If the exams go badly, remember, the CAO race is not like Becher’s Brook anymore. There are more pathways than ever to pursue your chosen career, whether through university, a tertiary degree programme or Post-Leaving Cert course. Many end up with the same qualification. So, remember, you have lots of options.

Support

Parents can play a crucial role by familiarising themselves with the exam schedule. Pin the timetable up prominently at home and highlight each exam that is due to be taken. In the stress of the exam period you need to be aware when your child must be in the exam centre.

After each day’s exams, allow your son or daughter to recount their daily story. If they feel they have made mistakes or omissions, do not be tempted to review them in detail. Simply allow them time and space to tell their story and move on to the next challenge.

It can be helpful to your son or daughter to focus on the next paper immediately ahead. Simple questions around the nature of the exams can be useful in switching the focus.

Love

As a parent, there is no need to overhype the importance of any exam. Just remember that some young people taking the Leaving Cert can mistakenly believe their standing in their parents’ eyes is dependent on their success in the exam.

Ensure your son or daughter is clear that your love for them is in no way dependent on how they perform. This affirmation is one of the greatest gifts you can give them at the start of the exams.