Leaving Cert geography: ‘Every section contained challenges’

Teachers have responded positively to the higher-level geography exam, which featured predicted topics on a paper with lots of choice.

Stephen Moyle, Studyclix.ie subject expert and a teacher at Moyle Park in Dublin, said that there were no surprises on the paper.

“Reliable questions such as human interaction cycle, landform development and surface processes all came up in the physical geography section,” he said.

“A prepared student would have had no trouble answering one or even two full questions in this section.”

Leaving Cert geography, higher level, part one

Michael Doran, a geography teacher at the Institute of Education, said that students will be relieved by the appearance of anticipated topics like deposition and human impact on biomes.

“Every section contained challenges that would test a student’s grasp of the full range of the course,” he said.

“Yet there was balance between the questions too, and in each area there was a more challenging topic that would really push the students. For example, the question on folding and faulting hasn’t come up in years and so might have been lower in a student’s priorities when revising. Similarly, 2C’s mention of isostasy required students to write on a concept that many struggle to fully grasp.”

Dan Sheedy, geography teacher and principal of TheTuitionCentre.ie, said that migration and the European Union were themes throughout the paper, with both regional and human geography containing questions on these topics.

Leaving Cert geography, higher level, part two

“In the most widely chosen option, geoecology, some students may have been disappointed not to see the characteristics of a biome, however the anticipated topic of human Interference in biomes will have been seen with relief by many if not all,” Mr Sheedy said.

“The short question section contained the usual mixture of physical, regional, statistical analysis and map/photo questions.

In the final section of the exam, the “option” section of the paper required students to write a longer essay style question worth 80 marks.

“Geoecology tends to be a very popular option for students,” said Mr Moyle.

“There were two questions on soils and the popular biome question was specific again this year, requiring students to discuss the felling of tropical rainforests, agricultural practices and industrial development.”

Ordinary level

The ordinary-level paper, which featured volcanic activity and European employment, threw up no surprises, said Mr Moyle.

“Students would have been put at ease with the variety of choices offered in all sections of today’s exam,” he said.

“Overall, the paper was fair and very doable.”

Leaving Cert geography, ordinary level, parts one and two

Try this one at home:

Leaving Cert geography, higher level, Q9(c)

Renewable energy – With reference to one specific renewable energy source, explain the advantages of this renewable energy source with reference to each of the following:

• Economic advantages • Environmental advantages