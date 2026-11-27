Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was near Bianconi Avenue in Citywest between 12pm and 1.30pm on Thursday to contact them

A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove along a Luas line in a stolen van during a Garda pursuit.

Gardaí received a report that a van had been stolen from outside a home in Tallaght early on Thursday.

The vehicle was seen being driven in Citywest that afternoon. It failed to stop when gardaí attempted to get the driver to pull over at 12.40pm.

Officers followed the vehicle as it “mounted a footpath, engaged in wrong-way driving and drove on to tram tracks”, the Garda said.

Footage online shows a white van on Luas tracks, being driven away from a garda chasing it on foot.

The driver of the van abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. A man in his 30s was arrested nearby. He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was near Bianconi Avenue in Citywest between 12pm and 1.30pm on Thursday to contact them, particularly if they have relevant camera footage.