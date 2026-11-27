The van driver was not injured in the incident, gardaí said on Friday

A man in his 50s has been charged with the armed robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Dublin at lunchtime on Wednesday.

As the van pulled up to a business in Crumlin at 12.55pm, a man holding what appeared to be a gun approached the driver of the van.

Gardaí did not specify how much cash was taken but said the man fled the scene on an e-bike.

The van driver was uninjured.

Hours after the incident, gardaí searched a property and arrested a man in his 50s. He has since been charged and will appear before a court in Dublin this morning.

The investigation is being conducted from Crumlin Garda station; gardaí have appealed witnesses and for anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage from the time of the incident to contact them.