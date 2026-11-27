The Department of Children said the matter related to ‘compliance with core funding requirements and is not a child safety issue’. Photograph: iStock

State agency Pobal received unsolicited refunds of €2.6 million as a suspected case of overclaiming of childcare funding was being examined, the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has heard.

The matter – which has been referred to the Garda – was raised by Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy at the committee’s meeting on Thursday.

Its chairman, Sinn Féin TD John Brady, expressed concern, saying: “It sounds like a potential case of fraudulent activity.”

Pobal administers core funding State support for childcare providers on behalf of the Department of Children. Core funding totalled €392.6 million in the year from September 2025 to August 2026.

McCarthy told the PAC that he issued a clear audit opinion in relation to Pobal’s 2025 financial statements but he “drew attention to potential noncompliance with core funding grant requirements”.

He said Pobal this year received unsolicited core funding refunds of €2.6 million relating to the years 2022 to 2025, the Department of Children was reviewing the matter, and Pobal was supporting this.

McCarthy outlined how the department “received information in relation to a supplier of childcare that there may have been overclaiming”. The C&AG said the issue was referred to Pobal and “while the process was getting under way to inquire into the matter they received a repayment in respect of the period 2022 to 2025″.

Asked if the unsolicited payment had come from one childcare provider, McCarthy said it was his understanding that it had come from “a group”.

Fine Gael TD Grace Boland said “hundreds of millions go through Pobal for core funding”. She asked the PAC to write to Pobal about not just the unsolicited refunds but also “what checks and balances and audit is happening in relation to core funding”. Party colleague James Geoghegan suggested the PAC also write to the Department of Children about the issue.

The PAC chairman, Brady, agreed the correspondence should be issued and said the committee could look at inviting Pobal and the department to appear before them in the new year.

McCarthy said the department had set out how “they’re strengthening governance and controls through enhanced core funding agreement provisions; improved analytics and systems control; and expanded supplier compliance support”.

He said the department was also “working with Pobal to expand core funding validations and verifications. So I think they are taking it seriously. They’re looking to learn and they’re looking to see how greater control over the expenditure can be exercised.”

In response to queries from The Irish Times, the Department of Children confirmed it had “referred a matter in relation to an early learning and childcare provider to An Garda Síochána. This relates to compliance with core funding requirements and is not a child safety issue. As the matter is now the subject of Garda inquiries, it would not be appropriate for the department to comment further.”

The statement added the department expects all partner services participating in core funding to meet their agreed obligations and it takes any reported or identified breaches of that agreement seriously.

It said: “Processes are in place to prevent, identify, calculate and recover overclaims and underclaims of core funding. Where concerns are identified, funding may be withheld or recouped and matters may be escalated through the appropriate channels, including legal action or referral to An Garda Síochána where warranted.”

The department also said “core funding is subject to continuous development and improvement, including with respect to its governance and compliance systems”, and it set out a series of measures being taken to do this.