‘Bendy elm’ in Northern Ireland crowned tree of the year

The tree in Newcastle was described as 'astonishing and bizarre'. Photo: Michael Cooper/Woodland Trust/PA

An “astonishing and bizarre” tree in Northern Ireland has been crowned the winner of this year’s tree of the year competition in the UK.

The wych elm tree, located in Newcastle, Co Down, owes its name to its near horizontal trunk, which has grown sideways owing to the strong seaside winds coming off the Irish Sea.

The 150-year-old tree has resisted Dutch elm disease, a fungus that has destroyed most of the UK’s 30m (98ft) elms, making it a worthy winner of the competition’s “against the odds” theme.

The tree was originally planted in the mid-19th century as part of a row of wych elms along the town’s promenade to shelter the main street from sea winds.

Many of those trees were felled during redevelopments of the town, with the so-called “bendy tree” now the last one standing.

“When you look at this astonishing and bizarre tree, there’s no doubt about what it has endured,” said May Chemais, ancient tree inventory lead for the Woodland Trust, the charity that runs the annual competition.

“We’ve all been through changes and hardships that have shaped who we are: I think that’s why the bendy tree has struck a chord with people,” she said.

For John Martin, director of the Woodland Trust NI, it is the whimsical nature of the tree that makes it a worthy winner.

[ The drive to plant trees on Ireland’s farmland: ‘In the future a field without trees will be worthless’Opens in new window ]

Having grown up visiting Newcastle as a child, Martin recalls seeing the tree out of the corner of his eye and being surprised to see a tree growing this way.

“You expect nature to behave in a certain way and we would expect a tree, most of the time, to grow upwards, whereas this one has grown sideways,” he said. “I guess it gives people a bit of a smile on their day.”

The tree’s unusual shape has also provided welcome shade to residents and visitors resting on the bench located beneath its branches.

“Older trees like this one are providing our communities with so much – from shade, wellbeing and health benefits, to stories, culture and pride of place,” said Chemais.

Other trees nominated in this year’s competition included the Crowhurst yew in Crowhurst, Surrey, England.

Villagers hollowed out the trunk in 1820 to create a parish meeting room within the tree. The roof of this room collapsed during a storm in 1845, but the tree lived on, with the wooden door to the secret room remaining to this day.

Also in the top 10 shortlist was the Culmstock yew in Culmstock, Devon, England. This tree is perched on top a 20m high church tower, with its existence predating residents’ living memories.

Last year’s honour went to a 75ft ash tree that shades homes on one of Glasgow’s busiest roads. – Guardian