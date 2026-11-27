The Air Corps flight safety section has launched an investigation after a PC-12 aircraft was damaged while being manoeuvred on the ground on Thursday at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

It is understood the aircraft tipped back on to its tail, causing significant damage while it was being towed.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said an incident had occurred but did not disclose the details, saying, as a “safety investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment at this time”.

The Air Corps operates four PC-12 aircraft, using them for cargo, passenger and air ambulance services as well as in support roles for the HSE and An Garda Síochána.

There have been repeated reports of the Swiss built Pilatus planes being grounded due to maintenance issues.

The Journal recently reported all operations involving the aircraft had to be halted for a period due to staff shortages impacting on maintenance schedules. It reported similar issues in late 2025.

A shortage of skilled technicians has previously been acknowledged as an issue for the Air Corps, despite modest increases in personnel over the past couple of years, as well as for the other Defence Forces services.

In 2023, one of the planes was involved in a collision with a parked CASA CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft, also while being towed at Baldonnel.

The incident meant both were out of commission for a lengthy period while being repaired.

The cost of the work was said to have run into hundreds of thousands of euro at the time.

The four PC-12 aircraft, which cost more than €40 million in 2020, require a crew of two and can carry up to nine passengers. A large cargo door provides added versatility and the Air Corps planes carry ambulance equipment.

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