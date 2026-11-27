Sgt Glenn Kelly, from Portlaoise, with daughters Riley (4) and Collins (7) at Dublin Airport where members of the 128th Infantry Battalion were returning at the end of their six-month peacekeeping deployment in Lebanon. Photograph: PA

The “end of an era” for Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon has been marked as the last fully operational battalion returned home for the final time, their commanding officer has said.

Families crowded the arrivals area of Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport on Friday to welcome back soldiers from the 128th Infantry Battalion.

Children waved flags, home-made signs and balloons as hundreds gathered to greet their loved ones.

There were emotional reunions as children ran to welcome home the hero soldiers in time for Christmas.

Patrick Ryan, a company quartermaster sergeant who has been in the Defence Forces for 22 years, was greeted by his partner Úna Cremin and their children Gráinne (10), Tiarnán (5) and four-year-old Álibhe.

He said: “It’s great to be home. I am looking forward to slotting back into family life and getting to spend more time with the lads and herself. It hasn’t been easy on her, it’s never easy on the partner. [Tiarnán] wants to follow in daddy’s footsteps.”

Tiarnan Ryan (5) from Cork waits for his father Patrick Ryan, at Dublin Airport. Photograph: PA

The battalion had been taking part in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) operations in the region since May, during the conflict between Israel and Hizbullah.

[ What will loss of UN mandate mean for Defence Forces?Opens in new window ]

Ryan said: “It has been tough. I lost my father before I came out but when you go over you have the lads with you and there’s great help to focus.

“The first while was tough enough but it has calmed down. The first six weeks is tough but the lads are well trained.”

[ A change of flag for Irish troops in Lebanon: What will loss of UN mandate mean for Defence Forces?Opens in new window ]

Company quartermaster sergeant William Kent, from Cork, was greeted by his three-year-old son Sean.

“It’s great, it’s super to get home,” the soldier said. “I missed this small fellah and my daughter, it’s nice to be home, especially for Christmas.”

Of the operation, he said: “It was good. A very busy trip but very enjoyable and a great bunch of people, and good luck to the rest.”

Private Alan greeted by his partner Ciara and daughter Fiadh (four months) from Galway. Photograph: Collins

Private Emma Trowell, from Galway, was greeted by two nieces at the airport and said: “It’s great to be home. It means the world to be back to these two.

“Great to be home for Christmas, thankfully.

“I think the first thing we will do is stop at the shop and get snacks for the way home. I missed everything about home.”

Soldier Stephen McNamara, from Coolock in north Dublin, said: “They’ve [family] probably been camping here since last night.

“It’s good to be home just in time for Christmas. I’m looking forward to [relaxing] and getting a Chinese. It’s a very special day after a long six months being away, glad to be home and spend it with family, it’s good to see I was missed.”

The 128th Infantry Battalion is made up of up 344 people, including 16 women. A total of 114 travelled overseas in an operation capacity for the first time for the Defence Forces.

Patrick Ryan from Cork is greeted by his children Tiarnan (5), Grainne (10) and Ailbhe (4) at Dublin Airport. Photograph: PA

There were 28 counties across Ireland represented in the battalion, the biggest contributor being Dublin with 43 people.

Lieutenant colonel Damian Carroll is the commanding officer of the battalion. He joined the Defence Forces in 1995 and was commissioned as part of the 72nd cadet class to the 12th Infantry Battalion in Limerick in July 1997.

[ Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin leader of endangering Irish troops in LebanonOpens in new window ]

Speaking at Dublin Airport, he said: “Today, the second chalk of the 128th Infantry Battalion returned from Lebanon after a six-month deployment.

“We’re the last full operational battalion that’s going to serve with Unifil as they commence their drawdown and withdrawal into 2027.

“Certainly at the start, our insertion was during a very difficult situation because at the time, if you recall, back in May, it wasn’t long after the March commencement of hostilities in southern Lebanon. A number of [international] peacekeepers had been killed just before we deployed.

“But gradually, over time, the situation dissipated a bit, and Unifil itself has moved on from that sustainment back into operations in the local villages, assisting the displaced people of southern Lebanon, and now has moved into preparing for the withdrawal and drawdown that will happen in 2027.

“For the Defence Forces it is an end of an era because it’s the last fully operational battalion that has returned.”

He said they were replaced by an infantry group and their primary focus now was to maintain operational capability, but also to set the conditions for the drawdown.

“It’s the beginning of the end for the legacy of Unifil. It’s a poignant moment, I suppose. Ireland has such a proud history and links with Lebanon, particularly in the southern Lebanon area,” he said.

“So for us to play our part in that legacy, it’s particularly poignant as we move on to the next stage.

“We’ll bring all our equipment home, we’ll get ready, we’ll be ready whenever Government decide to send us overseas again in whatever capacity.” – PA