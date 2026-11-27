Ireland's Robert Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan come up against Australia's Jeremy Williams and Rob Valetini during the Nations Championship game at Twickenham. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Try as he might, Myles Smith and his band could not generate any pre-match atmosphere. It was a thankless task with just 32,000 tickets sold. The Twickenham behemoth was left a sparse, cavernous shell.

Walking into the press box to be greeted by some journalists drinking pints said plenty about the nature of the occasion. They were, to be fair, from a country not involved on the night. May as well enjoy themselves.

If the atmosphere was as flat as the beer, Ireland’s performance early doors was little better. Andy Farrell challenged his charges during the week to back up the South Africa high despite the six-day turnaround. The World Cup, after all, could bring two such narrow match weeks.

The call, initially, fell on deaf ears. Ireland were inaccurate and shunted backwards in equal measure. That they withstood a substandard start to still lead by two scores at the break is a sign of a good team. That they allowed themselves to be so bullied in the first place will be the subject of plenty of ire.

From the opening kick-off, the tone was set. Ryan Baird charged up to take Rob Valetini, Australia’s forward talisman. The intent, to be fair was there. But so was the south west London turf, Baird disdainfully shrugged aside. Round one to the Wallabies.

Australia found a way to continue to dominate early collisions. The first two scrums led to infringements. Jacob Stockdale put in a strong shot on secondrow Josh Canham as Australia played with advantage, but it was out of desperation, rather than genuine dominance.

Canham enjoyed his one-on-one battle with opposite number Joe McCarthy. When Ireland’s enforcer irked referee Nika Amashukeli, Canham made sure to shove his foe in the back as he retreated from the penalty.

It wasn’t the only moment that could, if so minded, be classified as a cheap shot. The game’s first high ball saw Joseph Aukuso-Sua’ali’i leave a shoulder into Hugo Keenan’s chest while both were airborne. That it likely should have been a penalty is immaterial. It’s only cheating if you get caught.

Keenan couldn’t take that opening offering. He went on to spill the next three high balls, proving that, after last week’s success, the aerial game remains somewhat of a lottery. One such spill came in a nasty collision with Max Jorgensen. The Aussie wing left with a literal bloody nose, but the Wallabies made sure Ireland had the metaphorical one.

Australia's Carter Gordon with Ireland's Jacob Stockdale as he scores a try which was later disallowed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

For all their delight in acting as schoolyard bullies, Australia were wasteful. It took them four visits to the 22 to score. Ireland, by contrast, were ruthless. When their lineout allowed them to be, that is, scrappy ball and bounces falling against them ensuring a success rate below 80 per cent in the first half.

If last week saw Andrew Goodman and Paul O’Connell show their hand somewhat in terms of set plays, this week brought subtle variation. Instead of peeling down the short side off a maul, Rónan Kelleher was a decoy. Nick Timoney instead did the honours, linking with Jamison Gibson-Park.

Minutes later, Aukuso-Sua’ali’i missed Stuart McCloskey with a tackle attempt that deserves all sorts of scornful description. Meagre. Weak. Pathetic.

That moment, which ended in Robbie Henshaw’s score, signalled the end of Australia’s dominance. After punching themselves drunk in Ireland’s 22, they failed to function as a defensive entity in their own.

Ireland’s second 22 visit led to another try, Timoney profiting off another maul. Ireland’s forwards were exacting some physical revenge. Their third venture close to the Australian line allowed Sam Prendergast to end the half from the tee.

Ireland were at times battered, inaccurate and had to withstand their fair share of cheap shots. They responded with 17 points from three first-half escapades into the 22. Not pretty, but ruthlessly efficient.

Mercifully for those looking for viewing pleasure, more panache followed after the break. Stockdale’s chip and chase almost brought a score. One kick attempt failed, another succeeded as Prendergast’s chip beautifully teed up Baloucoune for his 10th score in just 13 Tests.

Not quite Bielle-Biarrey numbers, but that’ll more than do.

Ireland's James McNabney scores his side's fifth try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Somewhat of a surprise selection in place of an ill Mack Hansen, Stockdale had enough positive moments to feel good about his place in the pecking order. A larger body with a left foot, he is a different profile to Tommy O’Brien, the man many assumed was the third-choice wing. Farrell, it would seem, wants someone to mimic the James Lowe role. Or at least get close.

A first half break courtesy of a Prendergast cross-kick was a reminder of the threat Stockdale’s sizeable frame can bring when in space. A later basketball style pass allowed fellow Ulster wing Baloucoune to chip, chase and force James Ramm into conceding a five-metre scrum.

A lapse midway through the second half, losing track of a kick and spilling into touch, will frustrate him no end. He was also fortunate that, having lost a footrace with Aukuso-Sua’ali’i, the rugby league convert kicked the ball out of play instead of over the Irish line.

There were still moments. Tom Wright ran over Baloucoune, ditto Taniela Tupou - otherwise known as the Tongan Thor - over McCarthy. Yet Ireland withstood. Prendergast’s defence was quietly excellent. Gibson-Park and Josh van der Flier held up Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

When James McNabney crossed for his first international try, the Irish pack were loud and brash in celebration. May as well revel in emphatically reversing the physical tide. Just seconds earlier, they scrummed the Wallabies off their own ball.

Cue plenty of punters eyeing an early train home. This was an underwhelming opening night of this new competition’s final showpiece.

As Fontaines DC blared out following the Irish victory, our well imbibed colleagues in the fourth estate were the only ones singing. It was that sort of evening.