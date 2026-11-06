100 great restaurants to visit around Ireland this winter

This edition of our 100 restaurants list is bittersweet because it appears so soon after the death of our beloved colleague, Irish Times restaurant critic, Corinna Hardgrave (pictured).

Please read it, her last work, as a tribute to her joy in eating out, her sense of fairness, and her love for the restaurant industry. In preparing this list with us, Corinna was determined to show support for independent restaurants, and sought particularly to highlight good value in the form of main courses for under €25. Her curiosity is reflected in the newly opened restaurants on the list, along with the great places for vegetarian dishes, spots with impressive wine lists, local treasures and very fine pubs. With the festive season approaching, we also point you towards superb places to party, and offer recommendations for special occasions. As always, it is impossible to include everyone, so, in lasting memory of our dear colleague and friend, Corinna, please do support your favourites whether they feature here or not. Wishing you all a cosy season of dining out with family and friends. Joanne and Ali.

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All Apologies

Unit 6, Shearwater, Pier Road, Kinsale, Co Cork; allapologiesbar.com

All Apologies in Cork

Husband and wife team Charlie and Brendan O’Sullivan have finally realised the dream of owning their own spot. Being based in Kinsale and having worked at Rare and The Black Pig, they took the chance to renovate a two-storey building overlooking the harbour. With an impressive cocktail menu, a wine list focused on small organic producers and a rotating menu of seasonal small plates, it’s the perfect place for cosy catch-ups. Joanne Cronin

Cora

1 The Mall, Main St, Lucan, Co. Dublin; 01-4447458, coralucan.ie

Cora in Lucan. Photograph: Ryann Nolan

Friends and fellow cafe owners Jason Mac an tSionnaigh of Urbanity and Ryan Nolan of East Village Coffee have transformed a beautiful 200-year-old building on Lucan’s main street into a light-filled cafe with a smart terrace. Chef Paul Brogan serves a modern menu of breakfast, all-day brunch and bright, zingy lunches, including Turkish eggs, pork belly polenta and a rotation of sandwiches. There’s home-made rock shandy and lemonade, excellent coffee and a concise list of wine and spritzes, all ready for the dinner menu arriving this winter. Ali Dunworth

Dak

1a Bolton Street, Dublin 7; baranam.ie/dak

Dak, on the corner of Capel Street and Bolton Street in Dublin

Owner Kelan O’Reilly’s background as a self-taught cook, former Wagamama manager and Korean-food obsessive comes together at Dak, a tidy room tucked behind Bar Anam on the corner of Capel Street and Bolton Street. Korean soul food is the focus, with fried chicken and handmade mandu at the heart of the menu. There’s an excellent-value €25 dosirak meal and all five fried chicken flavours pair well with the wide selection of craft beers from Bar Anam’s taps. Bar Anam also serves Dak’s bar snacks. AD

Dosa Dosa

562 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-559 0482, dosadosa.ie

Dosa Dosa: Chef and owner Karthik Thiru at his restaurant in Rialto, Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A dosa is, of course, the thing to order at Karthik Thiru’s first bricks-and-mortar restaurant, which specialises in the food of Tamil Nadu. My choice is always the award-winning gunpowder ghee masala dosa, a large fermented rice and lentil pancake brushed inside with ghee and gunpowder spice blend, and filled with masala potatoes. The spinach masala vada are not to miss, neither are the well-priced grills, curries and biryani. Read review here. Corinna Hardgrave

Elle’s

189 Kimmage Road West, Dublin 12; instagram/elles_kimmage_

Elle's in Kimmage, Dublin 12

It’s not unusual to see two queues stretching down the footpath outside Ian and Elaine Ussher’s new cafe. The sit-down brunch cafe features dishes such as the Buffalo Bennie and fluffy lemon meringue pancakes. Even busier though is the coffee hatch from which coffees, juices and açai bowls fly out, fuelled no doubt by the cafe’s social media, which shows Ian making old-school treats such as walnut whips and dot cakes. JC

Fuoco

52 Fields Terrace, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-406 0006, fuoco.ie

Fuoco in Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Photograph: David Fox

This new Italian- and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant comes from Jules Mak and David Fox of Parrilla, with chef Renato Braga in the kitchen. The restaurant doesn’t claim to be an authentic Italian trattoria, but it very much has that vibe of simple food cooked well, with great dough for the fresh pasta and pizzettes. A fun skewer menu features lamb belly, spiced carrot and even lasagne. Picanha, half a chicken and market fish are all cooked over fire. AD

Gaffe @ Leonard’s Corner

117 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-4542332, leonardscorner.com

Gaffe at Leonard’s Corner: Half roast chicken with honey mustard; lamb rack with dressed peas and yogurt. Photograph: Alan Betson /The Irish Times

At the start of summer, there was a quiet announcement that Yorkshire chef Dan Chambers would cook from the small kitchen at local pub Leonard’s Corner. Initially working on his own, cooking and washing dishes, Chambers’s food built up a solid reputation for its simplicity and seasonality. Dishes such as ricotta-stuffed Roscoff onions, roast cod with butter beans and a droolingly good cheese quarter-pounder all stay on the right side of pub food. Read review here. JC

Jumon

53 William Street South, Dublin 2; 087-0044079, jumon.co.uk

Jumon in Dublin 2

Niall Davis and his business partner, chef Tamsin Harper, opened Jumon in Belfast in 2018 and it has since gone from strength to strength. Their creative, tasty Asian-inspired menu hops merrily from India to Japan and China to Malaysia, but the really impressive part is that it’s all vegetarian or vegan. Flavour bombs such as XO green beans, the silky white garlic hummus and spicy dan dan noodles will certainly guarantee return customers. JC

Mark Moriarty Studio

Wilton Park Studios, Dublin 2; markmoriarty.ie/studio

Chef and Irish Times columnist Mark Moriarty. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

While Mark Moriarty may still look as fresh-faced as when he won the World San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year in 2015, this genial chef and Irish Times columnist has since built up a career across television, cookbooks and private catering.

This year he returned to restaurants with his slick eponymous 22-seater. The unique mix of art, music, 10-course tasting menu and relaxed atmosphere at either lunch or dinner means these seats are among the hottest in town. Be sure to try the baked potato sourdough. Read more here. JC

Matsu Ramen

5 Charlotte Street, Newbridge, Co Kildare; 045-494206, instagram.com/matsuramen_

Matsu Ramen prawn tsukemen with salmon sushi

Ken Komatsu is a man of many talents. A classically trained sushi chef and instructor, he is also an artist and an importer of Japanese chef’s knives. He brings all his talents together at his smart new restaurant in Newbridge where diners can slurp down bowls of savoury zingy yuzu tsukemen ramen, vegetarian miso ramen or donburi rice bowls topped with braised pork, all accompanied by a beer or glass of sake. JC

Ómós

Ómós: Head somellier Niall Flynn Head. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

This was the opening of the year. Cúán Greene’s Scandi/Japanese-influenced 12-course menu, driven by seasonal Irish produce, reflects how he has matured as a chef. His dishes are resolved and original, on a tasting menu that knows when to go full-on with flavour and when to hold back.

When I visited, outstanding dishes included a beguiling shiitake jelly topped with pumpkin seed milk and roasted corn kernels, and 60-day-aged beef grilled over live fire. €175 is expensive, but not out of kilter with restaurants at this level, and it is possible to book dinner without staying over. It has all the hallmarks of a two-Michelin-star restaurant. Read review here. CH

Pickosito

North Lotts, Dublin 1; instagram.com/pickosito.taqueria

Pickosito, North Lotts, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

As you walk into Edlyn Garcia Morán and Raquel Hernández Rodríguez’s north Mexican restaurant, you will see wheat flour tortillas being rolled out with a slim rolling pin, ready to be cooked on the flat-top griddle nearby. Its cooking is quite different from that of central and southern Mexico, where corn tortillas predominate.

Brought to the table as soon as they’re cooked, the tortillas are warm and pliable, filled with whatever you’ve chosen from the menu, including barbacoa, adobada, carne asada, chorizo, vegetables or chilli sin carne. Read review here. CH

Regency House

15 Upper Crescent, Belfast, BT7 1NT; +44 (0)28 9588 1846, regencyhouse.co.uk

Alice Stewart and Chris McClurg of Regency House in Belfast. Photograph: Rachel Taylor

Diners at Alice Stewart and Chris McClurg’s elegant spot are invited to start their meal with a relaxing drink in the first floor drawingroom overlooking the enclosed Crescent Gardens. The casual refinement continues in the downstairs diningroom where McClurg serves up starters such as tender saddleback pig rib or agnolotti with manzanilla and Coolattin. Sharing main courses of saddle of Murley Mountain lamb or monkfish tail with red curry and kaffir will surely have the table talking. JC

Black Sheep

The Grace hotel, The Demesne, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-25122, thegrace.ie/black-sheep

Dessert at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The Grace hotel is a wonderful addition to the many attractions of Westport, and its restaurant, Black Sheep, is impressive in its use of top-quality produce, with Clew Bay scallops, Padraic Gannon oysters and Clare Island lobster. It’s a pleasing menu of seafood and meat, with competent cooking. Sole is served on the bone, the lobster main is generous, and the breads – Parker House rolls with whipped onion butter and Mescan stout treacle oat bread – are worth ordering if you can trust yourself not to fill up before you’ve tried anything else. Read review here. CH

Andhra Bhavan

5 Marlborough Street and 38 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1 and 11 Wellington Place, Belfast; andhrabhavan.ie

Andhra Bhavan. Photograph: Bryan Meade for The Irish Times

Andhra Bhavan is a head-turning experience; you’ll find yourself craning your neck to see what’s landing on other tables, especially when the all-day breakfast thali appears. There is something for every appetite and budget on the vast menu, which explores south India through dosas, biryanis, chaats and lots more. Now with two Dublin 1 locations and one in Belfast, Cork city is its next opening. Read review here. AD

Capparelli at the Mill

231 Belfast Road, Belfast BT16 1UE; +44 (0) 28 9013 3395, capparelli.co.uk

Carlos and Lucie Capparell in the dining room of their restaurant. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Ottolenghi’s influence runs through the menu at Carlos and Lucie Capparelli’s restaurant, in a restored mill just 20 minutes outside Belfast. Sligo man Niall McSharry, who worked at the River Cafe in London, is part of the kitchen team. Prices are reasonable: casarecce pasta, £17.50 (about €20.40); radiatori pasta, £19.50; chicken Milanese, £20.50; pork rib-eye, £22.50; and bavette steak and chips, £23.50. Vegetarians are well looked after too. Read review here. CH

Everett’s

22 High Street, Waterford, Co Waterford; 051-325174, everetts.ie

Hake and Grantstown tomatoes at Everett's. Photograph: Keith Noonan

This restaurant has the quiet, confident assurance that it cooks good food using good Irish produce and sells it at good prices. The well-priced set menus offer winter rib-warming dishes such as devilled free-range egg with ham hock and capers, Comeragh Mountain lamb with kale and lamb belly, finished with poached plums with Armagnac and vanilla bavarois. Read review here. JC

Kaizen

Unit 453, Blanchardstown Centre, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15; 01-8243388, kaizenrestaurant.ie

Shanghai Soup Dumplings at Kaizen. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The Cantonese sizzling free-range chicken must be ordered a day in advance, which I reckon is worth doing, as it features on what is referred to as “the Chinese menu”, with no English translation. As Bi Lian Liu’s first Dublin restaurant was Ka Shing, it is no surprise that dim sum is a feature here too. Fill up on Shanghai soup dumplings, steamed prawn and Chinese chive dumplings, salt-and-chilli prawn dumplings in a typhoon-shelter style, and bean curd rolls. Read review here. CH

Lir

Coleraine Marina, Coleraine, Co Derry, BT52 1EY; lirseafood.com

The dining room at Lir. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Wild Irish seafood is at the core of this waterside restaurant, where menus are shaped by the catch from local fishing boats and suppliers. The ingredient-led ethos extends to a wide menu full of inventive dishes showcasing independent suppliers, with dedicated vegetarian and vegan menus on request. Good-value options include fish and chips with a pint or a glass of bubbles for £19.50. Next door, Bar Bann serves oysters, small plates, proper cocktails and lovely views. Read review here. AD

Mister S

32 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2; 01-6835555, misters.ie

Mister S head chef Gabriel Donadel. Photograph: Paul McVeigh

You’re never far from the grill at Mister S. In fact, the whole dining room is gently scented with smoke from the open fire burning at the rear of the space. Start with the burnt end rendang spring rolls or maybe scallop tartare with charred piquillo pepper served in the shell. Move onto grilled pork chop with remoulade or blow out on côte de boeuf to share. For value, visit on Friday lunchtime for the specials. Read review here. JC

Mongoose

78 Thomas Street, Dublin 8; 01-5517845, mongoose.ie

Mongoose on Thomas Street, Dublin 8. Photograph: Fran Veale for The Irish Times

Keelan Higgs and his brother Aaron pulled off the seemingly impossible when they opened a more casual restaurant next to their Michelin-starred restaurant, Variety Jones, in April this year. Shane Stanley, formerly of Variety Jones, heads up the kitchen. Open Sunday to Tuesday, its value-driven menu has proved so popular that expanded opening hours are likely. Dishes under €25 include porchetta (€20), barbecue trout with hollandaise (€21), barbecue lamb fillet with bean stew (€18) and Parmesan agnolotti (€16), which is unlikely to leave the menu. Read review here. CH

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

Barbara Nealon (left), owner of St Francis Provisions, and head chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez. Photograph: John Allen for The Irish Times

Barbara Nealon, owner of this 16-seater restaurant on a quiet street in Kinsale, and her chef, Madrid native Rebeca Recarey Sanchez, make an excellent team. There is a clear Iberian line running through the menu, which draws heavily on local, seasonal produce. Dishes include grilled ox tongue with beetroot, giant slices of crusty focaccia with romesco, and sole grilled on the bone and finished with bilbaína – thin slices of toasted garlic, parsley and red chilli flakes in olive oil. There are 17 wines by the glass and a well-chosen list of low-intervention options. Read review here. CH

Savoir Fare

Bridge Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-60095, instagram.com/savoir_fare

Achill island lobster nage at Savoir Fare

It may be open only in the daytime, but this is one of my favourite restaurants in the country. The map of Ireland, carved from Irish beech, says it all, with tags marking the artisan producers on the weekly changing menu. Locally grown vegetables always feature, and on a recent visit the standout was Achill smoked mackerel on pan bagnat. Owner Alain Morice is a charming presence front of house, while his sister, Fiona, runs the kitchen and makes all the desserts and pastries. Read review here. CH

Tang

9A Abbey Street, Dublin 1; 01-8733672; Cumberland Place, Fenian St, Dublin 2; 01- 5310661, tang.ie

Dinner at Tang in Abbey Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Paddy Quirk

With the onset of colder months, Tang usually moves dinner service from its lovely location on Cumberland Place to Abbey Street, but this winter, it’s keeping both outlets open in the evenings. The Middle Eastern-inspired food remains as fresh and flavourful as ever, with a short plates menu perfect for sharing and some new dishes on the way. There’s a strong commitment to local and sustainability, and plans are afoot to grow organic vegetables for all the restaurants. Read review here. JC

The Grain Store at Killruddery

Southern Cross Road, Bray, Co Wicklow; 01-286 3405, killruddery.com

Niall O’Sullivan, chef at The Grain Store. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The historic Killruddery Estate in Co Wicklow is home to The Grain Store, where chef Niall O’Sullivan cooks seasonal, plant-forward dishes using produce from the estate’s walled garden and foraged ingredients. It’s a wonderful farm-to-fork experience with dishes including slow-cooked lamb with seaweed and roast cauliflower flatbreads. It opens for a la carte lunch from Friday to Sunday, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for its seasonal supper clubs. Closed for three weeks in January. Read review here. AD

Arán

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7756297, arankilkenny.ie

Arán: Owners Nicole Server-Pawlukojc and Bart Pawlukojc. Photograph: Kirsty Lyons

The sausage roll at Arán is good, so good it’s prize-winning and worthy of a trip to the Marble City in its own right. As is the sourdough − how can one cafe and bakery do so much, so well? Pop into Bart Pawlukojc and Nicole Server-Pawlukojc’s place for a fresh pastry, or stay for a coffee with ube French toast (a nod to Server-Pawlukojc’s home in the Philippines) or the epic breakfast sambo made with the aforementioned sourdough. JC

Assassination Custard

19a Kevin Street, Dublin 8; 087-4701577, instagram.com/assassination_custard

Assassination Custard chef Ken Doherty. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

There’s a true analogue sensibility at this restaurant, which only opens for midweek lunch and must be booked by old-fashioned phone call. It’s worth the small effort to experience some of the city’s most laid-back, delicious cooking. Gwen McGrath and Ken Doherty are both chefs and front of house, serving Italian-leaning dishes with hyperlocal ingredients, and usually some tripe or offal, from a handwritten menu and a compact kitchen. The ideal order? Ask for a bit of everything, order a bottle of wine and take the afternoon off. Read review here. AD

Bearú

52 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford; 051-420735, bearu.ie

Bearú: Ham hock, melted cheddar, Bearú tomato relish on sour dough. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Barely open two years and Bearú has already secured a listing in the Michelin Guide. Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward’s spot is a charming casual cafe during the day, before transitioning to a more structured, yet still relaxed, evening menu. Rowley’s commitment to sourcing and foraging the very best of Irish ingredients is what makes Bearú shine. The newly opened Bearú Beag is perfect for grabbing a coffee and pastry on the go. Read review here. JC

Borgo

162-165 Phibsboro Road, Dublin 9; 01-5477478, borgodublin.ie

Gambas alla Borgo, with garlic, chilli, lemon, and focaccia. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Borgo is the latest opening from restaurateurs Jamie McCarthy and Sean Crescenzi, who’ve also brought us Crudo, Achara and Hera. Swedish chef Pontus Nordgren brings a fresh perspective to Crescenzi’s Italian roots, turning out terrific pasta, chunky mains and irresistible starters: prawns with sourdough for dipping, fennel sausage pizzette, buffalo burrata and goat curd ravioli. Pastas are all under €25, while the extensive wine list is 90 per cent Italian. Make sure to save room for tiramisu or the boozy affogato. Read review here. AD

Feast

24A Bridge Street, Rostrevor, Co Down; instagram.com/__feast___

Feast adds to the charm of Rostrevor, in Co Down

The scenic village of Rostrevor near the Mourne Mountains and beside Carlingford Lough is always worth a visit, with Feast adding to the charm. Chef Melissa McCabe drops in flavour left, right and centre. Along with co-owner Róisín McCaffrey, she serves up grilled cheese and chowder for lunch before switching to slow braised beef with celeriac cream or market fish with warm tartare sauce for dinner. JC

Goldie

128 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; 021-2398720, goldie.ie

Goldie: Pizazz, precision and fun. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Goldie is a consistent beacon of Irish seafood, cooked and served with pizazz, precision and plenty of fun. Chef Aishling Moore turns the ever-changing catch of the day into magical dishes such as Taiwanese fried fish nuggets and hake tail schnitzel. Local vegetables get tasty glow-ups and desserts are always a delight. Irish drinks producers sit alongside a food-friendly wine list. There’s also a “kids eat fish for free” offer on the first Wednesday of each month. Read review here. AD

Lena

1 Windsor Terrace, Portobello, Dublin 8; 01-4163655, lena.ie

Lena in Portobello, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The menu here may be inspired by the flavours of Spain, and feature plenty of tapas and pintxos, but the result is something uniquely Dingle. West Kerry producers pepper the plates: Blasket Island crab, Dingle goat’s cheese and fish landed from nearby day boats. Bravas-style O’Connor spuds arrive crisp and golden with ramsons leaf aioli and Manchego. Chef Nicky Foley leads the talented kitchen, while Ann Foley oversees the always welcoming front of house. Read review here. AD

Solas

Strand Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 066-9150766, solastapas.com

Solas in Dingle, inspired by Spain

The menu here may be inspired by the flavours of Spain, and feature plenty of tapas and pintxos, but the result is something uniquely Dingle. West Kerry producers pepper the plates: Blasket Island crab, Dingle goat’s cheese and fish landed from nearby day boats. Bravas-style O’Connor spuds arrive crisp and golden with ramsons leaf aioli and Manchego. Chef Nicky Foley leads the talented kitchen, while Ann Foley oversees the always welcoming front of house. AD

Square

6 Market Square, Dundalk, Co Louth; 042-9337969, squarerestaurant.ie

Square restaurant in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Taking its name from Dundalk’s Market Square, Conor Halpenny’s lively spot is probably the perfect local restaurant. Start with fried corn ribs washed down with local non-alcoholic Fierce Mild beer. Mix and match from small and large plates including Riverside Farm tomato with raspberry dressing, lamb mince on toast with cucumber or cod with peas, smoked bacon and baby gem. No matter what you choose, Halpenny’s pedigree shines through. JC

Tábla

63 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-5130410, tábla.ie

Tábla: Honza Margold and Thomas Loisel prepare the Sunday roast. Photograph: Bryan Meade

You don’t have to be a big fan of escargots to enjoy chef Thomas Loisel and Tanguy Gros Daillon’s French-style bistro; the country terrine will have you reminiscing about holidays long gone. There’s an honesty and freshness to the food here, with a minimum of faffing about. A free-range chicken supreme, dry-aged rib steak and pan-fried fish let the quality of the produce show. It feels like a true neighbourhood restaurant. Read review here. CH

Ursa Minor

45 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6AA; ursaminor-bakehouse.com

Ursa Minor, Ballycastle: Ciara and Dara Ó hArtghaile

There’s never a dull moment, and certainly never a dull flavour, at this buzzing Ballycastle bakery, where owner-bakers Ciara and Dara Ó hArtghaile make excellent sourdough and viennoiserie, plus seasonal pastries and cakes, using flour from independent Irish grain producers. The concise cafe menu features inventive sandwiches, soups and stews. They also host pop-up dinners throughout the year, along with popular pizza nights, and run Yarn, a cookery school and creative space across the road. Every town should have an Ursa Minor. Read more here. AD

Woodruff

Unit 7 The Village, Stepaside, Dublin 18; 01-5581362, woodruff.ie

Woodruff restaurant in Stepaside, Dublin 18

A neighbourhood restaurant worth a journey, especially on Sundays, when the kitchen serves a fabulous roast dinner that could include dry-aged Higgins strip loin, duck-fat roasties, gravy and Yorkshire pudding. The weekly-changing menu is led by the produce, and chef Simon Williams loves to forage locally. Bread, butter, ferments, pickles, ricotta and charcuterie are all made in-house. Wine lovers will appreciate the strong list and the fine wines poured by the glass via Coravin. Read review here. AD

Éla

11 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4062034, elamagic.ie

Akash Kumar at work in Éla in Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Some places feel right the moment you walk in. This cosy Ranelagh restaurant, run by chef Lalit Kumar with his wife and son, is one of them. Pricing is very reasonable – for under €25, you’ll find Malabar fish curry, prawn molly, mango prawn mirch masala, Kashmiri rogan josh, and chicken tikka masala. There is also an impressive selection of vegetarian dishes, including paneer makhan masala, aubergine curry, aloo gobi adraki and tarka daal. Read review here. CH

Glas

15 Chatham Street, Dublin 2; 01-6724534, glasrestaurant.ie

Glas in Dublin 2

In addition to being a vegetarian and vegan restaurant, Glas has the benefit of being 100 per cent gluten-free, making it a very attractive option for coeliac diners. Under chef Malte Half, seasonal and local ingredients are a match for the equally colourful and vibrant dining room. Think roast pumpkin with white bean ragout, celeriac sausage with truffle terrine and baked apple parfait with raisin caramel. The monthly five-course tasting menu night offers good value. Read review here. JC

Notions at Two Pups

74 Francis Street, Dublin 8 and 30 Annesley Bridge Road, Fairview, Dublin 3; twopupscoffee.com/notions-restaurant

Notions at Two Pups Chef offers sharing plates, among other options, that are fun and flavour-forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It’s great to see this Dublin cafe continuing to innovate, from launching its own bakery, Bold Boy, to running evening menus while still smashing the daytime trade in two busy locations. Chef James Walsh’s sharing plates are fun and flavour-forward, with arancini, pastas and playful sauces. The No FOMO set menu at €58 per person lets you try a bit of everything. You’ll find the evening menu at Francis Street from Tuesday to Friday, while Fairview opens Thursday to Saturday evenings with a more concise offering. Both pour natural-leaning wines. Read review here. AD

Paradiso

16 Lancaster Quay, Cork, Co Cork; 021-4277939, paradiso.restaurant

Paradiso in Cork. Photograph: Christian Barnett

This much-loved, high-end, vegetarian and vegan restaurant continues to stay fresh and relevant, perhaps even ground-breaking. Under chef Miguel Frutos, the menu draws influences from Mexico to Japan, but always using the most local and seasonal of produce. The strong wine list matches the ethos, comprised entirely of natural, organic or biodynamic wines. Read review here. JC

Pickle

43 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2; 01-5557755, picklerestaurant.com

Sunil Ghai’s Pickle in Dublin 2

As winter closes in and thoughts turn to food that warms both the body and the soul, there’s no better dish than Sunil Ghai’s decadent dal bukhara, or 36-hours-slow-cooked black lentils, finished with cream and butter. It’s just one dish on a menu packed with flavour; try the Barbary duck tikka with venison samosa, the intense goat keema pao rich with black cardamom or coconut seafood curry. Want a wine to match? Restaurant manager Benny Jacob knows exactly what to recommend. Read review here. JC

Reggie’s

223 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6; reggies.ie

Reggie's Pizzeria, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Everything on the menu is under €19 at Reggie White’s pizzeria in Rathmines, where organic sourdough is fermented for 48 hours before being turned into delicious, slightly chewy Neapolitan pizzas. Toppings are sourced from the country’s top producers – McNally Family Farm, Abercorn Farm, Andarl Farm, Toonsbridge, Cashel Blue, Killary Fjord mussels, Crowe’s Farm bacon – and about half of the menu is vegetarian. Read review here. CH

Richmond

43 Richmond Street South, Portobello, Dublin 2; 01-4788783, richmondrestaurant.ie

Richmond takes vegetarian dishes seriously. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

With a Michelin Bib Gourmand since 2018, one of the main reasons I return to Russell Wilde and Eoin Foyle’s Richmond restaurant is that they take vegetarian dishes seriously. On the early evening and Sunday lunch menus, the format generally runs as one fish, meat and vegetarian course on starters and mains. Vegetarian dishes could include goat’s cheese-stuffed courgette flower, and ricotta and mushroom dumplings, shiitake, and broth. Read review here. CH

Roundwood Stores

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow; 01-2336010, thecoachhouse.ie

Roundwood Stores, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

Simon Pratt and Teresa Byrne are the people behind this hugely popular artisan bakery and cafe. Queue up to order homemade quiche with local leaves, masala beans with avocado salsa and feta, pan-fried mushrooms with butter bean hummus on homemade brioche, and a range of focaccia sandwiches. Provenance is taken seriously, with vegetables from Ballincarey Farm. Seating inside is limited, but there is a covered outdoor area. The Coach House next door is equally good for something more substantial. Read review here. CH

Sister on Lennox

31 Lennox Street, Dublin 8; instagram.com/sister.on.lennox_

Sister on Lennox

Roisin Lawlor built a strong vegan following with her Saucy Cow, and now she has opened the aptly named Sister on Lennox with her sister Aislinn. Everything at this cafe is vegetarian and can be made vegan, with plenty of Mexican-inspired dishes such as molletes and chilaquiles. Colourful plates layered with texture and flavour suit the stylish surrounds. The coffee and drinks already have a cult following, thanks to imaginative syrups and combinations. Evening service will follow. AD

Vada

30 North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7; hellovada.com

Vada in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 Photo: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Since earning a Michelin Guide mention last December, this beautiful neighbourhood cafe has shifted its focus to evenings, with brunch now served at weekends only. Chef Hannah O’Donnell cooks playful sharing plates with Irish, Korean and Japanese influences, using local, seasonal produce. There’s a well-chosen selection of classic and natural wines, while the signature cocktails lean into the zero-waste ethos, with lots of upcycled ingredients making delicious appearances. Read review here. AD

Amai by Viktor

4 Harry Street, Dublin 2; amaibyviktor.ie

Amai by Viktor: Brazilian and South American cuisine reimagined with Irish ingredients. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tucked away upstairs just off Grafton Street, Amai is where chef Viktor Garcia reimagines Brazilian and South American cuisine with Irish ingredients, drawing on his fine-dining experience in Michelin-starred kitchens. The restaurant is focused on on one tasting menu – a creative, polished mix of delicate snacks and picture-perfect plates, with a full vegetarian version also available. Downstairs, the team has opened the more casual Bako, a new speakeasy-style bar serving snacks, small plates and cocktails. Read review here. AD

Aniar

53 Lower Dominick Street, Galway, Co Galway; 091-535947, aniarrestaurant.ie

Aniar, Galway: apple, pear, chervil. Photograph: Julia Dunin

Celebrating 15 years, Aniar is chef JP McMahon’s flagship Michelin-starred restaurant. He also runs Kombu Ramen & Bao Bar and Aniar Cookery School, and co-owns Cava Bodega. His deep research into Irish food culminates in a 24-course tasting menu at Aniar, with most of the ingredients sourced within 50km of the restaurant. The wine list is worth exploring too, including an Irish sparkling from Dublin’s Lusca Wines. AD

Bastible

111 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; 01-4737409, bastible.com

Bastible, on Dublin's South Circular Road

Now open for more than 10 years, Bastible has transitioned from new kid on the block to the steady resident everybody knows. Killian Walsh has overseen the kitchen since securing a Michelin star in 2022, gradually dialling up the flavour spectrum across the tasting menu. The bread game is strong, with freshly baked seeded dough, leading to grilled scallops in foamy verjus sauce, Cullen’s farm lamb or gloriously retro-flavoured stem ginger crémeux. The wine pairings are equally on point. Read review here. JC

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen

18-19 Parnell Square, Dublin 1; 01-8732266, chapteronerestaurant.com

Chapter One, Parnell Square, Dublin

An undisputed leader in Irish fine dining, Chapter One is the place you reserve for that very special occasion. The room is always filled with the low murmur of people enjoying themselves, oohing and aahing at the exquisite presentation of Viljanen’s luxurious dishes. The foie gras royale, the glazed Donegal lobster tail, the laminated treacle and Guinness brioche and, of course, the Irish coffee are all top tier. Read review here. JC

[ Chapter One chef Mickael Viljanen: ‘I was meant to stay in Ireland for a year and that’s 24 years ago’Opens in new window ]

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2; 01-6761494, dax.ie

Heirloom tomato, Toonsbridge mozzarella, virgin olive oil, aged Balsamic, fine herbs at Dax. Photograph: Instagram

Now in its 21st year, Dax remains one of Dublin’s most adored French restaurants. Graham Neville cooks with crisp classical discipline – scallops from Castletownbere with coral bisque, Dublin Bay prawns tucked into courgette flowers, John Dory, roast salt-marsh duck, and dark chocolate and whiskey crémeux. Owner Olivier Meisonnave runs the room and presides over one of the country’s great wine lists, from biodynamic bottles to serious grands crus. Read review here. CH

Dede

Customs House, Baltimore, Co Cork; 028-48248, customshousebaltimore.com

Ahmet Dede at Dede in Baltimore, Co Cork. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

Nowhere does it quite like Dede, the two-Michelin-starred west Cork restaurant where chef Ahmet Dede combines transportive Turkish flavours with hyperlocal ingredients. Garden-grown herbs, spices imported directly from Turkey and locally landed fish make up many of the intricate bites. A varied wine list includes plenty of Turkish options and lesser-explored European regions. Next door, the much-loved Baba’de offers a more casual experience, and the new Dede Cellar and Pantry completes the pilgrimage-worthy trifecta. Read review here. AD

Glovers Alley

128 Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-2440733, gloversalley.com

Glovers Alley: Clean, sharp cooking. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The diningroom has been refreshed with rich shades of burgundy and Maynooth man Adam Nevin has taken over the kitchen in what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moves of the year. Nevin has long expressed a desire to cook in Dublin and his elevated take on the traditional dish of coddle is his homage to the city. Drawing together flavours from Spain and Asia, this is clean, sharp cooking, with an excellent supporting turn from pastry chef Lali Gonzalez. Read more here. JC

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottage.com

Robbie McCauley of Homestead Cottage in Co Clare

This is a postcard-perfect restaurant in a charming 200-year-old thatched cottage on the edge of the Atlantic, where chef-owner Robbie McCauley’s tasting menus draw on the restaurant’s own garden and a stellar black book of local suppliers. You’ll see mallard from John Ford in Connolly, beef from Sean Haugh in Ennistymon, Moher crab, east Clare venison and wild Irish seaweed and the cooking is as good as the sourcing. A 500-bottle wine list, running from €40 to over €4,000, feels fitting for a Michelin star. Closed for three weeks in January. Read review here. AD

Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate

'Strawberry Garden' − Kilkenny organic strawberries, lovage ice cream − at Lady Helen restaurant, Mount Juliet Estate. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Is the Lady Helen going to get two Michelin stars next year? Based on my recent visit, I would say that it’s very likely. Executive chef John Kelly has an assured way with flavours, bringing them out so they surprise rather than overwhelm. Cévennes onion topped with a frothy spring onion foam is a good example.

The onion is cooked until sweet, and set into a delicate chawanmushi‑like custard. Pickled shiitake bring sharpness, a slice of lardo adds richness, and croutons give crunch. A new addition is the cáca milis, a sponge cake filled with jam and cream – a wonderful way to finish the €185 eight-course tasting menu. Read review here. CH

Landline

The Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641200, parkkenmare.com

Landline at The Park, Kenmare. Photograph: Sarah Kate Murphy

White tablecloths, plush seating and candlelight are a fitting stage for the modern fine dining menu from chef James O’Sullivan, focused on elegant seasonal cooking and lots of Kerry produce. Views of Kenmare Bay or taking in some of the incredible Sean Scully art on the walls are a real bonus. A serious wine list matches the surroundings, and the Blue Bottle coffee is great. For a more casual bite, there is all-day dining in the Garden Rooms. AD

Liath

19A Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-2123676, liathrestaurant.com

Liath chef and owner Damien Grey. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Two-Michelin-starred Liath is as much about the experience as the food and to say too much about it would be to ruin some of the intrigue. What I can say is that Damien Grey’s €190 tasting menu follows a clear logic, moving through the five elements of taste – bitter, sour, salty, savoury, then sweet. The menu isn’t revealed until the end, so each dish arrives as a small surprise, which adds a quietly beguiling sense of magic. Read review here. CH

Library Street

101 Setanta Place, Dublin 2; 01-6170999, librarystreet.ie

Kevin Burke of Library Street

Favoured by many chefs for good reason, Library Street offers warm hospitality in a lively diningroom, with a menu that consistently delivers, from enduring choux with horseradish and Cantabrian anchovy to turbot head, grilled cabbage, zingy hamachi and fondant potatoes. The proper pastry desserts are always a hit. Vegetarians are well catered for, and the wine list is full of discoveries. Works best with a group so you can try it all. Read review here. AD

Lignum

Slatefort House, Bullaun, Loughrea, Co Galway; lignum.ie

Molly Keane, manager, Lignum restaurant, Loughrea, Co Galway

Lignum’s modern barn building is about as chic as they come. Scandi-inspired interiors and expansive windows frame the surrounding woodlands, and chef-proprietor Danny Africano’s cooking lives up to the setting. He mixes his Italian heritage with a deep respect for Irish seasonal and local ingredients, with lots of cooking over fire. The tasting menu offers the best sense of what the restaurant does, while the new lounge area is the place for home-made charcuterie and other treats from the larder. Read review here. AD

Terre

Castlemartyr Resort Hotel, Castlemartyr, Co Cork; 021-4219053, terre.ie

Terre executive chef Lewis Barker. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dining at Terre is a tale of several chapters. There’s the chef’s table experience, perfect for those who love to see the alchemy up close. This is followed by the serene elegance of the diningroom overlooking the gardens and finally, the comfort of the drawingroom.

Leeds man Lewis Barker took over just about a year ago, bringing his experience from Australia and Singapore. While he continues to use Asian flavours, he has renewed the emphasis on locally grown and sourced produce. Read more here. JC

[ Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guideOpens in new window ]

The Bishop’s Buttery

Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Co Tipperary; 062-62002, cashelpalacehotel.ie/dining/the-bishops-buttery

The Bishop’s Buttery: Wild Irish mushroom agnolotti

There’s something very quietly assured and refined going on in this beautiful, welcoming diningroom. A stone-flagged basement room and vaulted ceiling should feel cool, even cold, but this experience is warm and cosy. Chefs Stephen Hayes and Stefan McEnteer are cooking with the best of Tipperary and local produce and they are making it sing. Doonbeg crab with caviar, Tipperary lamb with asparagus and morels and exceptional pastry and breads are all delicious. Read review here. JC

The Falls

Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641600, sheenfallslodge.ie

The Falls at Sheen Falls

All eyes turned to The Falls Restaurant at Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare when it was added to the Michelin Guide in July. I have followed chef Mark Treacy’s progress over a number of years, and feel that his time to bring a Michelin gong to the Kingdom has come. Standout dishes include Portán lobster with a spicy bisque, wild sea bass with Portán crab cannelloni, and Label Rouge free-range chicken with morels and sauce Albufera. Watch this space. Read review here. CH

The Muddlers Club

Unit 1, Warehouse Lane, Belfast BT1 2DX; +44 (0)28 90313199, themuddlersclubbelfast.com

The Muddlers Club, where the focus is local and seasonal

Located down a little laneway and conveniently close to the Duke of York pub, The Muddlers Club excellently balances fine dining with a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Tyrone man Gareth McCaughey opened the restaurant 11 years ago and gained a Michelin star in 2020. The focus is local and seasonal, with the Guinness wheaten bread worth a trip alone. Watch out for the newly launched set lunch menus. Read review here. JC

The Oak Room

Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-605200, adaremanor.com/dining

The Oak Room at Adare Manor

The dramatic setting of Adare Manor demands impressive dining to match, and The Oak Room certainly rises to the occasion. Eating at this Michelin-starred restaurant is a grand affair, thanks to sumptuous interiors and the skilled cooking of chef Mike Tweedie and team. Seasonal tasting menus are rich with luxurious ingredients, from Doonbeg lobster to scoops of caviar. A weighty wine list fits right in, as does the cheese course, served from one of the finest trolleys in Ireland. AD

Thyme

Custume Place, Athlone, Co Westmeath; 090-6478850, thymerestaurant.ie

Thyme head chef and owner John Coffey. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

As autumn rolls into winter, the menu at John and Tara Coffey’s popular spot starts to include game and richer cuts of meat, perfect for the darker nights. A passionate supporter of local and seasonal produce, Coffey has a knack for getting the best out of every ingredient. Hay-smoked mackerel crumpet with leek velouté, roast duck breast with damson and hazelnut or greengage, mirabelle and red plum savarin are just some of the delights on offer. Read review here. JC

505

Dykegate Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 086-8331756, 505.ie

505 Dingle

Whether you start or finish your night out in Dingle with a fine pint in one of its many lively pubs, you should absolutely plan to stop at 505 for Damien Ring’s take on modern Irish seafood. Expect Flaggy Shore Dainty oysters with cucumber nahm jim, crab claws with hazelnut satay or hake with ‘nduja XO sauce. Meat lovers and vegetarians are covered too, while there will always be a good wine recommendation to match. JC

Bang

11 Merrion Row, Dublin 2; 01-4004229, bangrestaurant.com

Chef Eric Matthews at Bang

The second opening from hospitality duo Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett is all about Spain. Iberian snacks and classics get an Irish twist: Ballymakenny potatoes arrive as bravas with alioli, and tortilla comes with Gubbeen chorizo. Hannan dry-aged steaks, Rings Farm piri-piri chicken and whole fish are cooked over fire. The wine list focuses on Spain and Portugal, with lots to explore. It’s a welcome burst of sunshine in the winter months. Read review here. AD

Chubbys

Rear of 46 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3; chubbyskitchen.ie

Chubbys, Clontarf Road, Dublin. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times

Congratulations if you land a table at Barry and Jen Stephens’s hugely popular Clontarf restaurant, which involves a bit of Instagram stalking and divine intervention. It’s a great place for family gatherings or meeting friends. Start with cocktails, then order the corn ribs, salt ‘n chilli chicken skin, spiced Comeragh Mountain lamb flatbread and free-range buffalo chicken burger. Read review here. CH

Díon

One Central Plaza, Dame Street, Dublin 2; 01-9660806, diondublin.ie

Díon at the old Central Bank on Dame Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

When Central Plaza was built in 1978, the pioneering brutalist structure was controversial for being out of scale on Dublin’s skyline. Almost 50 years later, its rooftop has been transformed into a two-level restaurant with 360-degree city views. There’s a buzz here, even midweek, with business meetings, long lunches and curious tourists. The menu features the usual suspects done well: scallop vol-au-vent, prawn cocktail schnitzel, oysters, croquettes and solid steaks. A wide-ranging wine list and well-made cocktails make for a good time with great views, of course. Read review here. AD

Gloria Osteria

41 Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2; gloria-osteria.com/gloria-osteria-dublin

Gloria Osteria Milano on Westmoreland Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times

The opening party for Gloria Osteria, the first Dublin venture from the Big Mamma group, went down as a legend in the Dublin hospitality scene. And the party hasn’t stopped yet. The serving staff are impeccably coiffed, gliding around the large, opulent dining room, serving Italian food and wines with an infectious joy. The private dining room and a side room mean it’s an ideal spot for a catch-up or celebrations. Read review here. JC

Hang Dai

20 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2; hangdaichinese.com

Hang Dai: King prawn chilli and salt

Few places do it quite like Hang Dai, which is celebrating 10 years of top-notch Irish-Chinese dining this year. Elevated favourites include Skeaghanore roast duck pancakes with unctuous duck broth and Sichuan Kung Po chicken with crack (crispy skin), alongside lots of excellent vegetarian dishes. Add a terrific cocktail menu and one of Dublin’s liveliest dancefloors, and you’ve got the perfect party spot, where the food is as good as the vibes. Read review here. AD

Kaldero

King Street South, Dublin 2; 01-2656308, kaldero.ie

Kaldero chef Richie Castillo.

Fusion food is cool again, thanks to clever spots such as Kaldero, which shows how deliciously two cuisines and cultures can collide. Executive chef Richie Castillo combines his Filipino heritage with a contemporary Irish cooking background, and together with partner Alex O’Neill, has created a superb restaurant. The space is filled with south-east Asian art, and on the plate Irish favourites such as Cáis na Tíre cheese and Ballymakenny potatoes meet suka, galangal, lumpia and banana leaf. Cocktails from the travel-inspired Take Me There menu seal the deal. Read review here. AD

La Vespa

3 Castle Market, Dublin 2; 01-4417065, lavespa.ie

Head chef Paolo Orlando at La Vespa, Castle Market, Dublin 2. Photograph: Bryan Meade

The Italian waiters in this city centre spot ensure that you are having the best time, leaning into Italian tropes in the most entertaining way. Pasta is made in-house and includes pappardelle with duck ragù and cappelletti filled with beef and mortadella. The wine list may not be the most compelling in town, but there’s plenty there for celebrations. Read review here. CH

Mr Fox

38 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1; 01-8747778, mrfox.ie

Mr Fox is located at 38 Parnell Square West. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Anthony Smith is a busy man. As well as being the owner of the perennially busy Mr Fox, he owns D’Olier Street restaurant and has launched Mr Fox canned Irish whiskey and premade Cotton Club cocktails. And he still found time to recruit Adam Jordan, a Dubliner with years of Michelin experience, to take over the kitchen in this lovely basement restaurant. Jordan is giving customers what they want, while gradually adding his own touches. Keep an eye on the fox. Read review here. JC

Neighbourhood

1 North Main Street, Naas, Co Kildare; 045-954466, neighbourhoodnaas.com

Neighbourhood, Naas. Photograph: Frederic Pelanne

Every town should have a restaurant like Neighbourhood, a smart and welcoming spot that offers so much to its clientele. There are Thursday steak nights, Friday Jazz evenings and, of course, Sunday roasts. This is a place for celebration and fun, helped by generous dishes such as roasted Currach scallops, barbecue monkfish or beef fillet with Bordelaise sauce. After dinner, head to the bar area to continue the party. Read review here. JC

Rúibín

1-2 Dock Road, Galway, Co Galway; 091-563830, ruibin.ie

Rúibín in Galway

Whether you’re there for oysters, croquettes and Crémant at the bar, dumplings and fried chicken with kimchi for lunch, or a more leisurely dinner, Rúibín is the kind of place that gives you plenty of reasons to return. Chef Alice Jary offers contemporary cooking that doesn’t take itself too seriously, using lots of great Irish ingredients, many of them from Galway. A playful wine and cocktail list and harbour views from the window seats provide more reasons to stay. Read review here. AD

Sister 7

79 Queen Street, Dublin 7; fidelitybar.ie

Sister 7, Smithfield, Dublin. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

This uber-cool Smithfield spot next to Fidelity Bar & Studio serves bold, comforting northern Chinese food from head chef Chun Li, aka Miss Li. Expect lip-smacking small plates, from xiao long bao and sweet-and-sour prawn toast to spring-roll cannelloni and scamorza wontons. The €45 tasting menu offers a bit of everything, while inventive cocktails, Whiplash beers and the chic, high-ceilinged, wood-lined room cement its cool credentials. Read review here. AD

The Pier

Cove Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-381599, instagram.com/thepiertramore

The Pier Tramore. Photograph: Malcolm Starmer

Malcolm Starmer’s waterfront spot looks exactly like a seafront restaurant should. A bright white exterior that is built to withstand the weather leads into attractive dark aquamarine walls and deep golden woods. Starmer’s many years of top-level cooking, including time at Dublin’s La Stampa and Bite, and London’s Lindsay House, result in food that is refined yet comfortable. Try salted pollock croquette with Dollar Bay clams, aubergine unagi or local Comeragh mountain lamb with caponata. JC

Variety Jones

79 Thomas Street, Dublin 8; 01-5671164, varietyjones.ie

Variety Jones, 79 Thomas Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times

The open kitchen to the rear of Variety Jones’ new home allows diners to watch every dish leave the pass with nothing to hide. This team is cooking with confidence and ambition, delivering a rolling menu that includes dishes such as Brandywine tomato with Irish shrimp and lardo, signature spaghetti alfredo and sharing barbecue halibut with ‘nduja and mussel sauce. Don’t forget about younger sibling Mongoose next door. Read review here. JC

Bar Pez

Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 8; 01-5670577, barpez.ie

Bar Pez head chef Simone Tamilio

Dublin hospitality folk and food aficionados love cosy retro-style Bar Pez for several reasons. First, it’s open seven days a week – a great option for filling that early week void. Second, there are more than 400 bottles on the wine list and, third, the Spanish-inspired cooking from chef Simone Tamilio is very good indeed. The crab sandwich is a must-order, supplemented by plates of monkfish with taramasalata or courgette with Corleggy cheese. Read review here. JC

Blackthorn

The Twelve Hotel, Barna, Co Galway; 091-597000, blackthorngalway.com

Blackthorn at Bearna in Co Galway. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Chef Nathan Hindmarsh describes his food – a modern fusion of classic and open-fire cooking – as “kissed by fire”. There’s lots of sharp technique and local produce in use, but it all feels very relaxed in this recently refurbished diningroom. The wine list is as strong as ever, organised cleverly by grape, and restaurant manager Fergal Guiney is just the man for a wine recommendation or tailored pairing. Read review here. JC

Comet

3 Joshua Lane, Dublin 2; 01-4443355, cometrestaurant.com

Comet, 3 Joshua Lane, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Self-labelled a bistronomy-style restaurant, Comet mixes together fine-dining techniques with a modern, relaxed vibe. This is no surprise given chef Kevin O’Donnell’s time at Kadeau in Copenhagen and backing from Barry FitzGerald and Claremarie Thomas of Bastible. Visually beautiful, O’Donnell’s food reveals layers of flavour and technique. Try the exquisite mackerel, courgette scales over fromage blanc and the signature quail with vin jaune sauce. The excellent wine list is the icing on the cake. Read review here. JC

Fawn

Main Street, Oranmore, Co Galway; 083-1526600, fawn.ie

Fawn restaurant in Oranmore, Co Galway. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Owned by Jason O’Neill and chef Ervin Vamoser, this restaurant has the perfect combination of meat cooked over a Santa Maria grill built by Smokin’ Soul and a low-margin wine list. The list takes quite a bit of time to navigate, so it is worth asking for advice. If you feel like splashing out, it is particularly strong on grower Champagne – Laherte Frères Ultradition (€70) and Egly-Ouriet Grand Cru MV20 (€125), mar shampla – or you could go for three oysters and a glass of champagne for €25. Read review here. CH

Green Man Wines

3 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6W; 01-5594234, greenmanwines.ie

Green Man Wines, Terenure. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Internationally recognised as a world-class wine shop, David Gallagher’s Green Man Wines also operates as a wine bar from Thursday to Saturday. Chef Dan Smith uses organic and artisan produce, with small plates from €4 and roast cod and an Andarl pork chop at €18 each. There are 25 wines by the glass, priced from €7 to €16. The shop’s 900-plus wines, including Champagne, magnums and larger-format bottles, are available to drink there at shelf price plus €15 corkage. Read review here. CH

L’Atitude 51

1 Union Quay, Cork; 021-2390219, latitude51.ie

L'Atitude 51: Tomato gazpacho. Photograph: Beverley Mathews

We love places where you can enjoy a glass of wine and a small plate for under €20, and Cork’s L’Atitude 51 Wine Bar offers plenty of options. Beverly Matthews’s vast, brilliantly curated wine list covers every palate and price point, while chef Natalia Leane’s small plates combine local, organic, seasonal ingredients with European influences. Bring some pals along for the famous baked Mont d’Or and ask the helpful team to choose a bottle. AD

La Gordita

6 Montague Street, Dublin 2; 01-5313303, lagordita.ie

La Gordita: Loads of Spanish wine

Taking a seat at La Gordita’s gorgeous marble-topped counter is reminiscent of being in Barcelona. Pick and choose from the menu to suit your appetite, but don’t miss the selection of gildas, the anchovies with blue cheese butter or the simply excellent rib-eye. Lunchtime offers the chance to sample the arroz (after all, paella is traditionally a lunchtime dish) with an especially good value midweek lunch option available. Oh, and there’s loads of Spanish wine to enjoy too. Read review here. JC

Mamó

Harbour Road, Howth, Dublin 13; 01-8397096, mamorestaurant.ie

Mamó: Jess D’Arcy’s intriguing wine list is worth exploring. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

White linen-clad tables give you a sense that something special awaits in Killian Durkin and Jess D’Arcy’s first-floor diningroom overlooking Howth harbour. Durkin’s menu focuses on freshly landed fish but also includes vegetarian and meat dishes, including a Higgins côte de bœuf. The cooking is excellent, the service exceptionally good, and D’Arcy’s intriguing wine list, with its biodynamic and low-intervention producers, is worth exploring. Read review here. CH

Monty’s Wine Bar

28 Eustace Street, Dublin 2; 01-6704911, montys.ie

Monty's Wine Bar, Temple Bar, Dublin 2. Photograph: Harry Weir

Well known to Dublin wine lovers, this long-established Nepalese restaurant Monty’s of Kathmandu has an impressive 1,500 bottles on its wine list. Therefore, opening a new casual wine bar area was the next logical step for owners Shiva and Lina Gautam. The wine bar will offer the same much-loved menus as the restaurant, as well as lighter Nepas or Nepalese tapas. It operates on a walk-in basis, although bookings can be made for larger groups. Read review here. JC

Note

26 Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-2447344, notedublin.com

Note: Donegal squid with spring vegetables. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos for The Irish Times

There’s something about the interior of Note bistro and wine bar that brings the designs of architect César Manrique to mind, even though you couldn’t be further away from the sunny skies of Lanzarote. The sleek slightly 60s retro vibes simply demand a cocktail before dinner. And since chef Sam Kindillon has taken over in the kitchen, the menu has veered into slightly more intense territory. Try the home-made bread, the intriguing cold spaghetti starter and the Winetavern pork belly with soothing polenta. Read review here. JC

Ox

1 Oxford Street, Belfast, BT1 3LA; +44 (0)28 9031 4121, oxbelfast.com

Ox Belfast: Sharp cooking, excellent produce

There are many good restaurants within easy walking distance of Belfast’s Grand Central train station, with this one a standout. Stephen Toman and Alain Kerloc’h’s Ox has maintained its Michelin star for a decade now. The room is casual understated but the food and wine are certainly not. Sharp cooking and excellent produce result in a tasting menu experience that is sure to be remembered. Read review here. JC

Rare

3 Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork; 021-4772209, rare1784.ie

Rare: Meeran Manzoor, executive head chef. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

Five years ago, chef Meeran Manzoor stood in the diningroom of Rare, having just knocked a large hole through to the kitchen. This would become the window though which guests can watch his team creating their unique high-end fusion of French cooking, south Indian flavours and west Cork produce. The tasting menu creatively reimagines Chennai food; the staple of idly with sambar is elevated, Skeaghnore duck paired with rich salan curry. A special mention for sommelier Cécile Macé who has taken the wine list to a new level. JC

Farmgate

17 Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford; 087-8656231, farmgate.ie

Farmgate, Lismore, Co Waterford. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Sally O’Brien’s atmospheric pub in the beautiful village of Lismore is a heritage building with a long bar counter for walk-ins and a diningroom at the back. The classic menu includes pork fillet with Madeira mushroom sauce, braised lamb shank, and fried lamb’s liver and bacon, all served with creamy mash. At lunch, most dishes are under €25. Read review here. CH

Farringtons Mill

Farringtons Mill restaurant, pub and brewery. Photograph: Megan Colville

This 200-year-old pub, once part of a rural Kildare mill, is now a lively local destination with its own brewery, organic farm and bright, family-friendly diningroom overlooking the beer tanks. Expect all-day favourites, from burgers and fish and chips to home-made pizzas on Thursdays, plus a proper Irish roast every Sunday. Everything goes brilliantly with its own craft beer, of course. AD

L Mulligan Grocer

18 Stoneybatter, Dublin 7; 01-6709889, lmulligangrocer.com

L Mulligan Grocer in Stoneybatter

Hospitality is at the heart of everything publican and chef Seáneen Sullivan does, including a menu rooted in comforting gastropub cooking that showcases independent Irish producers. Vegetarians and vegans are well looked after, even for the much-loved Sunday roast. There are Irish craft beer pairings for every dish, plenty of non-alcoholic options and wine from Europe only, keeping air miles in mind. Add folklore-inspired events, quizzes and literary salons, and you have a proper, tasty local with real community spirit. AD

Mo Chara

19 Roden Place, Dundalk, Co Louth; mo-chara.ie

Mo Chara Dundalk Sing Li curry pizza

This modern Irish pub is rethinking simple food and having plenty of fun with what a pub can be. From 11am, the cafe-style menu is built around seasonal egg dishes, Calendar coffee and grilled cheese toasties with house-made fillings, sauces and crisps. Evenings bring Neapolitan-style pizzas with nostalgic Irish toppings, including the Dundalk favourite, Sing Li curry. Themed menu sections change monthly, while house lager, craft beer, cocktails and wine keep things flowing. AD

O’Mahony’s

Main Street, Watergrasshill, Co Cork; 086-8316879, omahonysofwatergrasshill.com

O'Mahony's, Watergrasshill: Mussels, Cafe de Paris, Kilbrack leeks and white wine sauce on charred focaccia. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

There’s nothing quite like a determined Cork woman. When her head chef went on paternity leave, Máire O’Mahony, the fourth-generation landlady of the pub, rolled up her sleeves and got stuck into the kitchen, supported by partner Victor Murphy. The normal menu is on temporary hiatus, replaced by a tempting range of small plates packed with flavour and local produce. JC

The Bucks Head

77-79 Main Street, Dundrum, BT33 0LU; thebucksheaddundrum.co.uk

The Bucks Head in Dundrum, Co Down. Photograph: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

This refurbished 18th-century Co Down village pub is firmly in its new chapter thanks to Bronagh McCormick, chef Alex Greene and their strong hospitality pedigrees, both having worked at big-name places in Belfast and London.

Charming interiors complement a feel-good menu, championing local producers with hard-to-resist snacks such as like Buffalo Tempura Crab Toes, reimagined bar favourites and a much-loved Sunday roast with all the trimmings. A strong drinks list with plenty of choice rounds things off. Read review here. AD

The Mountain House

The Mountain House, Clonakilty. Photograph: John Culloty

A traditional pub in Ardfield, just off the Wild Atlantic Way, has a new lease of life thanks to new owners and the cooking of chef Joseph Quane, a 2025 Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year finalist who previously worked at Allta in Dublin. The original bar remains a pub, perfect for a pint, but the separate restaurant’s offering is far from typical pub grub, with home-made pasta and focaccia, charcoal-cooked meats and wine on tap. The kitchen makes a point of celebrating local produce in that lovely west Cork way. AD

The Old Spot

14 Bath Avenue, Dublin 4; 01-6605599, theoldspot.ie

The Old Spot: Chef Mark Ahessy. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

There is something quite charming about eating in the bar area of this Dublin 4 pub, but with a group you’ll be heading to the buzzy diningroom at the back. The waiting staff, led by general manager Denise McBrien, are exceptionally good, and Mark Ahessy is an assured pair of hands in the kitchen. Sunday lunch is particularly popular, but it is busy during the week too, as I witnessed on a recent Monday night. The steaks, cooked over a new oak-fired grill, are better than ever, there’s a good vegetarian selection and excellent fish and chips. Read review here. CH