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Mr Fox review: Will a new chef deliver on Michelin ambitions at this beloved Dublin 1 spot?

Adam Jordan arrives in Parnell Square with significant Michelin experience and there will be much interest in how he applies it

Adam Jordan, new chef patron at Mr Fox in Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Photograph: Alan Betson
Adam Jordan, new chef patron at Mr Fox in Parnell Square, Dublin 1. Photograph: Alan Betson
Corinna Hardgrave
Thu Jul 09 2026 - 05:004 MIN READ
Mr Fox
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Address: 38 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1
Telephone: 01 874 7778
Cuisine: Modern International
Website: https://www.mrfox.ie/
Cost: €€€

“A new chapter begins at Mr Fox.” That was the heading on the email that landed in my inbox, and it was enough to pique my interest. It had been a long time since my last visit – years, in fact – and the chef taking over as chef patron alongside founder Anthony Smith – who opened the restaurant almost a decade ago, and more recently D’Olier Street in Dublin 2 – has an impressive CV for somebody many of us might not have heard of.

Backstories generally lead with the highlights rather than following a strict chronology, but for Jordan, it’s a fine-dining trajectory from the get go, starting with three years at the K Club in Co Kildare before moving to The Greenhouse in Dublin 2 under Mickael Viljanen, a period he describes as the most influential of his career. From there he joined Ross Lewis at Chapter One in Dublin 1 for three years before heading to Vancouver to work at AnnaLena, where the restaurant earned a Michelin star.

Back in Ireland, he worked in D’Olier Street under James Moore, again when the restaurant was awarded a Michelin star, before moving to Terre in Castlemartyr in Co Cork. A return to Dublin saw him join Library Street in Dublin 2 while he waited for the right head chef opportunity. Then Anthony Smith came knocking.

The diningroom is in the Georgian basement of this Parnell Square, Dublin 1 restaurant, divided into two connected spaces with a convivial bar to the left of the entrance. It has changed little over the years: sage-green walls, charcoal timber panelling, navy velvet curtains and a patterned tiled floor that gives way to timber floorboards in the second room, where we’re seated at a square oak table. There are no tablecloths, just white linen napkins.

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Mr Fox has offered a tasting menu for some time – €73 for five courses – but an a la carte option returned last summer, offering a broader choice. Despite that, most of the people in the room appear to be on the tasting menu, tourists and locals enjoying a pre-theatre dinner before Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband at the nearby Gate Theatre.

Mr Fox is located in a Georgian basement. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mr Fox is located in a Georgian basement. Photograph: Alan Betson
The bar at Mr Fox. Photograph: Alan Betson
The bar at Mr Fox. Photograph: Alan Betson

Opting for the a la carte, we start with three very good slices of 48-hour sourdough (€7) accompanied by a generous mound of cep butter and a piped ribbon of Parmesan custard, scattered with crispy pieces of onion and pickled onion.

A langoustine tail wrapped in golden toast (€4) is fresh and sweet, with dots of yuzu koshō adding a whisper of citrus heat. The toast, however, is softer than I would have liked. An open-faced snack would allow the crustacean to shine. A bottle of trebbiano from the Falerio region of Italy (€48), from a wine list that in effect starts at €50, works well with our meal.

Moving on to the starters, I’m expecting the macerated tomatoes (€17) to bring a fresh burst of summer, but the inclusion of semi-dried tomatoes takes the dish in a sweeter and slightly dated direction. Crispy croutons add texture and smoked Gubbeen brings contrast in flavour, but the slivers of Iberico ham are too fine to register.

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Kicking up the fun quotient is the buttermilk fried chicken (€16), a juicy piece of chicken inside a craggy, crispy coating. Togarashi mayonnaise adds a gentle warmth, while large curls of pickled carrot bring acidity.

Rabbit (€32) is not a dish you see too often on menus, and here it arrives rich and deeply savoury, tossed with girolles, house-made trecce pasta and grapes in a buttery, tarragon sauce. The grapes are a clever addition, bringing bite and a burst of sweetness.

The seared halibut (€35) is cooked beautifully, golden on top, giving way to pearly flakes of flesh, sitting in a buttery lemon sauce flecked with herbs and finely chopped braised kombu. Peas, romanesco and summer greens bring freshness, with a few mussels adding a briny note.

Seared halibut at Mr Fox. Photograph: Alan Betson
Seared halibut at Mr Fox. Photograph: Alan Betson

Of the three desserts, the citrus posset with matcha namelaka and strawberries (€11) sounds the most adventurous. It certainly is the most striking, topped with a honeycomb-shaped tuile, but somehow the posset doesn’t quite chime with the matcha-flavoured white chocolate ganache and diced strawberries in syrup.

Mr Fox feels like a work in progress, with Jordan adding dishes that reflect the techniques and flavours he encountered during his time in Vancouver – ingredients such as kombu, bonito and togarashi. At the same time, the pre-theatre tasting menu remains hugely popular, so there’s a delicate balance at play. It will be interesting to see where he takes it next.

Dinner for two with a bottle of wine and filtered water was €172.50.

The diningroom in Mr Fox's Georgian basement. Photograph: Alan Betson
The diningroom in Mr Fox's Georgian basement. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mr Fox, 38 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mr Fox, 38 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1. Photograph: Alan Betson

The verdict: There’s talk of Michelin ambition at this much-loved restaurant

Food provenance: Glenmar, Artisan Foods, McLoughlin’s Butchers, Keelings, Caterway

Vegetarian options: Separate vegetarian menu

Wheelchair access: No accessible room or toilet

Music: Jazz and background music

Corinna Hardgrave

Corinna Hardgrave

Corinna Hardgrave, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes a weekly restaurant column
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