Notions restaurant review: This is intelligent, considered food, without ceremony

It’s called Notions – which tells you everything and nothing. Once an insidious put-down designed to keep you in your place, it’s now tossed around half-laughing by the same people who used to mean it. Oh, notions! – as if ambition were something to be embarrassed about. It’s an interesting name for a restaurant – either dry wit with a flick of the fringe, or a quiet middle finger with polite defiance. Possibly both.

Notions is what happens after Two Pups cafe on Francis Street, Dublin 8, closes for the day and flips from flat whites to fermented funk. It’s the evening shift – a hybrid wine bar and restaurant with no minimum spend. You can drop in for a glass and a couple of snacks, or do as we do: rifle through most of the menu, which runs on a spine of nibbles, snacks, and plates (small and large).

The wine is natural – of course it is – organic or biodynamic, probably foot-stomped in a 200-year-old stone trough for Percheron horses. Everything’s by the glass, arranged not by grape or region but by natty wine taxonomy – Go-To, Elegant & Playful, Lil’ Funky, Mad Funky – a spectrum from “you’ll like this” to “you might not, but at least it’s interesting”.

The staff are charming and quick with tasters. A few natty heads linger outside, but most – including two high-profile influencers – are just here for a good glass and a bite. We steer clear of the funkier stuff and go for a bottle of Château Coupe Roses (€48) – crunchy red fruit, bursts of bramble, a vin vivant – which throws off a reassuring amount of debris.

We start with sourdough (€6), baked that morning in Bold Boy, the in-house bakery. It’s topped with whipped cod’s roe and chives chopped with the kind of precision that would earn full marks from @ratemychives on Instagram. A Connemara oyster (€4) with jalapeño granita leaves my mouth tingling, the oyster’s brine a prominent note against the heat of the granita.

And then on to the snacks, at €9 each. Radishes are piled on top of romesco sauce and dusted with hazelnuts. The romesco delivers a rich, peppery depth, lifted with a splash of wild garlic oil. Ham hock croquettes are made with a light hand – hot, loose, and smoky with Gubbeen, with an assertive mustard mayo. If you’re a little croquetas-jaded, these will restore your faith. And the tempura of purple sprouting broccoli, dappled in filaments of a light crunchy batter, is glossed with gochujang mayo and dusted with nori powder.

The small plates section is where the chef starts speaking in ingredient haiku: oyster mushroom, shimeji, black garlic, tarragon (€12). It is a great dish. The oyster mushroom and shimeji have an earthy, roasted edge, the black garlic smoulders, and the tarragon adds a bit of punch.

Crispy purple potato, greens, anchovy dressing (€14) turns out to be the dish of the evening. The Ballymakenny potatoes are smashed, cooked in their skins, and just this side of charred. The greens are a mix of rocket, kale and roasted spring onions, and the anchovy dressing is sharp, with a smoky finish pulling the whole thing together.

On to the large plates and asparagus, guanciale, gnocchi, Parmesan, kale (€18) is smaller than expected – but the price reflects it. Pan-fried spears of asparagus are nestled alongside gnocchi and crispy cavolo nero in a Parmesan cream, with crispy guanciale adding a punch of salty umami.

Iberico pork cheek, nduja, butter bean cassoulet, salsa verde (€26) is a satisfying dish. The meat is tender without falling into “melts in the mouth” territory; the cassoulet is loose, thick, and rich with nduja heat; and the salsa verde is snappy, vivid with acidity, bringing a welcome counterpoint.

For dessert, there’s just one option – caramelised white chocolate, raspberries, and buckwheat sponge (€10), an unfussy end. The raspberries are sharp, the sponge is light and nutty, and the white chocolate comes in just enough to soften the edges.

Andrew Kelly, who heads up the kitchen, has an impressive background – Ballymaloe, Noma, Bastible, Potager – and it shows. The food is intelligent, modern and deeply considered, but never overwrought. The kitchen works with a precision that quietly outclasses the influencer glow in the diningroom. There’s technique, sure, but also restraint – the rarest thing in a city still impressed by edible flowers and truffle oil.

There’s no plate pile-up. No ceremony. The pacing just works.

And Notions? For all the irony, all the shrugging cool, here’s the joke: it’s not style over substance. It’s quite simply, substance, styled well.

Dinner for three with a bottle of wine was €165.

The Verdict: Small plates, natural wine, and no minimum spend.

Food provenance: Crowe’s Farm, Ballymakenny Farm, McNally Farm, La Rousse and Caterway.

Vegetarian options: The menu is primarily vegetarian.

Wheelchair access: Accessible room with no accessible toilet.

Music: Soul, jazz and reggae.