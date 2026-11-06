Staff at RTÉ, Irish Independent, Newstalk evacuated due to security alert

It is understood that an email making a threat was sent to RTÉ and the Irish Independent, which did not specify a news organisation in the text of the email. Photograph: The Irish Times

Staff at RTÉ, Newstalk and Mediahuis have been evacuated following a several security alerts.

It is understood that an email making a threat was sent to RTÉ and the publishers of The Irish Independent which did not specify a news organisation in the text of the email.

The entire building in Donnybrook was evacuated as a precaution.

RTÉ Radio 1’s programming dropped out mid air during Morning Ireland. The scheduled programme Today with David McCullagh, due to start at 9am, was replaced with music and a pre-recorded message.

It’s understood there is a garda presence on site at Montrose, Donnybrook.

The newspaper group Mediahuis has also evacuated its offices on Talbot Street in Dublin, while radio station Newstalk, located at Marconi House, was also evacuated. Presenter Claire Byrne was conducting an interview on her show when she announced she would have to go off air, saying the station would explain later.

The incidents follow on from bomb threats to airlines across Europe on Thursday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they were aware of threats against media stations in Ireland and in Europe. “An Garda Síochána has been liaising with the Irish media organisations and the threats will be investigated.”