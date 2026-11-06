Ireland’s only children’s hospice LauraLynn to be fully funded by State in future

The only children’s hospice in the State will now be fully funded by the Government in a move designed to “secure the long-term sustainability” of the service.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced on Friday that the LauraLynn hospice would be designated a section 38 organisation.

Under this designation, the Health Service Executive (HSE) will enter into formal funding and service arrangements with the charity to deliver health and personal social services on its behalf, with staff now being public servants. The Government is providing €11.5 million in 2027 to support the change.

The charity, founded in 2001, supports children and families through inpatient hospice, community and home-based care.

Its services also reduce avoidable hospital admissions, enable earlier discharge and provide an alternative to prolonged acute hospital stays for children with complex palliative care needs.

The new status is expected to support universal access to palliative care, secure the long-term sustainability of the centre, end dependence on fundraising to support clinical services and to enhance governance, compliance and workforce planning.

Carroll MacNeill said the redesignation reflects the “importance of hospice and palliative care as an integral part of our health service and recognises LauraLynn’s exceptional contribution to children and families across the country”.

“I am so grateful to the staff, volunteers and leadership team at LauraLynn for their unwavering commitment, compassion and professionalism,” she said.

“Their dedication helps every child in their care to have the best possible quality of life and provides invaluable support to families at some of the most challenging times in their lives.”

Members of the Foxrock Youth Club taking part in a fundraising event for LauraLynn, Ireland's only hospice for children. Photo: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Martina Queally, regional executive officer at the HSE Dublin and South East region, said this is an “important milestone” for the charity and hospice.

“It provides a strong foundation for the future sustainability and development of these vital services,” she added.

Kerry McLaverty, chief executive of LauraLynn, said the move provides a “stronger, more sustainable foundation for the current services children and families rely on”.

“This moment has been many years in the making, and I want to acknowledge the families, staff, volunteers, supporters, board members and partners whose commitment has helped bring us to this point,” she said.

“We are also deeply grateful to the donors and communities who have stood alongside LauraLynn throughout our journey. Their generosity will continue to play a vital role in helping us enhance and develop our service so that every child and family that needs our specialist care can access it.”