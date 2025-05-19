Who were the big winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards? Best restaurant, chef and more revealed

Two of Ireland’s Michelin-star restaurants led the honours at the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night, when Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore, Co Cork, was named best restaurant, and John Kelly of the Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate was awarded best chef in Ireland.

It is the second year running that Dede, with Turkish chef Ahmet Dede at the helm, has won the best restaurant category. The Baltimore restaurant opened during the pandemic in 2020, and within the year had gained a Michelin star. It added a second star in 2023 – one of just five Irish restaurants to hold the honour.

Kelly of Mount Juliet Estate’s Lady Helen Restaurant in Kilkenny took home the best chef award. Kelly is commended in the Michelin Guide for his “boldly flavoured, visually impressive dishes that are skilfully prepared”.

More than 1,000 of the country’s top industry professionals gathered at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road to celebrate the best in Irish hospitality. TV chef and restaurateur Neven Maguire was honoured with an outstanding achievement award in recognition for his contribution to Irish food and hospitality. Maguire runs MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan, as well as a cookery school and has broadcast more than 200 episodes of his TV cookery show.

Best newcomer restaurant went to Bearú in New Ross, Co Wexford. Having moved from Dublin in 2020, husband-and-wife team Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward opened Bearú last July. In her review, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave described the cafe by day/restaurant by night as “a convivial bistro serving confident, well-priced food without a hint of pretension. A breath of fresh air that blows well beyond Dublin’s well-trodden paths.” Other finalists in the category included Dublin’s Forêt, Munster’s Baba’de (sister restaurant to Dede), Connaught’s Oifig an Fish and Ulster’s No 9 Market Square.

Pub of the year went to Sean’s Bar in Athlone, Ireland’s oldest pub on the banks of the Shannon, while Strandfield cafe, florist and grocer in Ballymascanlon, Co Louth, was awarded best cafe in Ireland.

Now in its 16th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards received a record-breaking 165,000 public nominations for restaurants, cafes and venues around Ireland. Entries were submitted by members of the public via The Irish Times website, media partner of the awards.

In the lead-up to the national final, regional awards ceremonies were hosted in Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Monaghan, where county-level winners were revealed across a range of categories. The national winners were selected from these regional champions.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin’s Burlington Hotel on Monday night, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Seán Collender, said: “These awards are about acknowledging the incredible talent and tireless work of those in our restaurants, cafes and kitchens across the country. They shine a light on the resilience and creativity that define our industry. Behind every meal served is a team of passionate professionals dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences.”

Irish Restaurant Awards 2025: The winners

Best Restaurant - Sponsored by San Miguel

Leinster: Thyme Restaurant

Connacht: Lignum

Ulster: MacNean House & Restaurant

Dublin: Chapter One

Munster: Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore

All Ireland: Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore

Best Chef - Sponsored by BWG Food Service

Ulster: Ciarán Sweeney, The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant & Bia Box

Munster: Brian Murray, The Glass Curtain

Dublin: Visham Sumputh, Etto

Connacht: Yvonne Kathrein, Poacher Restaurant

Leinster: John Kelly, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate

All Ireland: John Kelly, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate

Best Restaurant Manager - Sponsored by Elavon

Connacht: Shirley Stirzaker, Dining Room

Leinster: William Wong, Saba

Munster: Sophie McCauley, Homestead Cottage

Ulster: Laura Connolly, The Oak Room Restaurant

Dublin: Cian Lynch, Uno Mas

All Ireland: Cian Lynch, Uno Mas

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Sponsored by Frylite

Ulster: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate

Leinster: The Sea Rooms at Kelly’s Resort

Munster: Landline at Park Hotel Kenmare

Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne

Connacht: George V at Ashford Castle

All Ireland: George V at Ashford Castle

Best Use of Social Media – Sponsored by GRID Finance

Leinster: Little Acorn Cafe

Dublin: Kicky’s

Connacht: Hooked

Ulster: Sonder

Munster: Hotel Woodstock

All Ireland: Hotel Woodstock

Employee Excellence Award - Sponsored by Peninsula

Leinster: Jackie Cullen, Mary Barry’s Bar

Connacht: Emma Cavanagh, Nook Cafe and Restaurant

Munster: Geraldine Ward, Everett’s Restaurant

Ulster: Liam McKenna, Armagh City Hotel

Dublin: Charlie O’Reilly, Happy Out x Together Academy

All Ireland: Charlie O’Reilly, Happy Out x Together Academy

Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Musgrave MarketPlace

Munster: Momo Restaurant

Ulster: Frae

Leinster: The Valley Inn

Connacht: Guys Seafood Bar

Dublin: Crudo

All Ireland: Crudo

Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Paynt

Ulster: Murph’s Gastro Pub

Dublin: HERA

Leinster: The Glyde Inn

Munster: JM Reidy’s

Connacht: McSwiggans

All Ireland: McSwiggans

Best Café - Sponsored by Lavazza

Dublin: Two Boys Brew

Munster: Seagull Bakery

Connacht: POTA

Ulster: Ursa Minor

Leinster: Strandfield

All Ireland: Strandfield

Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine - Sponsored by FBD Insurance

Connacht: The Lavender Restaurant

Dublin: Volpe Nera

Munster: Saint Francis Provisions

Leinster: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Ulster: The Olde Post Inn

All Ireland: The Olde Post Inn

Best Newcomer - Sponsored by Square

Munster: Baba’de

Connacht: Oifig An Fish

Ulster: No. 9 Market Square

Dublin: Forêt

Leinster: Bearú

All Ireland: Bearú

Pub of the Year - Sponsored by istil.38

Dublin: Neary’s

Ulster: The Reel Inn

Connacht: Matt Molloy’s

Munster: An Siopa Dubh

Leinster: Sean’s Bar

All Ireland: Sean’s Bar

Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Bibendum

Ulster: OX

Leinster: Ballyfin Demesne

Munster: UNioN Wine Bar & Kitchen

Connacht: Daróg Wine Bar

Dublin: Bar Pez

All Ireland: Bar Pez

Best Customer Service - Sponsored by Restaurant-insurance.ie provided by Dolmen

Leinster: Monart

Connacht: Arno’s Bistrot

Ulster: Noble

Dublin: Roly’s Bistro

Munster: Restaurant Chestnut

All Ireland: Restaurant Chestnut

Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by National Chef de Partie Apprenticeship & National Sous Chef Apprenticeship Programmes

Connacht: Mama Rich Woodquay

Ulster: Chilli Lounge

Leinster: Tābú

Munster: Tango Street Food

Dublin: Rasam Restaurant

All Ireland: Rasam Restaurant

Best Sustainable Practices - Sponsored by Familia Torres & the Findlater Group

Dublin: Glas Restaurant

Munster: Ballygarry Estate Hotel

Leinster: Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery

Connacht: Honestly Farm Kitchen

Ulster: Lir

All Ireland: Lir

Innovator of the Year - Sponsored by Diageo

Ulster: Foam

Connacht: Ugly D’s Pizza

Leinster: Fiona Egan, Cloughan Farm & Cookery School

Munster: Trawler Boyz Ballycotton

Dublin: Bar 1661

All Ireland: Bar 1661

Local Food Hero - Sponsored by Sugar Snap

Leinster: Tom and Laura Sinnott, Wexford Home Preserves

Munster: Kasha Connolly, Hazel Mountain Chocolate

Connacht: The Calvey Family, Calveys Achill Mountain Lamb

Dublin: Jess Kelly, The Village Butcher

Ulster: Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie

All Ireland: Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie

Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored by Excel Recruitment

All Ireland: Neven Maguire, MacNean House & Restaurant

Best Cocktail Experience – Sponsored by Monin

All Ireland: Darren Geraghty, Hawksmoor

Food Truck of the Year – Sponsored by Restaurant-insurance.ie provided by Dolmen

All Ireland: Julia’s Lobster Truck

Best Cookery School – Avonmore

All Ireland: Dingle Cookery School

Best Learning and Development - Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet

All Ireland: O’Dwyers