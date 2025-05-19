Who were the big winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards? Best restaurant, chef and more revealed

Two of Ireland’s Michelin-star restaurants led the honours at the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night, when Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore, Co Cork, was named best restaurant, and John Kelly of the Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate was awarded best chef in Ireland.
It is the second year running that Dede, with Turkish chef Ahmet Dede at the helm, has won the best restaurant category. The Baltimore restaurant opened during the pandemic in 2020, and within the year had gained a Michelin star. It added a second star in 2023 – one of just five Irish restaurants to hold the honour.
Kelly of Mount Juliet Estate’s Lady Helen Restaurant in Kilkenny took home the best chef award. Kelly is commended in the Michelin Guide for his “boldly flavoured, visually impressive dishes that are skilfully prepared”.
More than 1,000 of the country’s top industry professionals gathered at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road to celebrate the best in Irish hospitality. TV chef and restaurateur Neven Maguire was honoured with an outstanding achievement award in recognition for his contribution to Irish food and hospitality. Maguire runs MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan, as well as a cookery school and has broadcast more than 200 episodes of his TV cookery show.
Best newcomer restaurant went to Bearú in New Ross, Co Wexford. Having moved from Dublin in 2020, husband-and-wife team Dave Rowley and Siobhán Ward opened Bearú last July. In her review, Irish Times restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave described the cafe by day/restaurant by night as “a convivial bistro serving confident, well-priced food without a hint of pretension. A breath of fresh air that blows well beyond Dublin’s well-trodden paths.” Other finalists in the category included Dublin’s Forêt, Munster’s Baba’de (sister restaurant to Dede), Connaught’s Oifig an Fish and Ulster’s No 9 Market Square.
Pub of the year went to Sean’s Bar in Athlone, Ireland’s oldest pub on the banks of the Shannon, while Strandfield cafe, florist and grocer in Ballymascanlon, Co Louth, was awarded best cafe in Ireland.
Now in its 16th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards received a record-breaking 165,000 public nominations for restaurants, cafes and venues around Ireland. Entries were submitted by members of the public via The Irish Times website, media partner of the awards.
In the lead-up to the national final, regional awards ceremonies were hosted in Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Monaghan, where county-level winners were revealed across a range of categories. The national winners were selected from these regional champions.
Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin’s Burlington Hotel on Monday night, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Seán Collender, said: “These awards are about acknowledging the incredible talent and tireless work of those in our restaurants, cafes and kitchens across the country. They shine a light on the resilience and creativity that define our industry. Behind every meal served is a team of passionate professionals dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences.”
Irish Restaurant Awards 2025: The winners
Best Restaurant - Sponsored by San Miguel
Leinster: Thyme Restaurant
Connacht: Lignum
Ulster: MacNean House & Restaurant
Dublin: Chapter One
Munster: Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore
All Ireland: Dede at the Customs House, Baltimore
Best Chef - Sponsored by BWG Food Service
Ulster: Ciarán Sweeney, The Olde Glen Bar, Restaurant & Bia Box
Munster: Brian Murray, The Glass Curtain
Dublin: Visham Sumputh, Etto
Connacht: Yvonne Kathrein, Poacher Restaurant
Leinster: John Kelly, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate
All Ireland: John Kelly, Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate
Best Restaurant Manager - Sponsored by Elavon
Connacht: Shirley Stirzaker, Dining Room
Leinster: William Wong, Saba
Munster: Sophie McCauley, Homestead Cottage
Ulster: Laura Connolly, The Oak Room Restaurant
Dublin: Cian Lynch, Uno Mas
All Ireland: Cian Lynch, Uno Mas
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Sponsored by Frylite
Ulster: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate
Leinster: The Sea Rooms at Kelly’s Resort
Munster: Landline at Park Hotel Kenmare
Dublin: The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne
Connacht: George V at Ashford Castle
All Ireland: George V at Ashford Castle
Best Use of Social Media – Sponsored by GRID Finance
Leinster: Little Acorn Cafe
Dublin: Kicky’s
Connacht: Hooked
Ulster: Sonder
Munster: Hotel Woodstock
All Ireland: Hotel Woodstock
Employee Excellence Award - Sponsored by Peninsula
Leinster: Jackie Cullen, Mary Barry’s Bar
Connacht: Emma Cavanagh, Nook Cafe and Restaurant
Munster: Geraldine Ward, Everett’s Restaurant
Ulster: Liam McKenna, Armagh City Hotel
Dublin: Charlie O’Reilly, Happy Out x Together Academy
All Ireland: Charlie O’Reilly, Happy Out x Together Academy
Best Casual Dining - Sponsored by Musgrave MarketPlace
Munster: Momo Restaurant
Ulster: Frae
Leinster: The Valley Inn
Connacht: Guys Seafood Bar
Dublin: Crudo
All Ireland: Crudo
Gastro Pub - Sponsored by Paynt
Ulster: Murph’s Gastro Pub
Dublin: HERA
Leinster: The Glyde Inn
Munster: JM Reidy’s
Connacht: McSwiggans
All Ireland: McSwiggans
Best Café - Sponsored by Lavazza
Dublin: Two Boys Brew
Munster: Seagull Bakery
Connacht: POTA
Ulster: Ursa Minor
Leinster: Strandfield
All Ireland: Strandfield
Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine - Sponsored by FBD Insurance
Connacht: The Lavender Restaurant
Dublin: Volpe Nera
Munster: Saint Francis Provisions
Leinster: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Ulster: The Olde Post Inn
All Ireland: The Olde Post Inn
Best Newcomer - Sponsored by Square
Munster: Baba’de
Connacht: Oifig An Fish
Ulster: No. 9 Market Square
Dublin: Forêt
Leinster: Bearú
All Ireland: Bearú
Pub of the Year - Sponsored by istil.38
Dublin: Neary’s
Ulster: The Reel Inn
Connacht: Matt Molloy’s
Munster: An Siopa Dubh
Leinster: Sean’s Bar
All Ireland: Sean’s Bar
Best Wine Experience - Sponsored by Bibendum
Ulster: OX
Leinster: Ballyfin Demesne
Munster: UNioN Wine Bar & Kitchen
Connacht: Daróg Wine Bar
Dublin: Bar Pez
All Ireland: Bar Pez
Best Customer Service - Sponsored by Restaurant-insurance.ie provided by Dolmen
Leinster: Monart
Connacht: Arno’s Bistrot
Ulster: Noble
Dublin: Roly’s Bistro
Munster: Restaurant Chestnut
All Ireland: Restaurant Chestnut
Best World Cuisine – Sponsored by National Chef de Partie Apprenticeship & National Sous Chef Apprenticeship Programmes
Connacht: Mama Rich Woodquay
Ulster: Chilli Lounge
Leinster: Tābú
Munster: Tango Street Food
Dublin: Rasam Restaurant
All Ireland: Rasam Restaurant
Best Sustainable Practices - Sponsored by Familia Torres & the Findlater Group
Dublin: Glas Restaurant
Munster: Ballygarry Estate Hotel
Leinster: Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery
Connacht: Honestly Farm Kitchen
Ulster: Lir
All Ireland: Lir
Innovator of the Year - Sponsored by Diageo
Ulster: Foam
Connacht: Ugly D’s Pizza
Leinster: Fiona Egan, Cloughan Farm & Cookery School
Munster: Trawler Boyz Ballycotton
Dublin: Bar 1661
All Ireland: Bar 1661
Local Food Hero - Sponsored by Sugar Snap
Leinster: Tom and Laura Sinnott, Wexford Home Preserves
Munster: Kasha Connolly, Hazel Mountain Chocolate
Connacht: The Calvey Family, Calveys Achill Mountain Lamb
Dublin: Jess Kelly, The Village Butcher
Ulster: Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie
All Ireland: Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Charcuterie
Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored by Excel Recruitment
All Ireland: Neven Maguire, MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Cocktail Experience – Sponsored by Monin
All Ireland: Darren Geraghty, Hawksmoor
Food Truck of the Year – Sponsored by Restaurant-insurance.ie provided by Dolmen
All Ireland: Julia’s Lobster Truck
Best Cookery School – Avonmore
All Ireland: Dingle Cookery School
Best Learning and Development - Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet
All Ireland: O’Dwyers