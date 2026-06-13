Tailteann Cup round-up: Fermanagh, Down, Offaly and Wicklow book semi-final spots

Fermanagh, Down, Offaly and Wicklow booked their places in Monday’s Tailteann Cup semi-final draw after recording wins on Saturday. The games are likely to be played as a double-header at Croke Park next Saturday.

Down were shocked by Offaly on their way to the quarter-finals but they remain the favourites and they recorded a convincing 2-23 to 0-16 win over Laois in Portlaoise.

Down laid the foundations with an early run of 1-5 without reply after the sides exchanged early points. The goal came with a slice of luck with Laois defender Jack Lacey diverting the ball into his own net and Down had one foot in the semi-finals when they led by 1-16 to 0-10 at half-time.

Laois held their own in the second half but never threatened a recovery and Down got a late goal from Daniel Guinness.

Down manager Conor Laverty with his son Brendan ahead of the game in Portlaoise. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Offaly have staged a great recovery after eight successive defeats before the Tailteann Cup and they turned in an excellent second-half display to send Wexford packing in Tullamore, 1-22 to 1-17.

Wexford led by 1-13 to 0-10 after playing with a strong wind in the first half but they were never going to replicate their five two-pointers in the second half, while their goal from Eoghan Nolan was a lucky one. Offaly got on top all over the field in the second half with Jack Bryant’s 41st-minute goal putting them on the road to victory.

Wicklow staged a great late comeback to take out Antrim at Corrigan Park in Belfast, 2-19 to 3-15. Nine points behind at one stage, Wicklow qualified thanks to a late Mark Jackson two-point free and a Dean Healy point.

Fermanagh had a runaway 2-25 to 0-9 win over Sligo in the other quarter-final in Enniskillen, the winners leading by 1-12 to 0-5 at half-time and doubling their score in the second half.