Michelin-star chef Adam Nevin to take over at Glovers Alley in The Fitzwilliam Hotel

Adam Nevin is to take over Glovers Alley kitchen, swapping one Michelin-starred restaurant for another. Photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

Adam Nevin, one of the most acclaimed chefs in Ireland, is to take over Glovers Alley kitchen, swapping one Michelin-starred restaurant for another.

The restaurant has announced that it will reopen under its new head chef on September 2nd.

Nevin left his role as executive chef in the Michelin-starred Morrison Room at Carton House last month, just over a year after the restaurant won its first Michelin star and 2½ years after he took the helm.

Like The Morrison Room, Glovers Alley in The Fitzwilliam Hotel on St Stephen’s Green has a single Michelin star, which it won and retained for four years under the stewardship of chef Andy McFadden.

McFadden announced he was leaving the restaurant in May with Glovers Alley closing a few days later.

At the time The Fitzwilliam Hotel said it was looking forward to reopening “in a number of weeks” and launching “a new and exciting version of Glovers Alley”.

“Adam is one of the best-regarded chefs on the island,” says Fergal O’Connell, chief executive of The Fitzwilliam Hospitality Group.

“His cooking, his ethos and leadership style are exactly right for our reimagined Glovers Alley 2.0. We look forward to showcasing the new-look restaurant, and Adam’s exciting new menus, at the end of the summer.”

Originally from Maynooth, Nevin has worked in hospitality from a young age, starting as a kitchen porter at 15. After stints at Ballymaloe Cookery School and The Shelbourne, he moved to the UK, first working under Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London, then joining Tom Kerridge’s team at the two Michelin-starred pub The Hand and Flowers.

[ ‘I knew I deserved it’: An Irish chef’s journey from washing dishes in a cafe to a Michelin starOpens in new window ]

Nevin joined The Grill at The Dorchester in 2019, and was promoted to head chef in November 2022.

He moved home to Maynooth in 2023 to take up the role of head chef in The Morrison Room at Carton House, where the restaurant won its first Michelin star under his leadership in February 2025.

“The cooking is rooted in the chef’s strong classical technique,” said the Michelin Guide, describing the Nevin’s food, “but some wild card flavour combinations work wonders thanks to their fine judgment.”

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity, about making something very special here, and working with Fergal and the team at Glovers Alley,” Nevin said.

“For the next few weeks I’ll be travelling for research, and I’ll have the head down, focusing on developing the menu and building my team ahead of our opening in September. The potential of the restaurant is huge, and our setting in the city is just fantastic. I can’t wait to get started, to bring fresh energy, welcome our first guests, and to cook in the heart of Dublin.”