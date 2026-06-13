Monaghan get their radar sorted in second half to roll Roscommon out of championship

Monaghan's Stephen Mooney celebrates his goal during the All-Ireland SFC Round 2B game against Roscommon at St Tiernachs Park in Clones. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC Round 2B: Monaghan 1-20 Roscommon 0-14

Monaghan booked their place in Round 3 of the All-Ireland SFC with a nine-point win over Roscommon after misfiring badly with the advantage of the wind in the first half in Clones.

The home side converted just a third of their 24 shots with the breeze at their backs in the opening 35 minutes, but they were far more clinical after the restart, outscoring the visitors by 0-11 to 0-7.

In contrast to the often-chaotic finishes to their previous matches in the championship, Monaghan brought plenty of control to the closing stages of this encounter as they ended the run of the Connacht champions.

Roscommon couldn’t find the attacking verve that had been the hallmark of their provincial campaign, while Monaghan had 10 scorers as well as keeping a first clean sheet of the championship.

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan said: “Roscommon have been producing excellent performances all year, so we have to be happy. We were very disappointed with our first-half performance against Mayo, so we targeted getting off to a better start.

“We didn’t defend well against the breeze against Mayo and they kicked six two-pointers, which gave us a mountain to climb, which we nearly climbed because of the character and quality we have in the dressingroom. Our performance against the breeze was very measured and controlled. We played some excellent football, took the right options, created opportunities and clipped over some lovely scores.”

A cagey start to the game saw the teams share the first four points, with Dessie Ward and Stephen Mooney of Monaghan replying to Roscommon’s Diarmuid Murtagh and Dylan Ruane. Monaghan’s wasteful finishing midway through the first half saw them squander numerous chances, while a more economical Roscommon side racked up four consecutive points, including three from Dáire Cregg.

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan with his grandson Theo after the game in Clones. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Monaghan were in dire need of a spark and Jack McCarron and Conor McCarthy provided it, picking off some fine scores from either side of the arc, before Mooney drilled home his second goal in two games, while he was denied another by a smart save by Conor Carroll. Darragh Heneghan replied with a point, but McCarron’s second orange flag sent Monaghan in leading by 1-9 to 0-7.

Roscommon held possession for more than two minutes at the start of the second half, culminating in a two-pointer by Murtagh. A point from Ruane brought them to within two, but Monaghan hit back through Mícheál Bannigan, Micheál McCarville and Ward as they began to control the tempo.

Ruane’s third point and scores from subs Jack Duggan, Conor Hand and Cian McKeon kept Roscommon in contention, while Enda Smith also came on for the last 10 minutes after having been ruled out of the starting team.

Oisín McGorman, Andrew Woods and subs David Garland and Ryan McAnespie added their names to the scoresheet as Monaghan wrapped up an impressive win.

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Ryan O’Toole, Ryan Wylie, Dylan Byrne; Dessie Ward (0-0-3), Killian Lavelle, Conor McCarthy (0-0-3); Mícheál McCarville (0-0-1), Karl Gallagher; Stephen O’Hanlon, Mícheál Bannigan (0-0-1), Oisín McGorman (0-0-1); Andrew Woods (0-0-1), Jack McCarron (0-2-3, 1f), Stephen Mooney (1-0-1).

Subs: David Garland (0-0-1) for Mooney (inj, 53 mins); Max Maguire for McGorman (56); Ryan McAnespie (0-0-1) for Woods (65); Daragh McElearney for O’Hanlon (68).

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Eoin McCormack, Caelim Keogh, Brian Stack; Eoin Ward, Ronan Daly, Senan Lambe; Keith Doyle, Conor Ryan; Darragh Heneghan (0-0-1), Dylan Ruane (0-0-3), Colm Neary; Robert Heneghan, Diarmuid Murtagh (0-1-2), Dáire Cregg (0-0-3).

Subs: Shane Cunnane for Ryan (9-23 mins); Jack Duggan (0-0-1) for Ryan (44); Shane Cunnane for Doyle, Conor Hand (0-0-1) for R Heneghan (both 46); Cian McKeon (0-0-1) for Cregg (52); Enda Smith for Keogh (61).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).