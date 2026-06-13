All-Ireland SFC live updates: Donegal play Cork, Monaghan face Roscommon

LIVE OR UPCOMING

All-Ireland SFC

Round 2A: Donegal v Cork, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 3pm.

Round 2B: Monaghan v Roscommon, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4.30pm; Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5.30pm; Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 7pm.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals: Antrim 1-7 Wicklow 0-9, HT; Laois v Down, O’Moore Park, 4pm; Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, 5pm.

All-Ireland MHC semi-finals: Tipperary 1-8 Cork 1-9, HT; Galway v Limerick, Cusack Park, 5pm.

Women’s All-Ireland SFC: Galway 1-8 Tyrone 2-2, HT; Dublin v Donegal, Parnell Park, 3pm; Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 3pm; Waterford v Cork, Fraher Field, 7.30pm.

RESULTS

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals: Offaly 1-22 Wexford 1-17

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Offaly have beaten Wexford and move into the Tailteann Cup semi-finals. Down and Wexford back-to-back wins is impressive and they’re into the last four there. Antrim’s Ryan McQuillan has scored a goal to make it 1-6 to 0-8 in that quarter-final after 33 mins.

Offaly have raced ahead in the last 10 minutes of their Tailteann Cup quarter-final against Wexford, and now lead by six points with 62 minutes on the clock. Antrim lead Wicklow by two points, 0-6 to 0-4 after 20 minutes.

Ahead of the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A game between Donegal and Cork, here are the teams:

Donegal: Mulreany; Bán Gallagher, McCole, Mogan; McHugh, McGonagle, Roarty; McGee, McFadden; Campbell, Langan, Moore; O’Donnell, Murphy, Gallen

Cork: Doyle; Shanley, D O’Mahony, Meehan; B O’Driscoll, T Walsh, Fahy; I Maguire, S Walsh; P Walsh, S McDonnell, Deane; Cronin, Óg Jones, Sherlock

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B, with eight teams in action on Saturday on what is a bumper day of GAA action across the country. We’ve also got the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals, the All-Ireland minor hurling semi-finals, women’s All-Ireland SFC, but we’ll mostly focus on the All-Ireland SFC, particularly the two televised games between Monaghan and Roscommon at 4.30pm and Derry and Meath at 7pm. There will be plenty of updates from the other two featuring Donegal and Cork and Kerry and Kildare too though to keep an eye on.