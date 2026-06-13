Qatar get their timing just right to secure historic first World Cup point against Switzerland

Boualem Khoukhi (right) celebrates with his Qatar team-mates after scoring a late equaliser in the World Cup Group B game against Switzerland at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photograph: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

World Cup Group B: Qatar 1 [Khoukhi 90+4] Switzerland 1 [Embolo 17 pen]

Qatar scored a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their World Cup Group B opener at Levi’s Stadium.

Breel Embolo’s first-half penalty looked to have been enough to see the Swiss start with a somewhat laboured win, but Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi crashed in a late header to secure the 2022 hosts a first point in the World Cup finals.

The Swiss had plenty of support in Santa Clara, but there appeared to be a number of empty seats as the teams walked out at the 69,000-capacity venue, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Qatar, managed by former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, had an early chance to take a shock lead when Edmilson Junior won possession off Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji to get through on goal, but his shot was straight at Gregor Kobel.

Dan Ndoye saw his low effort saved by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada before the Nottingham Forest forward sent another first-time effort over.

Switzerland were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute when Remo Freuler latched on to a downward header from Embolo and was clattered by Abunada, who then needed treatment. After a lengthy delay, as well as a VAR check for offside, Rennes frontman Embolo kept his composure to send Abunada the wrong way from the spot.

Abunada then produced a fine reaction save from Ruben Vargas at his near post before, in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Michel Aebischer’s shot was cleared off the goal-line.

Switzerland were soon on the front foot again after the restart when captain Granit Xhaka sent a long-range effort over, but with the heat unrelenting, the tempo dropped as the next hydration break approached. With 15 minutes left, Embolo shot into the side-netting and substitute Johan Manzambi fired narrowly wide.

The Swiss were made to pay for not converting their chances when a deep cross from left back Homam Al Amin on the overlap found its way through to defender Khoukhi at the back post, and he powered a header into the corner – sparking wild celebrations from his team-mates and on the Qatar bench.