Swedish contract killer died in Limerick car crash en route to commit murder

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw the Seat Leon, registration KV12-KHP, to come forward. Photograph: The Irish Times

A Swedish man killed in a Co Limerick road crash on Monday night was on his way to carry out a contract killing as part of a feud between Irish criminal factions and was wearing a balaclava when found dead in the car.

He was armed with a loaded pistol, found at his feet, while a spare magazine for the gun was found on his person. The man he was with in the car, a Seat Leon, managed to escape on foot and remained at large on Friday night.

At least one of the two men in the vehicle when it crashed is also wanted in Finland on suspicion of murder there.

The dead man, Axel Erick Wolfgang Liebsch Morales (33), was killed in a three-car crash at about 11pm. Gardaí believe the driver was following a satnav to the intended murder scene when he went off route.

The men were turning their car in the road when they were hit by two other vehicles on the N21, between Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West.

Though Morales died while sitting in the back of the car, his accomplice was able to get out of the driver’s seat and fled the area on foot.

Gardaí believe they know the driver’s identity, with alerts sent out across An Garda Síochána’s network in a bid to find him. Checks are also being made at ports and airports in the event that man, also a Swedish citizen, tries to leave the country.

Swedish police have gathered intelligence confirming the dead man was in the Republic to carry out a gun murder, having been hired by Irish criminals. A phone found in the car is believed to have been left behind by the driver as he fled.

Gardaí believe they know the identity of the Irish criminals who contracted the Swedish men to come to the Republic and carry out the murder linked to the worsening feud, which has already claimed one life.

The feud has witnessed multiple violent incidents between the two factions, with some of those involved known to gardaí for drug dealing and money laundering. They are now being investigated on suspicion of organising and paying for the murder that was planned for last Monday night.

The loaded pistol found in the crashed vehicle has been sent for ballistics testing, which should establish whether it was used recently. The origins of the gun and the ammunition were also under investigation.

Garda Headquarters confirmed the man who fled the scene on foot was being sought, with gardaí appealing for anyone who saw the Seat Leon – registration KV12-KHP – to come forward.

They believe that the vehicle may have been in the Kerry, Limerick and north Cork areas between last Sunday and Monday.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with any business premises that may have provided accommodation to any occupants of this vehicle, as well as service stations where occupants of the vehicle may have obtained petrol,” said the Garda.

The driver and passenger in one of the other vehicles – a man in his 60s and woman in her 70s – were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A woman in her 60s driving the third car also sustained minor injuries that required medical treatment.