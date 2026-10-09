Showers and sunshine forecast for the weekend

More unsettled weather is on the way this weekend with a mix of sun and showers, according to Met Éireann.

Friday has started off dull and rather wet in many parts of the country, with a band of rain moving southwards across Leinster and Munster, the national forecaster said.

Brighter conditions will follow later with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. It will be a breezy day in some areas, though much of the east and south of the country will remain dry.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees during the day, dropping to 8 to 11 degrees tonight.

Saturday will be another breezy day with northwesterly winds. Overall, tomorrow will be a mix of sunshine and isolated showers. It will be dry in many areas by Saturday evening with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cool across much of the country with just some light rain in Connacht and Ulster, Met Éireann said.

It is expected to be mostly dry elsewhere, but rain will push in across southern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 7 degrees.

Sunday is due to be a rather unsettled day with overcast skies and some rain moving in across Munster and south Leinster. Temperatures will reach 12 to 16 degrees.

More cloud will build later in the day with rain becoming widespread throughout the evening.

Sunday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually becoming patchy. It will be rather damp overnight with plenty of cloud and some mist patches forming too.

Temperatures will range from 7 to 12 degrees overnight.

Monday is expected to be wet and windy with very limited bright spells. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest the unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday with spells of heavy rain and some blustery southerly winds.