The Department of Housing has rejected an appeal by Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) to increase the proportion of Government funding to tackle homelessness in the capital.

On Monday, Shakespeare will present the council’s €1.85 billion 2027 budget, a spending increase of €150 million on this year. Half of the budget is funded by Government grants and the local property tax, with the remainder from the provision of council services and commercial rates.

The cost of providing homeless services consumes by far the largest portion of the city’s budget and is expected to hit €431.5 million next year – an increase of more than €25 million on 2026.

The number of homeless people in the State reached a record high of more than 18,000 in September, the most recent figures available from the department show. More than 70 per cent are using emergency accommodation services in Dublin.

Homeless services in the capital are managed by DRHE on behalf of the four Dublin local authorities. Department grants cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the service, but the local authorities must fund the balance. With homelessness costs increasing by millions of euro each year, the sums needed to cover the councils’ proportion have escalated.

The city council bears the biggest burden of the millions needed and will contribute just over €28.3 million in Budget 2027, an almost doubling in just four years, with €14.7 million put towards the homeless costs in 2023.

“Dublin City Council and the DRHE have consistently highlighted the issue of increasing homeless service costs with the [department] and have sought additional State funding to support the delivery of this nationally significant service,” Shakespeare says in his budget presentation.

Last year the DRHE submitted a business case to the department “seeking agreement on a more sustainable, long-term funding model for homeless services” Shakespeare said. However, the department has confirmed in advance of this year’s council budget that State funding would “remain capped at 90 per cent”, Shakespeare said.

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The council was “committed to preventing homelessness wherever possible and to maximising pathways out of homelessness through the expansion of housing supply, tenancy sustainment measures and the provision of appropriate support services”, he said.

“However, many of the underlying drivers of homelessness remain outside the council’s direct control. The principal driver of family homelessness continues to be Notices of Termination issued within the private rental sector.

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“The principal driver of single-adult homelessness is the discharge of individuals with Leave to Remain or refugee status from direct provision accommodation without access to suitable housing options.”

In response to queries as to why it rejected the business case, the department said it was “aware that the increased costs associated with the provision of emergency accommodation to all who need it is challenging for local authorities”.

Minister for Housing James Browne had “secured €543 million in Budget 2027 in current funding for homelessness services” the department said, but it did not answer why this was not being used to raise the central Government funding for homeless services in the city above 90 per cent.

“The department continues to work with local authorities to ensure that exchequer funding is made available to support the provision of emergency accommodation,” it said.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that emergency accommodation is available to all those who need it, while increasing investment in more sustainable, long-term accommodation solutions.”