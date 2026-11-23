Biodegradable plastic bags used to package fruit and vegetables at Nolan’s supermarket in Clontarf, which is taking steps to reduce plastic packaging. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Almost three-quarters of the packaging that ends up in domestic recycling bins comes directly from supermarkets, with plastic now accounting for most of the discarded material, according to a new study.

The third national recycling bin survey, from the environmental group Voice Ireland, also suggests while many consumers actively look for ways to reduce the amount of packaging in their home, they are “constrained by the choices available to them in mainstream retail settings”.

Plastic now accounts for 55 per cent of the packaging recorded in Irish household recycling bins, up from 47 per cent in both 2023 and 2025, according to the Sick of Plastic campaign from the environmental group.

Soft plastic alone accounted for 31 per cent of all packaging recorded, up from 23 per cent in 2023.

Voice Ireland said the findings, based on a two-week audit of recycling bins by 50 households across 16 local authority areas, highlight Ireland’s “continued dependence on single-use packaging and the limited options available to consumers seeking to reduce waste”.

Supermarkets were identified as the source of seven out of every 10 items, with around 40 per cent of the packaging associated with own-brand products highlighting “the significant influence retailers have over the packaging entering Irish homes”.

The sustained volume of packaging waste is, Voice Ireland said, despite strong consumer efforts to reduce the volume of waste they take home, with 86 per cent of those who took part in the research saying they were actively trying to buy package-free items whenever possible and a similar percentage telling researchers that they felt frustrated by the amount of packaging entering their homes.

For the first time, the 2026 survey examined what type of products the packaging originally contained with dry goods accounting for 24 per cent of supermarket packaging and fruit and vegetable packaging representing a further 22 per cent.

“These findings point to practical opportunities for retailers to expand refill systems for products such as pasta, rice and cereals, while increasing the availability of loose fruit and vegetables and reusable produce packaging,” the report suggests.

It also said the proliferation of packaging from supermarket-own-brand products offers retailers a direct opportunity to introduce packaging reduction measures without waiting for changes across the wider supply chain.

Vegetables, including lettuce and salad leaves, wrapped in plastic packaging at a Tesco supermarket west of London on January 14, 2023. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

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The report recommends that retailers work towards making 25 per cent of consumer packaging reusable by 2030, increasing to 50 per cent by 2035 and, for supermarkets specifically, it recommends that 20 per cent of the floor space in larger outlets be dedicated to refill systems by 2030.

It said legally binding reuse and refill targets, national packaging reduction targets, and greater public reporting on industry progress were needed.

“We call on Irish supermarkets to lead the change to tackle over-packaging. There are proven alternatives available, it is up to the supermarkets to take them up,” said Voice Ireland’s Abi O’Callaghan-Platt.

It also said the Government and the retail sector need to move beyond a reliance on recycling and take stronger action to prevent packaging waste at source.

“We know that improvements in recycling infrastructure has not decreased the volume of waste that we are producing. This is not a ‘waste management’ issue, it is a reflection of how we consume as a society. We have to turn off the tap,” Voice Ireland chief executive Tad Kirakowski said.

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