The newest and possibly final agreement at the United Nations climate talks does not contain the words “fossil fuels”, the chief cause of global warming, or specifically call for a move away from polluting coal, oil and gas.

The draft from Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum, co-president of the two-week Cop31 conference in Antalya, Turkey, was released in the early hours of Sunday.

He gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or request changes before the draft is presented to what may be the summit’s final meeting, where countries will either accept, reject or express their reservations about the agreement.

Several nations have made serious objections to the draft, which needs near-unanimous consensus for approval.

The proposal does include a specific goal on supporting technology that captures carbon pollution and stores it, which is hotly debated and backed by the oil industry.

The draft went public at 3am local time in Turkey. The conference was scheduled to end on Friday and is now in double overtime.

Cop31 is now in double overtime, having been due to close on Friday. Photograph: Khalil Hamra/AP

Organisers worry that as negotiators depart Antalya, there may not be enough delegates left in the room to pass the draft.

Panama has vowed to formally object to a final agreement that does not put a cap on oil production, acknowledge failing goals to limit warming, and beef up finance for nations to adapt to climate change, among other demands.

[ Cop31: Five big themes Opens in new window ]

Panamanian environment minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and need to be reformed.

Alden Meyer, of the think tank E3G, said fossil fuels were unmentioned in Cop final decisions for more than 25 years, until the “transition away from fossil fuels” was agreed to in Dubai in 2023.

“It would be a real setback if we come out of here with no signal that we were serious about what we agreed to do three years ago,” he said.

The proposed Cop31 final agreement references the Dubai agreement, but key words – fossil, oil, coal or phase-out – do not appear anywhere in the 10-page text.

The draft does include supporting the highly-debated process of carbon capture and storage, with a specific goal of capturing, reusing and storing one billion metric tons of carbon. The proposal is aimed to help industrial polluters, who cannot easily switch to renewables, find a way to capture their carbon dioxide emissions and bury them.

Cop31 president Murat Kurum presented the draft deal in the early hours of Sunday. Photograph: Khalil Hamra/AP

Carbon capture and storage could be used as an excuse to continue investing in fossil fuels, climate experts have warned.

Rachel Cleetus, of the Union of Concerned Scientists, warned: “Fossil fuels are the root cause of climate change and there is no plausible pathway to limit climate overshoot without rapidly phasing them out.”

Turkey’s cornerstone electrification goal is included in the draft agreement.

It calls for countries to increase the share of electricity in the total final energy consumption from about 21 per cent today to 35 per cent by 2035. This would need nations to commit to measures such as switching transportation – cars, trucks and planes – from gas to electricity and using electricity instead of coal to make industrial products.

Climate activists are demanding the agreement spells out that the electricity should only come from renewable energy, such as wind and solar. They argue that allowing electricity powered by fossil fuels would defeat the goal’s purpose of lowering emissions.

Bill Hare, chief executive of Climate Analytics, said: “Electrification that runs on coal and gas does not limit warming.”

Climate-vulnerable nations want the final agreement to include more details on past pledges to increase financial aid to poor countries to help them adapt to a warmer world.

Previous Cop summits have mentioned tripling funding for this, but never created an explicit financial baseline.

Climate change has intensified disasters this year, like Europe’s deadly heatwaves and Nepal’s devastating flooding.

Harjeet Singh, founding director of the Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said: “Floods and heatwaves won’t wait.

“Rich countries are offering a conversation instead of cash.” – AP

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