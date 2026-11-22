Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is not expected to attend crisis talks planned between the Taoiseach and Cork University Hospital chiefs on Monday.

The hospital, the second largest in the country, has been at the centre of a dispute between local management and doctors on one side and the Government and HSE chiefs on the other over whether staffing levels and recruitment restrictions pose patient safety risks.

It had initially been expected that both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Carroll MacNeill would attend talks with management and senior clinicians in HSE South West on Monday.

But it is understood that the Minister for Health will not attend, with a spokesman for the Dún Laoghaire TD saying that the Taoiseach is attending in his capacity as a local TD for Cork South Central.

The Opposition has criticised the Government’s handling of the situation, saying Martin cannot simply step away from his role as Taoiseach for the purposes of meeting with healthcare officials and medics.

“Is he going to walk through some door and suddenly not become the Taoiseach? This is the kind of nonsense we’re dealing with,” said Social Democrats health spokesman Pádraig Rice.

Rice, also a TD for Cork South Central, accused Carroll MacNeill of being “very quiet” on the issue, and said that he wanted to know if she was going to attend talks this week.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been under intense scrutiny in recent months after its chief executive wrote to the Health Service Executive (HSE) raising concerns about patient safety risks arising from staffing restrictions.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said it was “extraordinary” that the Minister for Health had not met with CUH chief executive Jennifer Kearney, who she said was making a plea for additional staff in the interest of patient safety.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Carroll MacNeill said: “The Taoiseach is visiting in his capacity as a TD for Cork South Central, just like Minister Jerry Buttimer had a meeting in recent days and Seamus McGrath has had a meeting.”

She said the Minister for Health’s first priority is the safety and care of patients, and that she had been briefed by the National Patient Safety Office (NPSO) on matters raised by CUH, alongside the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry.

“Both the NPSO and the CCO reported that the safety assessment was broadly reassuring, notwithstanding ongoing pressures associated with increased demand.”

The Minister’s spokeswoman said Carroll MacNeill welcomed that the Health Information and Quality Authority would be undertaking an independent assessment of the hospital and its management of emergency department pressure.

Speaking on RTE’s The Week in Politics programme, Minister of State John Cummins said the hospital had seen a “significant saff increase” this year, emphasising that there had been a big increase in funding for hospitals. “We’re not asking people to do more with less, we’re asking people to do more with more.”

Rice, who also chairs the Oireachtas health committee, said CUH was “under extraordinary pressure” with a 12 per cent increase in admissions and CAT scanners operating at 50 per cent of capacity. He said there had been underinvestment in the hospital.