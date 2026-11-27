Sami Kupiszewski (53), a well-known Dublin-based Turkish activist, will be held in custody for a further 14 days on a court order amid legal proceedings to stop his deportation.

A protest in support of Kupiszewski was held outside the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday and a significant gathering of supporters attended his appearance before Dublin District Court.

The Turkish national – described by supporters as an anti-imperialist, Marxist activist – has initiated proceedings following a deportation order being brought by the Minister for Justice.

The court heard that the man was ordered to leave the State by August 31st, 2026, but “he failed to do so”. The Garda sought an order from Dublin District Court to keep him in custody for 21 days.

Kupiszewski has been in Ireland since February 2022. He was arrested by gardaí in Dublin on foot of a deportation order on November 12th, having earlier attended protests in the city, before being rearrested on November 25th.

Det Gda Nathan McKenna told Judge Karen Dowling that they were “engaging with the Turkish embassy” on deporting him, and believe there is a “risk of him absconding”, or to make efforts to “delay or frustrate” the deportation order.

McKenna said there are “plans to deport him in the coming weeks” and there are concerns he would not engage with the process if he was not in custody. He failed to present to gardaí previously, he said.

The detective said Kupiszewski has “no permanent residence”; later noting that while he has a “postal address”, he has been “couch surfing”.

The man’s barrister, Eamonn Dornan, read a medical report to the court noting he faced “torture” in a Turkish jail, and was “forced to witness others” being tortured. He had spent time on “hunger strike” and during this time he “had to watch others eat”.

The experience, Dornan said, caused “lasting moral injury and distress” to his client who spent time homeless in the past.

He argued Kupiszewski “should not be detained where there are alternatives”.

The detective said the prison service would be able to provide the man with counselling for these issues and does not believe his physical and mental health is at risk. He said the man did not raise any of these issues in-person, and “looks healthy” and “acted healthy”.

The court heard the activist left Turkey in 1992 and has lived in Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark and Sweden since then and was “transient in nature.”

The judge said she had “considered all of the evidence before the court” and found the application for detention to be “reasonable and proportionate”.

Dowling said she had to consider whether the application was “sufficient” or “warranted” and said she would “accede” to the application for 14 days.

A cheer broke out among the gathered supporters in the court as Kupiszewski was escorted out by court staff.