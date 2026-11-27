Anna Patten during a Republic of Ireland women's training session at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on November 27th, 2026. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Carla Ward’s contract extension as Republic of Ireland manager, until after Euro 2029, was easily framed this week as recognition of her 63 per cent win-return since the FAI appointed the English coach in January 2025.

Ward has banked 12 wins and seven defeats from 19 matches for an upswing in results that leaves the 42-year-old’s predecessors – Eileen Gleeson (50 per cent winning record), Vera Pauw (44%) and Colin Bell (43%) – trailing in her wake.

Ireland, on Ward’s watch, have also climbed to 21st in the world, their highest ever Fifa ranking.

The ultimate aim is to replicate Pauw’s breakthrough achievement of taking Ireland to the World Cup in 2023, when the association banked $1.56 million (€1.43m) in prize money for finishing bottom of Group D behind co-host Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

Spain received €3.9 million for winning the tournament while runners-up England earned €2.8 million.

A rising Poland team, spearheaded by Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor, stand in the way of Ireland reaching next summer’s tournament in Brazil.

The World Cup playoff first-leg in Gdansk on Tuesday is followed by the second-leg in Dublin next Saturday. Over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward at a press conference at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on November 27th, 2026. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“When I took the job I saw an opportunity to develop something, and I think that we are developing the squad,” said Ward after all 24 players trained in Abbotstown on Friday morning.

“I think there’s been a lot of work done off the pitch, particularly from an organisation point of view.

“Now we can really start to develop that. I think it’s an organisation where I can be a pain in the backside and knock on doors and try and have conversations.

“Sometimes people listen, sometimes they don’t. But what I found here is they want to listen, they want to improve all the time.

“And I think we’ve made massive strides, you know, off the pitch as well as on the pitch. I love the Irish. I say it all the time, but I do.”

[ FAI’s faith in Carla Ward paying off as Ireland on the cusp of World Cup qualificationOpens in new window ]

The obvious follow-up to Ward mentioning “massive strides” behind the scenes is to seek specific information.

In her unveiling press conference 23 months ago, the former Aston Villa manager mentioned vague plans for the League of Ireland, a revival of the popular homebased-player sessions, that stalled when Pauw’s contract was not extended in 2023, and the long overdue formation of an international under-23s squad.

“I definitely want [an under-23 team],” said Ward. “We’re definitely having some positive conversations [with FAI director of football John Martin].”

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe during a training session at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on November 27th, 2026. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The FAI’s consistent response to the lack of visible progress in the women’s game, below the senior side’s success under the leadership of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, is to highlight an outstanding debt of €35.3 million.

“I think Lizzy [Kent’s appointment as head of women’s and girls’ football] has been massive. I think until Lizzy came in, I’m not sure we were creating much ground. I think now we’re in a position where we’re having good conversations.”

Ward turned to the team’s media officer: “Am I allowed to talk about what might happen?”

Media officer: “Not really. It is about Poland. Poland is the focus.”

Ward recalibrated before adding: “Ask me after the two games.”

The ongoing concern since the 2023 World Cup is the lack of Irish-born talent breaking into Ward’s starting XI. From the current 24-player panel, 13 are home grown with 11 players qualifying through their grandparents, three born in the US and eight in England.

Qualifying for next year’s World Cup would bring much-needed funding as Fifa plan to double the prize money to $220 million (€200 million), according to a report in The Athletic, when the Council convenes in Zurich next month.

Hayley Nolan during a Republic of Ireland women's training session at FAI headquarters in Abbotstown on November 27th, 2026. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

A separate payout to individual players of $30,000 (€27,000) in 2023 is also expected to rise to $60,000 (€55,000).

Three years ago, competing associations received around €900,000 for preparation and logistics with the FAI to get an additional $2.5 million (€2.28 million), up from $1.56 million (€1.43 million), if they overcome Poland.

Ward was asked if that money should go directly into developing the women’s game in Ireland.

“The prize money for the women’s World Cup has to go into the women’s game. It has to, absolutely. Why would it not?”

The FAI has been asked how they spent the €1.43 million in 2023 – specifically, if the money funded male projects or serviced debt - along with their plans to use the €2.28 million if Ireland reach next summer’s World Cup.

Ward did reveal interest from an English club before she signed a new FAI contract.

“There’s been interest, yes, but I’m not interested. I think I’ve been really clear for a long time. I love this job.

“There would have to be something major to have swung my mind.”

[ Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward extends contract to Euro 2029Opens in new window ]