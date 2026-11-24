Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told that CCTV from the hotel showed Colm Dillon (37) knocking on the hotel room door after the woman had gone to bed. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man who sexually assaulted a colleague after convincing hotel staff to allow him into her room without her permission has been jailed for four years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told CCTV from the hotel showed Colm Dillon (37) knocking on the hotel room door after the woman had gone to bed.

A staff member later let him into her room, where he remained for close to two hours. Dillon sexually assaulted the woman and did not comply with her repeated requests for him to leave, the court heard.

Dillon, of New Forest, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, came forward on signed pleas to sexual assault on a date in May 2025 at the Travel Lodge, Townsend Street, Dublin 2. He has no previous convictions.

The court was told the injured party wished to waive her right to anonymity.

Reading her victim impact statement, the woman said it took a long time to get Dillon out of the room, and he was someone she had worked with for many years and considered a friend and ally.

She said what happened has affected every part of her life, and she felt embarrassed and ashamed, in the aftermath. She said it took a long time to understand that the embarrassment was not hers and what happened was not her fault.

She had worked in construction for 22 years and “never felt unsafe” in the industry, though she became used to bad jokes and innuendo and learned to stand up for herself.

The woman said her career has “always been a huge part of who I am” and in the aftermath, her workplace no longer felt the same and that “something deeply personal became part of my work life”.

She said she decided to leave the company and found it embarrassing to explain to prospective employers why she had left her job. She said her new employer has been very supportive.

“I should never have had to leave and rebuild my career as someone else sexually assaulted me at a work event,” she said.

The woman said she wanted to be able to stay at a hotel alone without putting an extra lock and chair against the door and to trust others as she did before.

She said she wanted women to know they should be able to travel for work and go to events without fearing for their safety or feeling responsibilities for another person’s actions.

She said she wanted to stop questioning her actions that night when she went dancing, had some drinks, went back to her hotel room and went to sleep.

“None of those things give anyone the right to sexually assault me. I did nothing wrong,” she said.

Judge Martin Nolan said it was a “serious sexual assault” aggravated by Dillon entering the hotel room without the woman’s consent.

He said the woman “was entitled to feel safe in this room”. He said the court did not know what Dillon said to the hotel employee, but “obviously it was persuasive”.

He said there was “good mitigation”, but the court viewed it as “particularly aggravating” that Dillon entered the woman’s room without consent as “your room is your home for that particular night”.

He imposed a four-year sentence and refused a defence application to suspend any portion of it.