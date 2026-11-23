A 23-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with an alleged carjacking in Curraheen on the south side of Cork city last week.

Aivaras Miezetis of Meadow Crescent, The Meadows, Hollyhill in Cork, was charged with the unauthorised taking of a car, two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of using a false instrument on November 17th.

Det Garda David Hickey said the defendant gave no reply when the charges were put to him under caution on Sunday.

Court presenter Sgt David Dineen said gardaí were agreeable to bail once Miezetis adhered to certain conditions. The defendant has surrendered his Lithuanian passport and cannot apply for new documents. He must sign on daily at a Garda station, be contactable to gardaí and not have any contactwith the alleged injured party.

He also has to engage with his GP in relation to mental health issues. A condition that he not drive while on bail was deemed “inappropriate” by the judge given that Miezetis already has a driving disqualification.

Hickey said they anticipated further charges in the case. Defence solicitor Eddie Burke was granted free legal aid for his client who is unemployed and without assets. The judge remanded Miezetis on bail on his own bond of €200 to appear before the court again on December 21st for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Miezetis is charged that on November 17th last at Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork, he unlawfully took possession of a car. He is also charged that on November 21st at his home he was in possession of stolen property, namely the key of a Volkswagen car. He is also charged with possession of a stolen debit card on the same date.

The fourth charge he faces is that, on November 20th at an address on Sun Valley Drive in Cork city, he used a 151 registration plate that he knew to be false.