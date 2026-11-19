A 23-year-old man who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions was charged at Dundalk District Court with three alleged sexual assaults – two on November 11th and one on November 15th last. Photograph: Courts.ie

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage schoolgirl and two women over a four-day period in Drogheda has appeared before Dundalk District Court.

The 23-year-old, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, is charged with three sexual assaults – two on November 11th and one on November 15th last.

Det Garda Dónal Molloy gave evidence of arresting the defendant at 11.40am on Thursday and later charging him. The court heard the accused replied “I haven’t tried to rape her” when the first charge was put to him after caution.

He said “I am guilty but I haven’t tried to rape her” in response to the second, and replied “I plead guilty” when the third count was put to him.

The contested bail hearing was told the first complainant was waiting to be collected by her father at 4.40pm on November 11th when a man on an e-scooter put his arm around her shoulder. He allegedly turned her and tried to kiss her and grab her buttocks. He got back on the e-scooter and continued to “loop around her”. His hood was up and he did not speak.

On the second occasion, shortly before 6pm on the same day, the alleged injured party was walking near the entrance to a housing estate when she felt a sting on her behind, and turned to see she had been slapped on the bottom by a man who left on his e-scooter.

Around 10pm on November 15th, in the same area, a man approached another woman from behind, passed her out and turned before attempting to kiss her. She pushed him off but he pushed her into a wall and tried to kiss her and touch her private area.

She managed to push him off, but the court heard the alleged injured party was in such fear that she had left the jurisdiction.

Gardaí are also trying to identify a fourth alleged sexual assault victim who was pinned to a wall and assaulted.

The court was told the defendant is a Ukrainian national with a temporary permit which allows him to reside in Ireland until February 2027, and who fled here to avoid compulsory enlistment in the Ukrainian army. He has no ties to the State and is employed as a general operative in a local factory.

Both Molloy and Sgt Laura Blanche repeatedly expressed their concerns about the risk of reoffending if the defendant was granted bail, and stressed that a passport was not necessary to leave this jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Catherine Taaffe said her client enjoys the presumption of innocence, was offering to surrender his passport, and would stay at an address to be approved by gardaí. He also had €1,500 cash for bail and was prepared to sign on twice a day at his local Garda station.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear before Drogheda District Court on Monday on his own bond of €1,000 and an independent surety of €5,000.

The strict bail terms include that the accused surrenders his passport and gives an undertaking not to apply for any new travel documentation. He must observe a curfew from 8pm to 8am at his place of work when he is working, or at an approved home address when he is not at work. He must also produce a sick cert if he does not attend work as scheduled, and must sign on daily and not leave the jurisdiction.

The judge also directed that the accused undergo psychiatric assessment while in custody. Legal aid was also granted.