Veteran gangland figure Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley will have his challenge against the sale of his Dublin home by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) heard next week after a “very unusual” delay due to the unavailability of judges.

On Thursday, Judge Mary Rose Gearty said Foley’s case had been listed for hearing four times in what she described as a “very unusual” situation, noting there was a shortage of available judges.

She fixed Foley’s challenge to be heard on Wednesday of next week, saying the case had to “certainly get on”.

Career criminal Foley (75) is challenging a Circuit Court order allowing the Cab to sell his Cashel Avenue, Kimmage, Dublin 12, home due to his unpaid tax debt of almost €1 million. Foley offered to pay a “substantial” sum of money in an attempt to halt the Cab’s sale of the west Dublin home

He has submitted that he secured a €200,000 loan from a private individual to fund payments to the bureau.

Foley has said he “remains willing to engage” with the Cab by making further payments by instalments, in return for being permitted to remain in his home.

The Circuit Court has told Foley it had made a possession order against him in 2024 and he had already been granted an 18-month stay to allow him to find alternative accommodation. The Cab assesses Foley as owing more than €916,000 in unpaid taxes over a decade up to 2000.

Foley has claimed he works two days a week as a van driver, but struggles to survive on his pension. He submits his wife is on disability and claims they have no additional assets. Foley also claimed he was led to believe that the Cab and the Revenue Commissioners had agreed not to pursue him for the outstanding tax bill because he had made a “deal” with them.

He has said he “remains willing to engage” with the Cab by making further payments by instalments, in return for being permitted to remain in his home.

He said he inherited the house from his mother and that it is not the proceeds of crime, but lawyers for the Cab have told the Circuit Civil Court that this was not an issue in this case, which relates solely to the outstanding tax bill.

Foley has amassed more than 60 criminal convictions, including assault, robbery and possession of weapons. He was part of the criminal gang led by Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and has survived multiple attempts on his life.