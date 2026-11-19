A dispute arising from several individuals alleged to be trespassing at a Peter McVerry Trust apartment complex in Dublin’s north inner city has been resolved, the High Court has heard.

The housing and homelessness charity had brought proceedings against the individuals seeking court orders requiring them to vacate four flats at Dorset Lane, Lower Dorset Street, Dublin 1.

On Thursday, Barry Mansfield, barrister for the charity, told Judge Brian Cregan the proceedings had settled. Counsel asked for a two-week adjournment to allow for finalisation of the terms of settlement.

The judge granted the adjournment.

In written evidence, David Fee, Peter McVerry Trust director, said the charity sought the orders because the alleged trespassers were “jumping the queue”, preventing the trust from using the apartments to shelter those “who are genuinely in need”.

Fee said the alleged trespassers had acknowledged the charity’s role in housing people and made an offer to vacate the flats within 18 months.

Fee said the offer was “entirely unacceptable”, particularly because it had already agreed to make the property available to Dublin City Council.