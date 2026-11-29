I join the small crowd at the bus stop in Clifden for a local-link minibus to take us to Roundstone, a Connemara fishing village known to attract well-heeled and sometimes well-known holidaymakers during the summer.

Most of the passengers are older men dressed in layers for all weathers, each with bags of groceries from the town, chatting comfortably in a mix of Irish and English.

Roundstone village is in a sleepy state on an overcast day. The population stands at 233 as of the latest census, but business owners estimate that figure can jump to between 1,000 and 2,000 in the summer.

The village looks out to sea and is anchored by Roundstone House Hotel as you enter the village and O’Dowd’s bar, restaurant and cafe across from the harbour. These businesses are among the few that are open at this time of year, along with King’s Bar and a convenience shop with a petrol pump.

Roundstone House Hotel is quiet on a midweek night – I am the only guest – and it will close for winter soon. Eldons B&B is closed temporarily, two cafes are shut for the season and the Shamrock Bar is up for lease.

Roundstone is sometimes referred to as “G4″, a reference to the “D4″ term often used to describe the affluent residents of the leafy Dublin suburb. The only hint today that this is a hotspot for visiting Dubliners are the registration plates of cars parked in the centre of the village.

Waking to the red hues of the sun rising over the Atlantic and the peaks of the 12 Bens the next morning, there is no mystery as to why Roundstone has long attracted artists. The changing light over the water and the undulating landscape is exquisite, and I can appreciate what inspired the likes of Paul Henry and Cecil Maguire.

Roundstone also has a reputation for attracting musicians, with Riverdance composer Bill Whelan among its residents. His beautiful period home here was once home to singer Sting in the 1980s and he is believed to have written some of The Police’s best-known hits there. The same property was also home to the Limerick-born novelist Kate O’Brien in the 1950s.

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The cartographer and writer Tim Robinson lived at Nimmo House, which juts into the water from the pier, until he died, just weeks after his wife and creative partner Máiréad, in 2020. It was his wish that the house be bequeathed to the University of Galway and used as a cultural centre, but the university rejected it on cost grounds. The home was then sold to a private buyer earlier this year for €450,000, the Property Price Register shows. According to a local source, it was bought by someone who has long had a second home in the village.

Prominent Irish businesspeople – among them Denis O’Brien, Lochlann Quinn, Padraic Rhatigan and Eamonn Rothwell – are known to have homes in Roundstone. In addition, Derry-born Touched by an Angel actress Roma Downey and her TV producer husband, Mark Burnett – the man behind The Apprentice series fronted by Donald Trump who is now US special envoy for the UK – are also understood to have bought a home here in recent years.

Legacy buyers

Sinéad and Sorcha O’Sullivan, who run the family-owned Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers in Clifden, Co Galway. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

Roundstone has been popular with people from Dublin since long before estate agent Sorcha O’Sullivan and her twin sister Sinéad took over Matt O’Sullivan’s estate agency in Clifden from their late father in 2025.

Second-home buyers in the area tend to be “legacy” buyers, Sorcha O’Sullivan says, saying many of them have been coming here for holidays since they were children.

“A lot of people will end up retiring [here] as well, and some have ended up selling up in Dublin and moving to Connemara.”

There is “more of a premium” on properties there “than in any other place in Connemara”, says O’Sullivan. “There’s also a scarcity of houses that become available, leading to higher prices.” Property prices rise, she says, the closer you are to Gurteen and Dog’s Bay – the two long white-sand beaches that lie back-to-back about a mile outside the village.

Dog's Bay. Photograph: Jessica Doyle

What is it that has given it prestige over other equally picturesque coastal villages in the west of Ireland?

“There’s a beauty that brought people here originally, and then there’s quite a few famous people who would have had houses in Roundstone over the years, some very wealthy and influential people, and I think that can act like a magnet to some people,” says O’Sullivan.

“It’s a fashionable address. As someone said to me, it’s like the Nantucket of Ireland.” O’Sullivan has also heard Roundstone compared to affluent south county Dublin coastal areas, such as Dalkey and Killiney.

Most second-home buyers in Roundstone and the surrounding area, O’Sullivan says, are in their mid-60s and are cash buyers, some of whom may have come into money through an inheritance or a retirement lump sum.

Roundstone’s Vico Road

About a mile outside the village, close to Gurteen Bay, a turn off the main road leads to a narrow horseshoe-shaped road called Ervallagh. This is sometimes referred to as “the Vico Road of Roundstone”, with the natural rise and fall of the landscape creating alcoves hidden from the road, concealing high-end second homes. Right on the coast, many of the homes here enjoy panoramic sea views. There is also a small beach here.

A modern three-bedroom cottage on 2.4 acres here sold for €2.43 million in 2022, the Property Price Register shows, with editorial coverage from the time listing its asking price at €1.5 million.

Further up the main road is a viewing point overlooking Dog’s Bay. Locals says the headland opposite, Funachree, is a new hotspot for people building luxury second homes and a few are already dotted along the landscape.

Everything is tourism

Roundstone sunrise. Photograph: Jessica Doyle

The year-round Roundstone residents I speak to say they are happy to welcome people from Dublin during the summer and, in fact, the local economy relies on them.

“Everything in Roundstone is tourism,” says Diarmuid Vaughan, who runs the Roundstone House Hotel with his sister, Siobhan. The business has been in their family for almost a century.

“You might go fixing something, you could be building their house, you could be doing their plumbing, but it’s all tourist houses. They’re the people employing everybody around here.”

The one bugbear several local people raise around second homes in the area, though, is a perceived unfairness around planning permission. It’s something that is a more prevalent issue in their minds than the second-homes market driving up prices in the area.

“It’s true, regarding the property price, that [young people] won’t be able to buy something, but I think it’s worse that people who have land find that it’s nearly impossible [to build here], or that the system seems to be stacked against them,” says Nick Griffin, the owner and manager of O’Dowd’s.

O'Dowd's bar, restaurant and cafe. Photograph: Jessica Doyle

“The [planning] restrictions just seem to be too much and there’s huge cost involved in it. The people who do have money, who purchase or build a second home, are able to jump through those hoops.”

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It is not possible for a homebuyer who does not have a long-standing family tie to the area to build a house on a greenfield site, therefore those from outside must buy an existing property, Sorcha O’Sullivan notes. In many cases, wealthy buyers knock an existing dwelling to build a modern second home.

Family business

Roundstone House Hotel. Photograph: Jessica Doyle

The village is powered by family-run businesses and as things stand, it’s hard to see how that can be sustained over the next generation.

“If you sit back and look at it, there’s very little here for them,” says Vaughan. “Everybody wants to work 40 or 50 hours a week, maximum. You have to be willing to do 120 hours a week here in the summer. People aren’t willing to do that any more, and I don’t blame them.”

There is a local movement in train to try to make improvements to the village and eventually attract more long-term residents.

Griffin, a member of the community council, explains that the first step of its Project 2030 plan is to renovate the existing community hall, currently in rundown condition, to create a facility to highlight the artistic heritage of Roundstone.

“And we’ve had great help with [the plan] from people who own second homes here. Some of them have massive experience in whatever business they do in Dublin or London.”

‘If we don’t, it will die’

An aerial view of the scenic coastline at Ervallagh, Connemara. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

One of those self-professed “blow-ins” on the community council is Dublin man Michael Killeen, cofounder and chairman of The CX Academy, a customer experience education organisation, who is renovating a home in Roundstone.

Killeen has a long relationship with the area, having come here on holidays throughout his childhood. His late father, Michael Killeen snr, was a public servant who is credited with making the Industrial Development Authority an autonomous body. He encouraged the development of a craft centre and park in the village in the 1980s, which was later named after him.

With their children now grown up, Killeen and his wife decided to sell their Dublin home and move to Roundstone full time. His siblings also have second homes in Roundstone.

What is it that has motivated him to get involved with planning for the future of the community?

“If we don’t, it will die. And it’s the same, I would say, for 50 or 60 other rural villages in the country,” he says. “And I have a personal goal, which is I love it and I want to retire here.”

And what does he think draws professionals from Dublin, like himself, to Roundstone?

“I don’t think the people who come here and buy homes are coming here for the celebrity movement that drives through [it]. I just think it’s the most stunning part of the world. And you’ve got everything to do here, if you like to fish, if you like to sail, if you like to hike.”

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Killeen would like to see the local primary school as busy as it was in the 1960s and 1970s. It had 140 pupils then, now it has less than 30.

“It’s right down on the sea, it’s the most beautiful school you’ll ever see,” he says. “So, how can we make this a really attractive opportunity for young families to come here and work?”

Part of the community plan is to set up an area of the community centre as a digital hub for remote working, he explains, with further plans down the track to encourage affordable housing in the area, primarily for the children of local people, but also to attract young families from other parts of the country.

“There is a genuine desire from all of us who are the long-term villagers to support Roundstone in any way we can. We’ve had the best days of our lives here with our families and we’d do anything to make sure that we can maintain that.”