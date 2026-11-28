A man has been arrested in connection with an arms find in Co Cork. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí investigating the activities of dissident republicans have arrested a 44-year-old man for questioning following the discovery of a suspected Real IRA arms cache at a remote location in Co Cork.

Detectives from the Special Detective Unit in Dublin, backed up by local SDU officers from Cork, arrested the man in Dunmanway town on Saturday afternoon and took him to Bandon Garda Station for questioning about the discovery of the arms cache.

The man, who is from the Kilmichael area of West Cork, is detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, which allows gardaí to detain suspects for up to 72 hours before they must be charged or released.

The arrest follows the discovery by gardaí of a significant arms cache consisting of disassembled firearms parts including parts for semi-automatic rifles and handguns as well as ammunition, cash and electronic devices on a property at Shanacashel, Kilmichael.

It is understood that the gun parts and ammunition were hidden on different locations at the property which, in addition to a house and outhouses, also includes farmland and is adjacent to extensive tracts of forestry.

The gun parts and ammunition have been removed for examination by Garda technical experts to see if they can find fingerprint or DNA evidence on the weaponry before they are sent for analysis by Garda ballistics experts.

Saturday’s operation follows arms seizures and arrests in the summer in Dublin, Monaghan and Louth by SDU detectives targeting the activities of dissident republicans opposed to the Good Friday Agreement.

Gardaí have remained tight-lipped about the Cork operation but it is understood to have been led by senior detectives from the SDU in Dublin, who are tasked with investigating subversive activity, with support from local detective and uniformed officers from Cork.

The Cork County Garda Divisional Search team also assisted in the operation as did the Garda Dog Unit and Defence Force personnel from the Engineering Corps in Collins Barracks in Cork who used ground penetrating radar to try and locate where the ground had been dug up.