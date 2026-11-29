In another case at the domestic violence court at Dublin's Dolphin House, a mother got an interim barring order against her son after saying she was too afraid to stay at home. Photograph: Collins Courts

A distressed woman who alleged her former partner kidnapped her and drugged and raped her without her knowledge has secured a protection order against him.

The man “kidnapped me off the street and held me two weeks” in his house, the woman told the emergency domestic violence court at Dolphin House, Dublin.

He had drugged and raped her without her knowledge, she said.

A Garda investigation was under way, the court heard.

The man was a drug addict and a “dangerous sociopath”, the woman said. “I am in severe danger and in fear.”

When Judge Gerard Furlong said he would grant her a protection order, the woman wept.

Her application was among several made ex parte, meaning only one side was represented, to the judge during Friday’s sitting of the court.

A mother of several children told the court her former partner’s behaviour had put herself and the children “in fear for our lives”.

The man previously “poured petrol over me”, physically abused her and “left me with black eyes”, she said.

Gardaí and Tusla had advised her to seek another protection order against him because gardaí were unable to serve an earlier one, she said.

The man “spat in my face and pulled a knife and threatened to kill me or burn me” after he turned up at the home of one of her relatives when she was there, the woman said. He also came to her own home on one occasion “with knives for the kids”.

The man “keeps arriving intoxicated” at her house and her children are “too terrified” to stay at home, the woman said. He had never sought an access arrangement, she said.

Granting the protection order, the judge told the woman to call gardaí if she saw the man near her home,

Another mother, who said she was too afraid to stay at home due to “irrational and psychotic” behaviour by her adult son, aged in his 20s, got an interim barring order against him.

Her son was verbally abusive, kicked doors and walls and had blocked her bedroom door to stop her getting out, she said. “I hide my kitchen knives because I fear one day he will go too far.”

Since her son returned to live at home some months ago, his behaviour has caused her to leave home late at night many times, she said. He drinks and smokes weed and may also be taking cocaine, but she has “no proof” of that, she said.

On a recent occasion, he was drinking heavily while she was at work and was “extremely abusive” when she got home, she said. “I was terrified.”

She called gardaí and, after they left, she got more than 60 abusive calls and messages from him, she said. That caused her to leave home because she was “too afraid” to stay there.

The judge said he would grant an interim barring order and suggested the woman either ask gardaí to ensure they got her son’s house key from him or change the locks on her home.

An interim barring order was granted to another woman against her former partner over his alleged abusive and violent behaviour.

She and their children had been forced to stay temporarily with relatives because he had put screws on the inside of the front door preventing them returning to their jointly owned home, she said.

His behaviour included following her around the house in an intimidating manner and making threats of violence, she said.

He had “trashed” the children’s rooms, including putting their daughter’s bed on one side and toys and his work tools all over the room, making it “uninhabitable”.

He had stopped her sorting out the children’s rooms and she “felt so afraid” she left the house, she said. He had all the utilities turned off, she said.

She previously got an emergency protection order, but the return date for that case was adjourned a number of times, most recently to next February, due to the recent public service industrial action, she said. Her ex had breached that order five times, she alleged, and was arrested three times over that.

Granting the interim barring order, the judge said he was satisfied the woman had made every effort to use her protection order, which restrained using, or threatening to use, violence. The situation was “terrible”, he told her. “You and the kids should be in the house.”