Candles and tributes left following a vigil after the attack in Parnell Square, Dublin, in November 2023. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The mother of the five-year-old girl who was stabbed by Riad Bouchaker outside her school on Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023 said she did not “give him any thought throughout the day”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, the mother, whose name was not revealed to protect her daughter’s anonymity, said “my space in my mind has to be for her and for my son and for my family”.

Bouchaker (52) was jailed for life this month at the Central Criminal Court for the attempted murder of the girl, who was then five, during his attack on a group of schoolchildren on Dublin’s Parnell Square.

The Algerian native, of no fixed abode, also received concurrent terms for two other attempted murders and a number of assaults during the incident.

The mother said she felt “relieved” upon hearing his sentence “for the fact that he won’t be able to do anything else, ever, to anyone again”.

Speaking on Brendan O’Connor’s radio show on Saturday, she recalled having a “micro panic attack” on the day she had to give her testimony during the trial and saw Bouchaker.

Asked if he looked at her in court, the mother said, “No, he doesn’t ... he is like an empty vessel.”

She said despite his sentence there was no closure for the family.

But, she said, “it’s a relief for us and for the other children and for the school and for parents, I think, and other children in other schools to know that at least him, he can no longer do that”.

The mother said she felt “upset at the legal system”, not Bouchaker, when it was reported how he had been apprehended with a knife a number of months before the November attack.

She said her attitude towards what happened to her daughter “usually ruffles some feathers”. Other people “want me to feel very angry and hate and say awful things”.

“I have never been that person,” she said. ”I think that my job now is to be a mother and a carer. That is my job to give her the best possible chance of something.”

The mother said her daughter was “good” and said she was “still a happy kid” who loved going to school and laughing.

Asked what her daughter was like before the attack, she said “she was, she still is a character, but she was a character”.

She said her daughter made friends easily, was “so empathetic”, confident, strong-minded and interesting. She would light up a room. “She still does ... she has the best smile and the best laugh.”

Speaking about the day of the attack, the mother said she was at work when she received a call from the owner of the after-school facility her daughter attended. The mother ran to the school in minutes after being told her daughter had been stabbed.

“When I got there, I saw all of the ambulances and the fire trucks and the isolation strips and cordons, and I got close and there were many parents asking what had happened because they closed off the whole area.

“Nobody could go anywhere and you couldn’t see anything from there because of the way that the fire engines had stopped. I think that was purposeful.”

After speaking with gardaí she was allowed past the cordon and was taken to her daughter where five or six people were around her with “lots of equipment”.

Her daughter was treated on site. Once she became stable, she was taken to hospital by ambulance where she was operated on.

She said it was two or three days before her and her husband knew their daughter would live. “It was minute by minute, and then a few, like a day after, it was hour by hour.”

After some time, they reduced the sedatives her daughter was on and she opened her eyes.

“She locked eyes with me, and I saw her, like, inside. I said, ‘You’re safe. You’re fine. I’m here. Your dad is here. Everybody is here to take care of you. It’s, it’s safe. You’re okay’, because I don’t know what she remembers. I just wanted to reassure her that she was safe.”

Three days after the stabbing, they received the “first piece of information” that she might never walk again.

She said her daughter, who is now aged eight, was in a wheelchair and was fully dependent, but could make her own decisions. To communicate, she blinks once for yes and twice for no. She can also mouth some words.

The day after Bouchaker received his life sentence, the mother sat down with her daughter and told her that he “will never be able to hurt you again”.

“This person is going to a place called prison and he’s going for his whole life. And he can never hurt you or any of your friends.”

The mother said that although she herself had her moments, she had become a better person after the events of November 23rd, 2023.

“Although tragic as it is, I think that I became a more aware person and a calmer person, and a less anxious person after this happened.”

She said her daughter was “stolen from herself”, but she said: “I don’t pity her in any moment, because that’s not going to help her.”

Asked about the city-centre riots that followed the stabbings, the mother said, “I think that everybody has their own agenda or their own thought.

“I honestly don’t think it was related to that.

“What happened there in front of the school was an open invitation to something that was already brewing. It would have happened at another stage.”