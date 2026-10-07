Man (22) charged with two counts of murder over Edenderry house fire

Mary Holt (60) and Tadgh Farrell (4) were killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photographs: Families

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the house fire in Co Offaly last year that claimed the lives of a four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt.

At Tullamore District Court, Michael Dunne (22), with an address in Co Kildare, was charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) at Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6th.

Dunne was also charged with assault, causing serious harm to Mary Holt.

Detective Tom Dunne gave evidence of charging Dunne on Wednesday and said he made no reply after caution.

The accused, who is in custody and whose full address cannot be published by order of the court, had previously been accused of arson at Castleview Park, Edenderry.

That charge remains before the court as does another of endangerment on the same date.

However, the endangerment charge has been amended.

Judge Andrew Cody permitted the amendment which results in the charge now alleging that Michael Dunne broke the front window of the house and intentionally caused a fire which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to four named males.

Sergeant Richard Thornton said the DPP had directed trial by indictment on the new charges.

There was no application for bail and Michael Dunne was remanded in custody to appear in court again by video link in advance of another court appearance on October 28th when a book of evidence will be served.

Tadgh Farrell, and his grand-aunt Mary Holt , died following a fire at Castleview Park on December 6th, 2025.