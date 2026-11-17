A man who left his friend unconscious on the ground outside a pub after punching him four times has received a suspended prison sentence.

After a verbal altercation outside the Swallows pub in Clondalkin, Brian McKeown (29) struck the injured party four times, with the last blow hitting his head, causing him to fall unconscious to the ground.

McKeown put the victim in the recovery position, then went back into the pub, telling others what had happened. He remained in the pub for some hours afterwards socialising, Det Linda Ryan told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A couple parking in the car park thought the injured man had slipped as the ground was icy, while others left the pub to help him.

The injured party was on the ground for a few minutes. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he required emergency surgery for serious head injuries. He spent several weeks in a coma in intensive care but has since made a significant recovery, although he does not remember that night.

Judge Orla Crowe said that the victim had made a miraculous recovery. She noted that McKeown was very remorseful and that there was “no bad blood” between the men.

McKeown, of Kilmahuddrick Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, on January 4th, 2025. He has no previous convictions.

Passing sentence on Monday the judge said that while the victim had made an extraordinary recovery in terms of his brain injuries, his short-term memory had been impacted, his confidence was gone and the assault had changed his way of thinking.

She suspended a three-year sentence on condition McKeown keep the peace and be of good behaviour for that period. She noted as mitigating factors the guilty plea, McKeown’s pro-social life and lack of any other offending, and his efforts to address drug use in his life.

She noted that both men were separately at that pub following the funeral of a mutual friend who had died tragically over the Christmas period.

McKeown was arrested on January 13th, 2025, and admitted striking the injured party, who he claimed had been threatening towards him, the court heard. McKeown also told gardaí that he believed the injured party had a knife.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecuting counsel Emmet Nolan, the injured party said he had lost confidence in crowded spaces as he was worried it could happen again.

Defending barrister Keith Spencer said this was a “very serious assault” and his client was “extremely regretful”.

A letter of apology was submitted to the court, which the injured party is prepared to accept.

Mr Spencer said his client has brought a total of €3,700 to court as a token of remorse, which the injured party was willing to accept.