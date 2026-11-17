The teenage girl is one of six children the court has ordered to be detained in special care. Photograph: Getty Images

A teenage girl who is being subjected to “horrors”, including sexual exploitation by multiple men and being given drugs, cannot access a secure care bed, the High Court has heard.

The girl, who is in Tusla care, is one of six children – aged between 14 and 17 – at extreme risk whom the court has ordered be detained in special care, the most secure form of care, but cannot get beds.

Other cases include a young teenage boy involved in the distribution of drugs and travelling at high speeds in stolen cars. Another boy was recently found in a building with adults using crack cocaine, while a young teenage girl has been found offering sex in exchange for alcohol and drugs.

Children aged 11-17 may be detained by High Court order in special care if their behaviours are so dangerous they cannot be kept safe in the community.

Just 13 of the 26 special care beds are open, however, due to severe challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

Making the order in the case of the teenage girl, Judge John Jordan said she was in an “appalling situation”.

He said: “She is clearly the victim of child sexual exploitation and has been for some years now.

“In addition she is ... engaging in poly-substance misuse – some of the substances it would appear being provided to her, possibly administered, by those who are exploiting her sexually.

“She suffers from self-injurious behaviour and suicidal ideation, which may not be surprising having regard to vulnerability and the horrors she has been subjected to.”

The court heard out of state placements were being investigated in the absence of special care beds for a number of children.

Donal J Ó Muircheartaigh, counsel for the mother of a boy about whom concerns are “increasing”, said she was a “tremendously concerned” for him and “does not stand over him being exported”.

Sarah McKechnie for Tusla said the boy was the “number one” priority for the first bed available.

Though a bed was expected to become free in Crannog Nua, north Dublin, in coming days, there was a question over whether the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) would permit further admissions due to safety concerns around staffing in the unit.

“My instructions are to issue proceedings [against Tusla for alleged contempt for failing to comply with the special care order] today,” said Ó Muircheartaigh.

In response to McKechnie asking if Ó Muircheartaigh could “hold off” in the proceedings, pending a decision from Hiqa, the judge said he considered a stay, but decided to refuse.

“These children are suffering ... these children do not have days of safety while outside special care ... If [Tusla] ends up paying legal costs as a result of not complying with a court order they obtained ... it has only itself to blame.”

It was “likely” there would be an inquiry into the costs of sending children who cannot access special care to placements in England, he said.

“The figures I have seen ... are eye-watering. It is not difficult doing the sums to see a figure of £1 million sterling for an out of state placement.

“This is an extraordinary situation if we have empty beds in special care units within a half an hour drive of this court ... and the beds cannot be opened up largely it would seem to be because of a fear of contagion if the salary and conditions in those units are improved.”

He said one would wonder if anyone was “looking at the sums in relation to the failure to staff beds” in the three units.