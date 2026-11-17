An employee of the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks is accused of handling an improvised explosive device. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A National Museum employee accused of handling an improvised explosive device seized in a roadside search in July wants gardaí to give him his car back, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Simon O’Donovan (44), with an address at Sperrin Road in Dublin 12, is charged that on July 22nd last at St Laurence’s Road, Chapelizod, Dublin 10, he had an explosive substance – an improvised device – in his possession.

The High Court was told in July that O’Donovan is alleged to have stored the explosive device in the National Museum at Collins’ Barracks in Dublin, where he worked.

A detective sergeant said that if the device had detonated, it would have caused catastrophic damage.

Det Sgt Shane Noone said the accused had been captured on CCTV leaving his place of employment in the museum at Collins’ Barracks in Dublin 7 on July 22nd last carrying a distinctive black holdall bag. He entered the War Memorial Gardens where he is alleged to have met his co-accused, law student Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25) of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, at 1.53pm.

The witness said the accused was observed showing Perrie Sullivan the contents of the bag before she took possession of it.

He said Perrie Sullivan then travelled from Dublin to Carrickmacross, where a distinctive black holdall bag was discovered in the rear of a vehicle containing an explosive device; 394g of military grade Semtex, a timer switch and a viable detonator.

O’Donovan’s barrister told the Special Criminal Court on Monday that there was outstanding correspondence in relation to obtaining consent for a variation of his client’s bail conditions by the High Court.

His client was also seeking the return of property seized by gardaí, which he said was “manifestly not related” to the alleged offence.

The prosecution said the bail matter was due to be heard by the High Court.

“I believe the second aspect is primarily a car; that’s also linked to the bail application. I believe correspondence has issued,” counsel for the State said.

Judge Caroline Biggs, presiding, noted that the matter was to be “dealt with by the High Court”.

Perrie Sullivan was charged with possession of explosives at Trim District Court in July.

She and O’Donovan are due back before the three-judge court in January.