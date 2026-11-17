Geraldine McGrath (57) of Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin who deceived a friend into giving her €30,000 under the guise of an investment in a pub in Lanzarote. Photograph: Collins

A woman who deceived a friend into giving her about €30,000 over five years under the guise of an investment in a bar on the Canary Islands has been given a suspended sentence.

Geraldine McGrath (57) misled her friend, now in her early 80s, into making regular cash payments towards what the injured party believed to be an investment in a bar in Lanzarote.

The woman thought the investment would provide for her retirement. She used money from her wages, then from savings and her pension to pay money to McGrath. She now has no real savings and limited financial means, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, the injured party said her son died in 2010 and she had been unable to afford a headstone for his grave.

McGrath, of Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of deception. McGrath has no previous convictions.

The court heard McGrath has gathered €18,500 to repay the injured party and would require a further year to gather the balance.

Judge Jonathan Dunphy noted there had been no indication what the €30,000 had been used for.

The judge said the aggravating factors included the breach of trust, the effect on the injured party who has been left in a significantly worse off position in her retirement years.

He imposed a three-year sentence, before taking into account her medical conditions, lack of prior convictions, remorse and her efforts to make good the victim’s loss.

He suspended the three years sentence in full on strict conditions including that McGrath pay a further sum of €10,000 within 12 months and have no contact with the injured party.

An earlier hearing heard how the two women became acquainted in the 1970s and reconnected about 20 years ago.

The injured party told gardaí she spoke to McGrath about her love of the Spanish island and how it would be great to retire there, if financial circumstances allowed.

McGrath later mentioned she was going to invest in a pub there and that the injured party could invest in it through her.

The court was told that the woman started to hand over cash amounts to McGrath on a weekly basis. She kept a ledger of these payments in a notebook with the dates and the amounts paid.

Payments varied from €100 up to a maximum of €450. The woman’s family became concerned in 2018 about her financial situation and the payments she was making to McGrath.

They encouraged her to go to gardaí, but she believed her investment was legitimate. However, as time went on, it became clearer there was no reality to the investment and the woman realised she had been deceived.

The woman made a complaint to gardaí in 2022. When interviewed, McGrath had denied the allegations.