Walls, windows and ceilings of Limerick house destroyed during ‘student party’

A video screen grab showing a group of young people causing damage to a house at College Court, Castletroy, in Limerick. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí are investigating after a house in a Limerick city suburb was vandalised by youths attending a party.

The house, located at College Court, Castletroy, was designated a crime scene by gardaí after walls, ceilings, fixtures and fittings were torn down in the early hours of Wednesday.

A video shared on social media showed young people throwing a shelving unit through a window of what appears to have been the property in question.

Other homes in the same estate and surrounding areas have been badly damaged in similar incidents over the years.

The video showed a group of suspected students screaming and laughing as more damage was caused to the property.

A male voice is heard shouting, “Oh my god”, as a wheelie bin is thrown at glass doors.

Walls and ceilings were also torn down in the property.

At one point during the video footage, the camera is pointed up at a ceiling on the first floor, revealing no ceiling but a gaping void into the attic and roofing joists.

The first floor of the property was also littered with what appeared to be attic and wall insulation, and fixtures and fittings in an upstairs bathroom were also destroyed.

Damaged house in College Court, near the University of Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

“This is f*cked,” said another male in the video, while a female voice is heard saying: “No lads, every f*cking room, welcome to our house tour.”

A local person at the scene said: “All the windows have been knocked out of it. A couple of students said there was a party there; they must have all gone berserk.”.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí received a report of an incident of criminal damage that occurred in College Court, Castletroy, Co Limerick, in the early hours of Wednesday morning 7th October 2026.”

The spokeswoman said gardaí conducted a “technical examination of the scene” and “investigations are ongoing”.

It was unclear if the youths filmed inside the property have any affiliation with University of Limerick (UL), which is located close to College Court.

However, in a statement, UL said it was “aware of an incident that took place off campus and that an investigation by An Garda Síochána is underway”.

“UL strongly promotes responsible behaviour and positive engagement with the community. While the vast majority of students are respectful and valued members of the community, the university recognises that instances of antisocial behaviour, including property damage, public disorder and other actions that negatively impact residents, are a matter of serious concern,” it said.

“There are mechanisms within the university student code of conduct for breaches of the code to be dealt with and complaints made to the University about individuals are taken very seriously.”